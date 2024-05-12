Spread the love

Picture yourself sitting on New York Street on the backlot of the famed Radford Studio Center playing poker with your favorite celebrities. It doesn’t have to be a dream! On June 15, 2024 the 12th Annual Ed Asner & Friends Celebrity Poker Tournament will take place in the very setting I just described. A $275 donation secures your buy-in to play next to your favorite celebrity poker players. For non-poker players looking to interact with celebrities and enjoy a summer night under the stars, tickets are $175. Both tickets include food and drinks, with all proceeds going to charity.

Ed Asner’s legacy of goodwill is carried on by The Ed Asner Family Center, the charity this event will benefit. Asner was hailed as the most decorated actor in the history of the Primetime Emmy® awards but was also a humanitarian, which he passed on to his son Matthew Asner, who co-founded The Ed Asner Family Center with Navah Paskowitz. The Centers mission is to be a one-stop shop for those with special needs and their families seeking wholeness in all attitudes of life. Catering not only to the individual but to the whole family, the Center acts as an oasis of balance and thought, interaction and education. Additionally, the Center offers mental health services, arts programs and career advancement classes such as cooking, yoga, acting, improv, and more! These classes set out to help promote self-confidence and balance.

This years poker tournament will be hosted by Mark Thompson. Confirmed and previous celebrity players include Haley Joel Osment, Daniel Baldwin, Maureen McCormick, Fred Melamed, Ron Funches, Joely Fisher, Holly Robinson Peete, Rodney Peete, Frances Fisher, Steve Lukather, William Stanford Davis, Mindy Sterling, Calum Worthy, Phil Lamarr, Sue Ann Pien, Kristanna Loken, Mimi Rogers, Mark L. Walberg, Daniel Ross, Rick Glassman, Yancey Arias, Johnny Dowers, Tom Malloy, Mitch Gaylord, Gregory Harrison, and more. Details of the event are below, along with links to buy tickets and make donations.

12TH ANNUAL ED ASNER & FRIENDS CELEBRITY POKER NIGHT INFORMATION

DATE: June 15, 2024

TIME: 5pm – 10pm PT

WHERE: Radford Studio Center – New York Street, 4200 Radford Avenue, Los Angeles, California 91604

OFFICIAL WEBPAGE: https://edasnerfamilycenter.org/poker-for-ed/

TICKET LINK: https://www.simpletix.com/e/12th-annual-ed-asner-friends-celebrity-pok-tickets-165729

Official Center Website: https://edasnerfamilycenter.org/

FOR INFORMATION, SPONSORSHIP, AND DONATIONS: click here.