Princess Cruises stands alone for its genuine commitment to providing stellar customer service. Embarking on a voyage to the British Isles is not merely a journey through stunning landscapes and rich history but an immersive experience where every moment is meticulously crafted to exceed expectations. As travelers set sail to explore the treasures of the British Isles: England, Ireland, Scotland, and France, they are greeted with a level of hospitality that sets the standard for excellence.

Welcoming Guests



Unparalleled Attention to Detail: From the moment guests drop off their luggage, you are whisked away into celebrity status, where no request is too great. From beginning to end this magical journey is enveloped in an atmosphere of warmth and sophistication. Princess Cruises prides itself on its attention to detail, ensuring that every aspect of the voyage is meticulously planned and executed.

Wheelhouse Bar (Courtesy Princess Cruises)



Personalized Service: Its commitment to personalized service sets Princess Cruises apart. From the attentive staff, like Darwin, the crew anticipates guests’ needs before they even arise. Whether it’s a celebration, indoor dining, or laundry service, the dedicated crew members and bartenders, go above and beyond to ensure a memorable experience, every interaction is imbued with a sense of genuine care and hospitality.

Bellini’s Cocktail Bar Crooner at Wheelhouse Lounge Movies Poolside



Concierge Service: The Concierge Service aboard the Regal Princess elevates the cruise experience to stellar heights of luxury and convenience. These services are provided with purchases of full suite accommodations. Carlos Gil, host concierge, along with Vivec and Stephanie provide an unwavering commitment to personalized assistance, the concierge team anticipates every need and fulfills every desire with seamless efficiency. From arranging exclusive shore excursions to entertaining cocktail parties, or daily happy hour, their expertise ensures that each moment of the journey is tailored to perfection. Whether seeking insider recommendations for exploring port cities or indulging in bespoke amenities, concierge guests can rely on the Concierge Service to elevate their Regal Princess experience to extraordinary levels of comfort and sophistication.

Concierge Staff Carlos Gil – Concierge Host Vivec – Concierge Staff



Exceptional Dining Experiences: Culinary excellence is a hallmark of Princess Cruises, and nowhere is this more evident than in its dining offerings. Guests can choose from many fine dining restaurants including Concerto’s, Allegro, and Symphony, or upscale to Sabatini’s, or Crown Grill.

From elegant fine-dining restaurants to casual eateries showcasing regional flavors, guests are treated to a culinary journey that delights the senses. With a focus on fresh, locally sourced ingredients and innovative menus curated by world-renowned chefs, every meal onboard is a gourmet delight that reflects the rich culinary traditions of the destinations visited.

Concierge Cocktail Event



Tuscany Wine Tasting Event: One of the highlights Regal Princess has to offer is the delightful sensory journey of Tuscany, with the exquisite Wine Tasting adventure, accompanied by an exquisite pairing of a five-course meal. Set against the backdrop of the majestic sea, guests are greeted at Sabatini’s Restaurant with champagne and whisked away to experience the heart of Italy’s renowned wine country. Expert sommeliers guide guests through a selection of fine Tuscan wines, each sip revealing the rich history and distinct terroir of the region. Paired with delectable fine dining, the event creates a symphony of flavors that captivate the palate. Featured wines: Ammiraglia” DOCG, Guado al Tasso ‘ll Bruciato’ Bolgheri DOC, Guado al Tasso Cont’Ugo Bolgheri DOC, Bramasole Cortona Syrah ‘La Braccesca’ Toscana IGT, Luce della Vite Toscana IGT. Whether a seasoned oenophile or a curious novice, the Tuscany Wine Tasting aboard the Regal Princess Cruise promises an unforgettable voyage of taste and discovery.

Grilled Octopus Foie Gras

Exciting Excursions: Explore captivating journeys through several ports while cruising the British Isles on the Regal Princess. Some adventures include Cobh (Cork), Ireland, Greenock (Glasgow), Scotland, Invergordon (Inverness & Loch Ness), Scotland, and South Queensferry (Edinburgh), Scotland. No matter which excursions you partake in, immerse yourself in the warm hospitality of local pubs, savoring a pint of Guinness and traditional Irish or Scottish fare while tapping your feet to lively traditional music. Be assured you will enjoy a blend of historic landmarks, scenic landscapes, and lively atmosphere. The variety of excursions aboard the Regal Princess promises an unforgettable taste of British Isle charm.

Beginning with the magic city of Cork, Ireland, this adventure allows you to explore Cork’s rich tapestry of history, culture, and natural beauty. From the iconic Blarney Castle, where visitors can kiss the famous Blarney Stone for the gift of eloquence, to the picturesque streets lined with colorful buildings and bustling markets, every corner unveils a new delight.

The Blarney Castle: The Blarney Stone, constructed in 1446, lies within the battlements of Blarney Castle, approximately 5 miles (8 km) from Cork in County Cork. The castle, stone, and surrounding gardens have been perched alongside the banks of the River Martin, forming a picturesque setting steeped in history.

Inside Blarney Castle Climbing steep stairwell View atop Blarney Castle Kissing Blarney Stone Blarney Castle Earl’s Room

Edinburgh On Your Own: A short bus ride into town, allows visitors to explore this exquisite city, without time constraints to spend a leisurely day sightseeing points of interest you most enjoy. This tour will also ensure your timely return to your ship. Edinburgh, Scotland, captivates visitors with its rich history, stunning architecture, and vibrant cultural scene. The city’s lush gardens, including the Royal Botanic Garden Edinburgh and Princes Street Gardens, offer serene escapes amidst the urban bustle. Dominating the skyline, Edinburgh Castle stands as a symbol of Scotland’s heritage, offering panoramic views of the city and housing treasures such as the Crown Jewels and the Stone of Destiny.

View of Edinburgh Castle from Royal Botanical Garden Scottish Piper

Dublin, Ireland: Whether on a scheduled tour, or a short train ride to the city, visiting Dublin is an escape of merriment with exciting energy. Wander through the cobbled streets of the Temple Bar district, where lively pubs resonate with traditional music. Explore where U2 produced their albums and enjoy their success on Windmall Qtr where their albums are displayed along with other famous musical artists. From the iconic Guinness Storehouse to the serene beauty of St. Patrick’s Cathedral, Dublin offers a tapestry of experiences that enchant and delight visitors at every turn.

Traditional Irish Pub Irish Ale Windmill Qtr. The Wind Jammer

On the Princess Regal, guests can immerse themselves in the vibrant cultures and traditions of the British Isles. If you are interested in historic landmarks and picturesque villages where you can kiss the Blarney Stone, visit historic castles, including the Loch Ness in the Scottish Highlands, and enjoy traditional Irish and Scottish food, music, and drink, that offer cultural delights in the regions of Cork, Ireland, and Edinburgh, Scotland, to name a few, then come aboard to the British Isles. While the Regal Princess often attracts a significant number of elderly passengers seeking a leisurely and refined cruising experience, this demographic contributes to a relaxed atmosphere and opportunities for intergenerational connections, it may also result in a quieter onboard ambiance and fewer activities catering to younger demographics. However, the time you spend on your cruise depends on your ability to enjoy the finer things in life. Princess Regal can deepen your understanding of these destinations, make meaningful connections with the local communities, and make magical memories.





The Grand Piazza

For more information, visit: Princess Cruises