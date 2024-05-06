Spread the love

The St. Regis Venice is thrilled to announce its official sponsorship of Team Brady for the upcoming Venice race, a key event in the trailblazing E1 World Championship series. This momentous occasion signals the first-ever electric powerboat race to grace the storied waters of Venice, with action set to make a splash from Friday, May 10th, 2024 through Sunday, May 12th, 2024.

Team Brady E1 (Photo Courtesy St. Regis)

Team Brady, captained by the seven-time Super Bowl Champion and NFL legend Tom Brady, will navigate the competition with the same determination and excellence that defined Brady’s celebrated career. Now, he brings his championship mindset to the Venetian lagoon, propelling Team Brady to vie for the title of Champions of the Water.

The E1 World Championship is the world’s inaugural electric boat racing series, championing sustainable solutions for our waterways and planet. Venice, known for its enchanting canals and maritime heritage, will serve as a picturesque backdrop to this groundbreaking event, emphasizing the importance of eco-friendly transportation and sports.

St. Regis (Photo Courtesy St. Regis)

As part of the month-long partnership, The St. Regis Venice will serve as the exclusive host venue for Team Brady events. The hotel will provide an exclusive location in the heart of the city for filming an iconic stunt, capturing the essence of speed and precision synonymous with inaugural E1 race winners, Team Brady. Pilots Emma Kimilainen and Sam Coleman and Co-Team Principals Ben King and Joe Sturdy will be at the forefront of the action throughout the weekend. Team Brady’s RaceBird will also proudly display prominently The St. Regis Venice branding.

General Manager Patrizia Hofer said, “As a patron of contemporary arts and the first hotel in Italy to be equipped with an electric boat charging station, The St. Regis Venice has always been about sailing beyond boundaries. Sponsoring Team Brady is a reflection of our dedication to innovation, sustainability and pioneering the next wave of extraordinary experiences. We look forward to welcoming Team Brady and racing aficionados to experience an event that shines a spotlight on Venice’s unique allure.”

Ben King, Co-Team Principal at Team Brady shares his enthusiasm about the collaboration with The St. Regis Venice, stating: “We are excited to join forces with The St. Regis Venice and as we prepare to take the challenge to our competitors at the second E1 race in history, we are pleased to have the support of such a prestigious brand. In both sports and hospitality, pushing boundaries is essential for innovation and staying ahead of the competition. Together, we look forward to creating unforgettable moments in the heart of Venice.”

Boasting 130 stylish rooms and 39 suites, The St. Regis Venice is located on the Grand Canal and offers views of the city’s most iconic landmarks. The glamorous atmosphere spills over to the restaurants and bars, where locals and travelers mingle over expertly mixed craft cocktails and exquisitely rendered food. At Gio’s Restaurant and Terrace guests will find an unexpected haven in the midst of Venice’s contemporary landscape, while the atmospheric Arts Bar boasts a collection of drinks that celebrate the oeuvre of artists who were inspired by the city’s ethereal beauty to produce some of their best work.

For more information about The St. Regis Venice and Team Brady, and to experience a weekend of high-speed thrills and sustainable innovation in the heart of Venice, please visit stregisvenice.com and teambrady.com

@stregisvenice @e1teambrady

#StRegisVenice #CultivatingTheVanguard #LiveExquisite

About The St. Regis Venice

The ultimate sophisticate and arbiter, The St. Regis Venice combines historic legacy with modern luxury in a privileged location beside the Grand Canal surrounded by views of Venice’s most iconic landmarks. Through a meticulous restoration of the unique collection of five Venetian palaces, the hotel’s design celebrates the modern spirit of Venice, boasting 130 guestrooms and 39 suites, many with furnished private terraces with incomparable views of the city. Uncompromising glamour extends naturally to the hotel’s restaurants and bars, which offers a range of exquisite dining and beverage options for Venetians and visitors alike including the private Italianate Garden (a refined space for local tastemakers and guests to mingle), Gio’s (the hotel’s signature restaurant), and The Arts Bar, where cocktails have been specially created to celebrate masterpieces of art. For celebratory gatherings and more formal functions, the hotel offers a choice of areas that can be easily transformed and personalised to host guests, supported by an extensive menu of inspirational cuisine. Crafted occasions are held in the Library, with its urbane atmosphere, in the well-appointed Lounge, or in its adjacent Astor Boardroom. The Canaletto Room embodies the contemporary spirit of a Venetian palazzo and impressive ballroom, presenting an ideal backdrop for significant celebrations. For more information, please visit stregisvenice.com.

About St. Regis Hotels & Resorts

Combining classic sophistication with a modern sensibility, St. Regis Hotels & Resorts, part of Marriott International, Inc., is committed to delivering exceptional experiences at more than 45 luxury hotels and resorts in the best addresses around the world. Since the opening of the first St. Regis hotel in New York City over a century ago by John Jacob Astor IV, the brand has remained committed to an uncompromising level of bespoke and anticipatory service for all of its guests, delivered flawlessly by signature St. Regis Butler Service.

For more information and new openings, visit stregis.com or follow Twitter, Instagram and Facebook. St. Regis is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy, the global travel program from Marriott International. The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, exclusive experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments and unparalleled benefits including free nights and Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit MarriottBonvoy.marriott.com.

About Team Brady:

Celebrated as one of the world’s most successful sports stars, 7-times Super Bowl Champion Tom Brady has established himself as a team owner in the new E1 World Championship – electric powerboat racing with a focus on sustainable solutions. Team Brady embodies Tom’s fiercely competitive spirit, as well as his desire to be at the forefront of innovation and inspire action for healthier oceans and a sustainable future. With multiple powerboat champion, Sam Coleman, and elite motorsports driver, Emma Kimilainen, Team Brady will be racing against 7 other celebrity-owned teams in iconic waterside destinations across Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and the US (in Season 2). Tom is known for his greatness on the field of play, and through his ambition, leadership and ability to perform under pressure, Team Brady carries forward Tom’s relentless pursuit for sporting excellence as it aims to become the inaugural E1 World Champions.