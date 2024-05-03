Spread the love



May is a month full of great events and Yaamava’ Resort & Casino promises to ignite your senses and elevate your experience for any of your visits. Regarding Southern California, Yaamava’ sets itself apart as you can go from the electrifying buzz of the casino floor to world-class dining or take celebrate any number of the great May events they have lined up.

KENTUCKY DERBY

This Saturday is the Kentucky Derby, and to celebrate, the resort is hosting “Yaamava’ At The Races” – the ultimate Derby watch party at the pool deck with delicious food, refreshing drinks, photo opps, prizes, and of course – a hat contest! Winner of the hat contest will receive $1,000 in Free Play at the casino.

When: Saturday, May 4 | 11am-5pm

Tickets: $50 per person, for tickets visit: Kentucky Derby

CINCO DE MAYO

In honor of Cinco de Mayo, Yaamava’s The 909 Food Hall is serving up specials from May 3-7.

· Birria Pizza: Birria meat, jalapeno, pickled red onion, Chihuahua cheese, mozzarella, chipotle aioli, pico de gallo ($22)

· Tres Leches Milkshake: Blended Tres Leches cake with vanilla ice cream, whipped cream, caramel sauce, warm churro ($10)

And on Sunday, May 5 Yaamava’ will also be celebrating with live entertainment from Mariachi musicians and Folklorico dancers throughout the property.

Cinco de Mayo at The 909 (Courtesy Yaamava)

MOTHER’S DAY WEEKEND

At the “Paint, Shop & Play” event, guests can create their own custom masterpiece guided step-by-step by a professional – No creative or artistic skills needed! The 17th Floor Lounge will also include small bites, a retail pop-up just for mom, and a drawing to win a spa package at Yaamava’s Forbes Five Star rated, Serrano Spa!

When: Saturday, May 11 | 2-5pm

Tickets: $75 per person

Tickets: https://specialevents.yaamava.com/streamlinedmenu/3e369c1e-77a6-43be-97f7-6db5eb02b750/5602

Mother’s Day Brunch is available at the award-winning The Pines Modern Steakhouse. The luxurious brunch includes a buffet featuring prime beef, seafood, seasonal charcuterie & desserts as well as a choice of entrée such as Tempura Lobster & Waffles or King Crab Knuckle & Grits

When: Sunday, May 12 | 10am-2pm

Price: $84 per person