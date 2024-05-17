Spread the love

Maxwell Street Market Will Return to its Original Home on Maxwell Street for the 2024 Season, Offering an EclecticMix of Foods and Finds

Beginning May 26, the Market Continues on the Last Sunday of Each Month through October 27

The Big Deal, a celebration of the historic Maxwell Street Market, Chicago’s longest running open air market, August 2019

The Chicago Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events (DCASE)

today announced that the iconic Maxwell Street Market will return to its originalhome on Maxwell Street for the 2024 season beginning Sunday, May 26, with six market days taking place on the last Sunday of each month through October 27 (the only exception being the August date, which is rescheduled to September 1), from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. The 2024 edition of Maxwell Street Market will be located on Maxwell Street between S. Halsted Street and S. Union Avenue, as well as on S. Union Avenue

between W. Rochford Street and W. Liberty Street.



“The Maxwell Street Market has been a Chicago tradition for more than a century,”

said Mayor Brandon Johnson. “It not only promotes entrepreneurship, but also

provides critically important opportunities for small businesses including

craftspeople, artists, farmers, restaurateurs, and re-sellers. Our hope is that the

move back to its original neighborhood will spur memories of the historic Maxwell

Street Market, bring back that entrepreneurial spirit, and ensure its longevity for

generations to come.”

The 2023 Maxwell Street Market in Chicago’s Loop; August 2023



“We intend for the Maxwell Street Market to further enhance this already-bustling

neighborhood, which features several public artworks honoring the market’s past,”

said DCASE Commissioner Clinée Hedspeth. “We and our community partners

including the University of Illinois Chicago are thrilled to welcome new and

returning visitors to the area with an exciting lineup of vendors and entertainment

that celebrates the important legacy of the market while reflecting the diversity of

the city itself.”The original Maxwell Street Market, centered at Maxwell and Halsted Streets, began

as an open-air market established in the late 19th century by newly arrived Jewish

immigrants from Eastern Europe, and was officially recognized by the City of

Chicago in October 1912. As the neighborhood changed, so did the market. In the

1930s and 1940s, Maxwell Street became known as a place where many Black

musicians who had migrated to Chicago began to develop a new musical genre—

electrified urban Blues, later coined “Chicago Blues.” These performances came to

be identified with Maxwell Street Market. In 1994, the Maxwell Street Market was

moved by the City of Chicago to accommodate expansion of the University of Illinois

at Chicago. It was relocated a few blocks east to Canal Street and renamed the New

Maxwell Street Market. In 2008, it was relocated to S. Desplaines, where it became

well known for its Mexican and Latinx street food. The 2024 edition will bring the

market back to its original home.

Chicago residents and bargain hunters enjoy shopping, music, dance lessons and food at the New Maxwell Market as the Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events sponsors a Pop-Up Summer Dance event. Chicagoans learn to “Jitterbug,” Salsa and “Step” dance as taught by local masters; August, 2021



Visitors to the Maxwell Street Market will experience an eclectic mix of foods and

finds—including handmade crafts, resale housewares, clothing, and much more.

This year’s edition will also feature live entertainment and programming from

cultural partners, and will incorporate nearby businesses and restaurants including

several “Maxwell Street originals” with longstanding ties to the neighborhood;

highlights include:

Express Grill

Hashbrowns

Jim’s Original Hot Dog

Lalo’s Mexican Restaurant

Bar Louie

Market dates are as follows:

Sunday, June 30, from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Sunday, July 28, from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Sunday, September 1, from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Sunday, September 29, from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Sunday, October 27, from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Vendor applications for Maxwell Street Market’s 2024 edition are now open at

MaxwellStreetMarket.us.

Parking is available for vendors and customers at nearby lots and parking

structures. The area is also easily accessible by public transit, via the Blue Line’s

Halsted Street station, as well as the #8 Halsted Street bus and the #12 Roosevelt

Street bus.

