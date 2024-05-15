Spread the love

The 9th Annual MAINopoly: Taste of Main Street returns Sunday, May 19th from 1 p.m. – 5 p.m. This all-ages, pet-friendly tasting experience is an interactive twist on the classic board game offering a culinary walking tour of Santa Monica’s Main Street. MAINopoly allows attendees to exchange their “MAINopoly dollars” for tastings at over 20 of the street’s best restaurants, bars, and eateries. Once the players complete their official game board and go to every location, they can win a “Taste of Main Street” Prize Pack valued at $1,000.

Other activities include “Go To Jail” Beer Garden with brews from Venice Duck Brewery, beverages from Dulce Vida Tequila and JuneShine, food from Pasjoli and Papille Gustative, DJ, lawn games, “Just Visiting” photo booth, free rides up and down the street courtesy of Green Goddess Pedicabs, pet adoption from the VCA, and more boardgame-inspired fun!

Some of the many food offerings include Slow Cooked Pulled Pork with Kimchi on Danish Rye from Papille Gustative, Falafel Bites with Hummus & Tahini and Chicken Shawarma with Tzatziki from Ashland Hill, French Onion Tart from Pasjoli, Acai Bowls from Ubatuba Acai, Original Sin Taro Donut from Holey Grail Donuts, Tomato Arancini from The Victorian, and so much more!

So, throw on your top hats and monocles, get your “dice” ready, and make your way around the gameboard to experience Main Street’s finest! A portion of all proceeds will benefit the Main Street Business Improvement District to help fund community programming.

Attendees are encouraged to dress in Monopoly-inspired attire for added fun and costume contests.

WHERE:

Main Street (5 blocks between Strand Ave. and Pier Ave.)

CHECK-IN LOCATION:

The Victorian / California Heritage Museum Lawn | 2640 Main St. Santa Monica, CA 90405

WHEN:

Sunday, May 19th

1pm – 5pm (VIP check-in starts at Noon)

COST:

Tickets start at $30 in adv. for GA, $60 in adv. for VIP, and $20 for kids ages 5-12. Kids under 5 are free.

GA tickets include the official gameboard, 20 “MAINopoly dollars” to exchange for tastings at participating locations, access to food & drink specials, photo ops, and more.

VIP ticket holders get everything in GA, PLUS – 1-hour early entry (12pm) and access to the “Go To Jail” VIP Beer Garden, with 2 cocktails courtesy of Venice Duck Brewery, JuneShine, and Dulce Vida Tequila, food from Pasjoli, Papille Gustative, and Triple Beach Pizza, DJ, games, “Just Visiting” photo booth, and more!

TICKETS:

www.mainopolysm.com

EVENTBRITE

PARTICIPATING LOCATIONS INCLUDE:

Ashland Hill, Holey Grail Donuts, JuneShine, Jameson’s Pub, Tavern on Main, Pasjoli, The Victorian, Ubatuba Acai, Alfalfa, Sunny Blue, Triple Beam Pizza, MUD\WTR, Sea Shore Motel, Rabano, Papille Gustative, Library Alehouse, Mystic Journey Bookstore, Jinya Ramen Bar, Blow Me Candle Co., Samosa House, Holy Guacamole, VCA Santa Monica, LuLa’s Cocina Mexicana

SPONSORS INCLUDE:

ThumzUp, The Regent, Santa Monica Farmer’s Market, Vita Coco, Venice Duck Brewing, Dulce Vida Tequila, Green Goddess Pedicabs, Santa Monica Chamber, Buy Local Santa Monica, California Heritage Museum, Santa Monica Daily Press, Santa Monica Travel & Tourism, Superbloom Collective, and Venice Paparazzi

ABOUT MSBIA:

The Main Street Business Improvement Association represents the businesses on Main Street in Santa Monica for the purpose of promoting and marketing the Main Street Business Improvement District (BID) as a vital, safe, unique place for shopping, dining, and cultural experiences in Santa Monica. We are committed to building and nurturing partnerships with each other, our city government and other businesses and neighborhood organizations to improve and enhance the quality of work and life in our community. For more info visit www.mainstreetsm.com.