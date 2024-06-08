Spread the love

With books, music, and lyrics by Michael R. Jackson, A STRANGE LOOP is about Usher, a Black, queer writer writing a musical about a Black, queer writer writing a musical about a Black, queer writer. And there’s the loop in a nutshell, literally. When asked about his writing process, Jackson remarked, “I began writing what would become A STRANGE LOOP in a small room of a bungalow-style apartment in the middle of nowhere Queens when I was 23 years old. I had never been so scared or uncertain of my place in the world. Working on the show was my life raft, and I never in a million years imagined the miles it would travel…what a strange loop…is not formally autobiographical, but I did begin writing it as a monologue in my early 20s when my experience of my ‘self’ was a mass of undesirable, unlovable, unemployable, unacceptable fat, Black homosexual molecules floating in space without purpose or meaning.”

Malachi McCaskill – Photo by Alessandra Mello.

A STRANGE LOOP made its world premiere in 2019 and traveled to Washington D.C. in 2021, where it had a critically acclaimed run. It finally came to Broadway in 2022. This was a show destined to win the Tony Awards for Best Musical and Best Book of a Musical, as well as Best Musical by New York Drama Critics’ Circle, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle, Drama League, and Off-Broadway Alliance. But honors continued to roll in, and A STRANGE LOOP won the Pulitzer Prize in 2020. Critics ran out of superlatives when describing the production: exhilarating, utterly unforgettable, astonishing, challenging, awesome, profane, hilarious, extraordinary, astounding, shattering, electrifying, emotionally lacerating, to name but a few. In 2024, it makes its way to Los Angeles as a co-presentation between Center Theatre Group’s Ahmanson Theatre and American Conservatory Theatre in San Francisco.

J. Cameron Barnett, Tarra Conner Jones, Jamari Johnson Williams, John-Andrew Morrison, Malachi McCaskill, Jordan Barbour, Avionce Hoyles – Photo by Alessandra Mello.

Usher (Malachi McCaskill) is at loose ends. He’s held multiple short-term jobs to (marginally) pay the bills and can’t seem to find his place in the world. Despite going almost all the way on the educational merry-go-round – and despite keeping up writing with persistence but no real reward – Usher just can’t seem to find the life he is convinced that he doesn’t deserve anyway. After all, a fat, Black, gay guy faces so many barriers and challenges that failure is a foregone conclusion. Even his family has lost hope in his success despite all their unanswered prayers for a daughter-in-law and a cute grandson. On top of his black hole of expectations, Usher hasn’t allowed himself to find that special someone – or anyone, for that matter. Where is Usher going? And will he ever get there?

Tara Conner Jones, J. Cameron Barnett, and Jordan Barbour – Photo by Alessandra Mello.

Skillfully helmed by director Stephen Brackett, with the able assistance of music director Sean Kana and choreographer Raja Feather Kelly, A STRANGE LOOP probes the inner life of an individual who sees himself as a failure-in-training, a disposable human being whose hopes and dreams will likely never be realized. Whose challenges auger a grim future. With unusual rap-like lyrics, the soft-spoken Usher tells his story in song. Kudos to the ensemble cast who bring the story alive, warts and all. The production team does a fascinating job of bringing Usher’s inner life out for the audience. Arnulfo Maldonado’s scenic design is an interesting blend of fantasy and reality – especially in the final scenes – while Montana Levi Blanco’s costumes, Jen Schriever’s lighting, and Drew Levy’s sound help to fill in the blanks. AUDIENCE ALERT: There is some pretty raw stuff in this production, so keep the kiddies home.

J. Cameron Barnett, Tarra Conner Jones, Jordan Barbour, Malachi McCaskill, Avionce Hoyles, John-Andrew Morrison, and Jamari Johnson Williams – Photo by Alessandra Mello.

A STRANGE LOOP will definitely appeal to those whose self-esteem has seen some serious dips (probably most of us at one time or another), as well as to the black and especially gay communities. The production is definitely not for the faint-hearted.

Avionce Hoyles, Jordan Barbour, J. Cameron Barnett, Tarra Conner Jones, John-Andrew Morrison, and Jamari Johnson Williams – Photo by Alessandra Mello.

A STRANGE LOOP runs through June 30, 2024, with performances at 8 p.m. on Tuesdays through Fridays, at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Saturdays, and at 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. on Sundays. The Ahmanson Theatre is located at 135 North Grand Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90012. Tickets start at $35. For information and reservations, call 213-628-2772 or go online.