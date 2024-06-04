Spread the love

During the summer months, reflecting the many out-of-town vacations by our community, Livermore Valley Arts notably has fewer performances compared to the rest of the year, but that does not mean that the artists coming through the Tri-Valley will be lacking at all in regards to talent and star quality! The cheerful warm months at The Bankhead kick off with a return engagement from the triumphant and moving Oakland Interfaith Gospel Choir on June 21, with exciting summer Fridays continuing with aloha ambassador and ‘ukulele virtuoso Jake Shimabukuro, who will be in town on June 28 with his nearly sold out Tradewinds & Rainbows Tour, with very special guest Henry Kapono and featuring Jeff Peterson. The next month, The Bankhead is excited to welcome back the side-splitting and usual Bankhead sellout Best of San Francisco Comedy Competition, hosted by the uproarious Mo Mandel and featuring the hilarious Mike Merrill, on July 19, and multi-platinum singer and songwriter Joan Osborne on July 26. Closing out the sizzling summer months in August, acclaimed pianist and composer Keiko Matsui is back on August 2, the dynamic Freddy Jones Band on August 9 – celebrating the 30th Anniversary of their timeless hit “In a Daydream,” and the perfect family summer closer while the kids are still in those early weeks of the school year, ‘America’s Favorite Mystifier’ and America’s Got Talent Finalist Mike Super is back with his Magic and Illusion 2.OH!™ show on August 23. All of these exciting Friday evening performances, the majority of which are Tri-Valley favorites making patron-requested return visits, will take place at the beautiful Bankhead Theater in Downtown Livermore.

Oakland Interfaith Gospel Choir, courtesy of The Bankhead

Back to cap off our Juneteenth Celebration once again, The Bankhead is overjoyed to present the acclaimed Oakland Interfaith Gospel Choir (OIGC), making a triumphant return on June 21. Oakland Interfaith Gospel Choir will celebrate Juneteenth with experience and music that brings and shares the African-American community’s resiliency, joy, and strength. Under the direction of Terrance Kelly, this diverse, inclusive group takes us through a gospel music journey – introducing different styles of Black gospel music and connecting it to the Freedom Songs of the Civil Rights Movement and music today. Founded in 1986 by Kelly, the mission of OIGC is to inspire joy and unity among all people through Black gospel and spiritual music traditions, weaving together more than 300 singers across multiple choirs from a wide range of faiths, races, and cultures. Under Artistic Director Kelly, the Choir performs 25-30 times a year. It is inclusive of an ensemble of nine to fifteen singers representing OIGC at additional events, with performance highlights including jazz festival tours, the CA Governor’s Tree Lighting, inauguration ceremonies, and annual performances with the Oakland and San Francisco Symphonies. Tri-Valley audiences can once again get ready to stand up, clap, and even sing along with a joyful sound. As proven with last season’s show, this will be a moving and inclusive performance, perfect for the entire community.

Jake Shimabukuro (C) Sienna Morales

A week later, ‘ukulele genius and ambassador of aloha Jake Shimabukuro will triumphantly return to the Tri-Valley with his highly anticipated Tradewinds & Rainbows Tour, along with with very special guest Henry Kapono and featuring Jeff Peterson. Over the past two decades, Jake has proved that there isn’t a style of music he can’t play. While versatility for any musician is impressive, what’s remarkable about Jake’s transcendent skills is how he explores his seemingly limitless vocabulary – whether it’s jazz, rock, blues, bluegrass, folk, or even classical – on perhaps the unlikeliest of instruments: the ‘ukulele. Jake has taken the ‘ukulele to points previously thought impossible, and in the process, he’s reinvented the applications for this tiny, heretofore underappreciated four-string instrument, causing many to call him “the Jimi Hendrix of the ‘ukulele.” Jake’s incredible journey has taken him from local phenom to YouTube sensation, from playing tiny clubs to headlining the world’s most prestigious concert venues like the Hollywood Bowl, Lincoln Center, and the Sydney Opera House. He’s performed on the biggest TV shows and has released a string of award-winning, chart-topping albums. Just recently, he was nominated by President Joe Biden to serve as a Member of the National Council on the Arts. It’s fair to say that Jake has picked up more than a few admirers – millions of them, actually – but it wasn’t until he began his latest album, Jake & Friends, that he discovered how many of his fans were, in fact, his very own musical heroes. This 2021 album is his most creatively ambitious project to date, featuring collaborations with a who’s who of music legends and royalty, from Willie Nelson and Bette Midler to Jimmy Buffett and Kenny Loggins. This Hawaiian native will bring the islands to the Tri-Valley on June 28. This performance only has a handful of single tickets left (patrons should check back closer to the performance for any returned seat availability).

