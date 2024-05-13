Spread the love

The pace of our everyday lives is only continuing to move faster and we are all being constantly pulled in different directions. Even when it comes to vacation this is true. This is meant to be relaxing and for you to recharge, but planning, traveling and everything that goes with it can be too much. Moving towards slow travel and vacationing with that concept is becoming more popular..

Slow travel is an offshoot of the slow food movement that began in Italy in the late 1980s in response to the fast-food boom in the U.S., championing gastronomic pleasure, a slow pace of life, regional foods, and small producers.

In response to our fast-paced, overly programmed lives, slow travel encourages travelers to ditch the stacked itineraries and explore with more awareness and intention, getting in closer touch with the natural beauty, local culture, and customs of destinations.

85 percent of American Express 2023 Travel Trends Survey respondents agree that they want to visit a place where they “can truly experience the local culture.” We have featured a few iconic, off-the-beaten-path destinations where travelers can practice slow travel while benefiting their well-being and the environment.

Waimea Plantation Cottages Resort, Kauai

Set along a two-mile black sand walking beach on the shores of West Kauai, this award-winning resort resonates with sustainably minded travelers seeking slow travel experiences and authentic places that preserve the cultural heritage of the area.

59 one-to five-bedroom heritage plantation homes sit on a site that was originally a dairy farm before evolving into a working sugar cane plantation and becoming the resort that guests enjoy today. Providing a link to the past and educating visitors about the area’s cultural heritage, the cottages fully immerse guests in the destination and put them in touch with the transformative power of nature.

With fully equipped kitchens, living areas, and private lanais in each cottage, guests can prepare and share meals while practicing the slow food philosophy from the comfort of their cottage, a simple way to reduce their carbon footprint, considering the carbon impact of traveling to restaurants during trips.

Waimea Plantation Cottages celebrates its 40th anniversary this year.

Jean-Michel Cousteau Resort, Fiji

Located in the unspoiled depths of the South Pacific, where, in tribute to the local iTaukei culture, tradition remains at the heart of everything, this renowned family eco-resort lives in awe of nature, and the local people guide you through their ancestral home. A sweeping coastline made up of rolling ridges to vibrant reefs, with a breakaway private island, creates a haven for relaxation and immersive exploration.

Guests can embark on exclusive guided excursions – delving into diverse wildlife, flora, and geology, both on land and underwater – at the resort and Savusavu’s enchanting surroundings. Local Fijians, passionate about ecology, unveil a tapestry of history, culture, and stories. Award-winning programs, dedicated childcare, and endless opportunities to connect with Fijian ways of life put guests in touch with the community’s heartbeat and facilitate cultural exchange.

Jean-Michel Cousteau Resort Main Pool (Photo Courtesy Jean-Michel Cousteau Resort)

Victoria House Resort & Spa, Belize

Located in Belize on Ambergris Caye, the largest of the offshore Belizean Islands, this award-winning resort is just two miles south of picturesque San Pedro Town and offers a unique blend of relaxation – for guests who want to soak up laidback Caribbean vibes at the infinity-edge pool and full-service spa – and local discovery through exhilarating adventures and outdoor activities.

From its location perched at the edge of one of the most stunning natural wonders of the world, the Belize Barrier Reef, the resort invites guests to explore Belizean culture at nearby ancient Mayan temples and to partake in a range of exhilarating experiences: zip-lining over jungle canopies, joining a rainforest expedition, and embarking on an extraordinary diving experience at the world-renowned Great Blue Hole.

Victoria House Resort & Spa Beach Front Pool (Photo Courtesy Victoria House Resort & Spa)