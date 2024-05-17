Maxwell Street Market Will Return to its Original Home on Maxwell Street for the 2024 Season, Offering an EclecticMix of Foods and Finds
Beginning May 26, the Market Continues on the Last Sunday of Each Month through October 27
The Chicago Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events (DCASE)
today announced that the iconic Maxwell Street Market will return to its originalhome on Maxwell Street for the 2024 season beginning Sunday, May 26, with six market days taking place on the last Sunday of each month through October 27 (the only exception being the August date, which is rescheduled to September 1), from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. The 2024 edition of Maxwell Street Market will be located on Maxwell Street between S. Halsted Street and S. Union Avenue, as well as on S. Union Avenue
between W. Rochford Street and W. Liberty Street.
“The Maxwell Street Market has been a Chicago tradition for more than a century,”
said Mayor Brandon Johnson. “It not only promotes entrepreneurship, but also
provides critically important opportunities for small businesses including
craftspeople, artists, farmers, restaurateurs, and re-sellers. Our hope is that the
move back to its original neighborhood will spur memories of the historic Maxwell
Street Market, bring back that entrepreneurial spirit, and ensure its longevity for
generations to come.”
“We intend for the Maxwell Street Market to further enhance this already-bustling
neighborhood, which features several public artworks honoring the market’s past,”
said DCASE Commissioner Clinée Hedspeth. “We and our community partners
including the University of Illinois Chicago are thrilled to welcome new and
returning visitors to the area with an exciting lineup of vendors and entertainment
that celebrates the important legacy of the market while reflecting the diversity of
the city itself.”The original Maxwell Street Market, centered at Maxwell and Halsted Streets, began
as an open-air market established in the late 19th century by newly arrived Jewish
immigrants from Eastern Europe, and was officially recognized by the City of
Chicago in October 1912. As the neighborhood changed, so did the market. In the
1930s and 1940s, Maxwell Street became known as a place where many Black
musicians who had migrated to Chicago began to develop a new musical genre—
electrified urban Blues, later coined “Chicago Blues.” These performances came to
be identified with Maxwell Street Market. In 1994, the Maxwell Street Market was
moved by the City of Chicago to accommodate expansion of the University of Illinois
at Chicago. It was relocated a few blocks east to Canal Street and renamed the New
Maxwell Street Market. In 2008, it was relocated to S. Desplaines, where it became
well known for its Mexican and Latinx street food. The 2024 edition will bring the
market back to its original home.
Visitors to the Maxwell Street Market will experience an eclectic mix of foods and
finds—including handmade crafts, resale housewares, clothing, and much more.
This year’s edition will also feature live entertainment and programming from
cultural partners, and will incorporate nearby businesses and restaurants including
several “Maxwell Street originals” with longstanding ties to the neighborhood;
highlights include:
- Express Grill
- Hashbrowns
- Jim’s Original Hot Dog
- Lalo’s Mexican Restaurant
- Bar Louie
Market dates are as follows:
- Sunday, May 26, from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.
- Sunday, June 30, from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.
- Sunday, July 28, from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.
- Sunday, September 1, from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.
- Sunday, September 29, from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.
- Sunday, October 27, from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Vendor applications for Maxwell Street Market’s 2024 edition are now open at
MaxwellStreetMarket.us.
Parking is available for vendors and customers at nearby lots and parking
structures. The area is also easily accessible by public transit, via the Blue Line’s
Halsted Street station, as well as the #8 Halsted Street bus and the #12 Roosevelt
Street bus.
More information
