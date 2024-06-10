Spread the love

DRMAGDN Cyborg Drummer / DJ’s new single, an EDM Pop Anthem called “My Best” featuring powerful singer Morgan Keller, has broken 1.5 million streams. The midtempo synthwave inspired song was directly inspired by quotes of woman empowerment that Marilyn Monroe spoke during her iconic life in the public spotlight. With such lyrics like “when I fall down or apart I defy gravity” and “cause those shy or polite girls rarely make history,” DRMAGDN celebrates Marilyn Monroe’s talent, legacy and wisdom with his new track.

DRMAGDN says: “I am a big fan of the life and triple threat talent of the amazing actor, singer and dancer Marilyn Monroe and was inspired by the wisdom she spoke about how she challenged social norms and mused about the ups and downs of being a woman in the spotlight during such a bygone era. I was very surprised just how clearly her wisdom still rings true today, so I created a track that feels like it could be home on a Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez or Ariana Grande record to fit the melodies and truth-bomb lyric that we all can identify with: ‘if you can’t take me at my worst, you can’t have My Best.’ Shout out to Morgan Keller for the amazing lead vocal and Emily Victoria on the massive backing vocal choir that helps bring Marilyn’s powerful legacy and messages to life.”

Stream “My Best” -DRMAGDN FT. Morgan Keller on Soundcloud here:

Major Label BMG Records Artist & Producer DRMAGDN Cyborg Drummer / DJ has 25+ Million Total Plays / Views, 750k+ Verified Blue Check Followers and 100k+ Peak Livestream Viewers Per Session on all social platforms. He has toured 33 Countries, 43 US States and is on 250+ Records and has performed at The Winter Olympics, Lincoln Center, Carnegie Hall, Metlife Stadium, NY Fashion Week, Warped Tour, Lollapalooza, The Today Show, The View, Royal Albert Hall and headlining The Montauk Music Festival in New York. His song “My Best,” which was inspired by famous Marilyn Monroe quotes, has been nominated for The Josie Award’s Song Of The Year at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville TN.

DRMAGDN is known for the Official Beatles Remix of George Harrison’s legendary hit “Something” featuring Michelle Ray (The Voice) and a Grammy Winning Orchestra. He has also launched many successful original tracks including the EDM Hit “Say Less Be More” with Alle Guercio (American Idol / The Voice) and Sports Anthem “Get Tough” with Manny Cabo (The Voice / La Voz) among many other tracks. DRMAGDN has been featured in AP News, The NY Daily News, Yahoo! News, The New York Times, American Songwriter Magazine, NFL Channel Sirius/XM Radio, Broadway World and on Times Square Billboards.

DRMAGDN bridges the gap between live intense tribal drumming & Electronic Dance Music (EDM) to resonate with crowds of all ages. Sporting his vibrant red mohawk & sunglasses, DRMAGDN is a powerful electronic solo artist who simultaneously Drums & DJs nonstop, creating a huge party wherever he plays. DRMAGDN is now signed to ClicksTalent (The #1 TikTok Influencer Talent Agency in the World) & has a major brand deal with Glow Water with Kylie Jenner. DRMAGDN’s upcoming release ICECREAM! samples the Ice Cream Truck theme reinvented as an intense Tech House Big Room Techno summer anthem.