Mike Merrill

The legendary Best of San Francisco Comedy Competition has helped launch a Who’s Who of comic champions. Over the years, legends such as Robin Williams, Dana Carvey, Sinbad, and Ellen DeGeneres have emerged from this renowned stand-up comedy contest to become stars. This evening of side-splitting laughs will be hosted by Mo Mandel, who, straight off his appearance on CURB YOUR ENTHUSIASM, is getting back on the road. Best known for his 40 plus appearances on CHELSEA LATELY, and his hilarious HOUR SPECIAL on AMAZON, Mo has also made numerous appearances on CONAN, THE LATE LATE SHOW, has a half hour special on Comedy Central, and is a recurring guest on podcasts like ADAM CAROLLA, BERTCAST, and THE FIGHTER AND THE KID. In the past, Mo has also guest starred on such hit shows as MODERN FAMILY, CASTLE, HAPPY ENDINGS, 2 BROKE GIRLS, and was one of the leads of NBC’S comedy FREE AGENTS, opposite Hank Azaria and Kathryn Hahn. Mo also created and hosted a special for The Discovery Channel called SMALL TOWN THROWDOWN, and was the creator and executive producer of the hit series COMEDY KNOCKOUT, which aired on truTV and HBO MAX. Mandel will be supported by international headliner Mike Merrill, who has performed on Comedy Central “Stand Up Revolution,” CBS “Comics Unleashed,” and Hulu “Loco Comedy Jam,” as well as NBC stand-up, and is a writer on the nationally televised show “Funny You Should Ask.” He has headlined clubs internationally in Australia, Indonesia, Singapore, and The Philippines, and has performed in Dubai, Afghanistan, Bahrain, Guam, Africa, and beyond. He has shot three, 1-hour comedy specials and he is dope. The Bankhead looks forward to welcoming the best of the next comedy greats, Mo Mandel, and Mike Merrill to Downtown Livermore on July 19.

Joan Osborne

The next week, Livermore Valley Arts is excited for a nostalgic and soulful evening of music: on July 26, Joan Osborne will be taking the Bankhead stage once again. Osborne is known for her gritty, blues-based rock sound, passionate performance, and emotionally evocative songwriting. Her style first attracted notice in the early 1990s among the vibrant scene of rootsy new acts in New York City, and her breakthrough album in 1995 included the chart-topping single “One of Us.” A sought-after collaborator and versatile performer, she has shared the stage with a wide range of legendary artists, including Bob Dylan, Stevie Wonder, Emmylou Harris, Luciano Pavarotti, and the Chieftains.

Music kicks off August with the return of acclaimed pianist, composer, and humanitarian Keiko Matsui‘s transcendent and haunting melodies, which have made her a worldwide icon in contemporary smooth jazz. Known for her original compositions, Matsui’s music transcends boundaries, creating a unique melting pot of musical influences that have earned her a devout and enthusiastic international audience. A consummate artist at home in any musical context, she borrows from diverse idioms such as jazz, classical, rock, blues, and traditional world music to create timeless, passionate, and emotional melodies that speak a universally appealing language. Matsui made her US recording debut with “Drop of Water” in 1987 and was named Best Female Smooth Jazz Artist of the Year twice. Of the 20 albums she has released, seven have appeared in the contemporary jazz Top 10, including “Deep Blue,” which reached number one in 2001 and topped Billboard’s Contemporary Jazz charts for three consecutive weeks, making her the first Japanese artist to achieve this honor. Additionally, “Dream Walk” (1996) remained on the Billboard Contemporary Jazz Chart for over 15 months and further cemented her reputation as a force to be reckoned with. Her release “Soul Quest” celebrated her 25th anniversary in the music business and was acclaimed by The Washington Post as “one of her most accomplished and appealing.” Over the years, Matsui has collaborated and shared the stage with numerous musical luminaries, including Stevie Wonder, Miles Davis, and Bob James. This dynamic, creative icon of music is coming back to delight audiences in Livermore on August 2.

Freddy Jones Band

The following Friday night, Freddy Jones Band will prove on August 9 why they have stood out as one of America’s most noteworthy and revered alternative rock acts for over three decades. In 2023, the band marked the 30th Anniversary of their biggest hit, “In a Daydream,” which topped the Mainstream Rock Charts in the mid-90’s. To commemorate the milestone, Freddy Jones Band released a brand new version of “In a Daydream” in 2022, as well as their newest singles, “Connected” and “Mirror Ball,” which are all part of the celebration surrounding this tour. Despite the band’s name, none of the members are named Freddy Jones. Freddy Jones Band is fronted by founding member Marty Lloyd, who is joined by an all-star lineup that includes longtime band member and noted bassist Rich Ross, who has also spent many years touring with The Samples. In addition to “In a Daydream,” Freddy Jones Band is known for other popular singles including “Take the Time,” “One World,” and many others. The band’s 2015 studio album, “Never Change,” was produced by three-time Grammy-winning producer and engineer Justin Niebank (Taylor Swift, Keith Urban, Brad Paisley). Niebank stated that “Never Change” was “the best record I’ve worked on in years.” Freddy Jones Band maintains a busy tour schedule, and they are including a stop at The Bankhead this summer.

Mike Super

Before the Labor Day holiday, families are invited to spend some time at The Bankhead with Mike Super, who is back with his Magic and Illusion 2.OH!™ show, after his applauded Bankhead debut last summer. The only magician in history to win a live magic competition on primetime U.S. network television, Mike Super is the winner of NBC’s hit TV show PHENOMENON and a top finalist from America’s Got Talent. He’s also appeared on numerous TV shows in the U.S. and abroad, and he has amazed Howie Mandel, Louie Anderson, Howard Stern, Jeffery Katzenberg, Ariana Grande, Tina Fey, Heidi Klum, Nick Cannon, Penn & Teller, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Raven-Symone, Train, Kenny Chesney, and Criss Angel to name but a few! Mike’s ever-growing popularity has garnered him many prestigious awards and honors, and his other accomplishments include being named Entertainer of the Year, Best Performing Artist of the Year, Best Novelty Performer of the Year, and he was voted America’s Favorite Mystifier on PHENOMENON. Despite all of this success, Mike humbly insists it is the loyalty of his fan base that has been most rewarding. His legions of fans call themselves “The Superfreaks,” and they number in the millions, with the secret to his success being his natural ability to entertain and fascinate people. He has pioneered a new form of magic with his own inimitable, down-to-earth style and personality, bringing the art of magic back to the people; he transcends the “trick” and connects personally with his audience on a level they can relate to. Whether it’s through television, stage, or simply one-on-one, Mike Super’s personality and humor reach out and enchant the public, both young and old, making him one of the most sought-after mystifiers in the world. Mike has astonished millions, including theatergoers, Disney audiences, military families, and the Hollywood elite. The Bankhead is enthused to bring him to the Tri-Valley to engage Bay Area audiences again on August 23.

Tickets for all shows in the 2024 Summer season and 2024-2025 Bankhead Presents season are available online, by calling 925-373-6800, or at the box office windows. For a complete list of events, visit livermorearts.org.

All photos provided by The Bankhead

# # #

Livermore Valley Arts is an independent 501(c)3 non-profit offering wide-ranging programs that provide access to the arts for the Tri-Valley community and beyond. The Bankhead Theater and Bothwell Arts Center are home to nine resident performing arts companies, over 40 studio artists, and cultural arts instructors. LivermoreArts.org

Show: Oakland Interfaith Gospel Choir

Date/Time: Friday, June 21, 2024, at 8:00pm

Tickets: $25—$35 ($25 student/military personnel) / Groups of 10 or more save 20%

Show: Jake Shimabukuro

Date/Time: Friday, June 28, 2024, at 8:00pm Almost Sold Out!

Tickets: $25—$120 ($25 student/military personnel) / Groups of 10 or more save 20%

Show: Best of San Francisco Comedy Competition

Date/Time: Friday, July 19, 2024, at 8:00pm

Tickets: $25—$55 ($25 student/military personnel) / Groups of 10 or more save 20%

Show: Joan Osborne

Date/Time: Friday, July 26, 2024, at 8:00pm

Tickets: $25—$70 ($25 student/military personnel) / Groups of 10 or more save 20%

Show: Keiko Matsui

Date/Time: Friday, August 2, 2024, at 8:00pm

Tickets: $25—$65 ($25 student/military personnel) / Groups of 10 or more save 20%

Show: Freddy Jones Band

Date/Time: Friday, August 9, 2024, at 8:00pm

Tickets: $25—$60 ($25 student/military personnel) / Groups of 10 or more save 20%

Show: Mike Super—Magic and Illusion 2.OH!™

Date/Time: Friday, August 23, 2024, at 8:00pm

Tickets: $25—$75 ($25 student/military personnel) / Groups of 10 or more save 20% Dates, times, and ticket prices for other events available at www.LivermoreArts.org HERE