When it comes to longevity in the television industry, no one does it better than daytime. Soaps and talk shows have been a staple in our living rooms for more than 60 years, and some of them (Days of our Live, The Young and the Restless and General Hospital, to name a few) have been on air consistently for decades. The 51st Annual Daytime Emmy Awards, which took place June 7th and 8th in downtown Los Angeles, celebrated the accomplishments of both those in front of and behind the camera. While there were plenty of winners to be had, and beautiful Emmys statuettes to be held, Abbott Elementary star Sheryl Lee Ralph said it best, stating “getting a nod from the academy is winning in and of itself.” The sentiment on the red carpet and inside the ceremony echoed Ralph’s statement. With the buzz among the crowd and the energy in the air it was obvious everyone was excited to be in attendance and thrilled to be celebrating their craft and one another.

President & CEO of NATAS, Adam Sharp, with Actress Sheryl Lee Ralph at the 2024 Daytime Emmys (Photo Credit: Sarah Meyer)

6 Time Emmy Winner, Dick Van Dyke and his Wife at the 2024 Daytime Emmys (Photo Credit: Sarah Meyer)

Emmy Nominee and Host of CBS’s The Talk, Amanda Kloots with her son Elvis at the 2024 Daytime Emmys (Photo Credit: Sarah Meyer)

The host of CBS’s The Talk on the red carpet at the 2024 Daytime Emmys (Photo Credit: Sarah Meyer)

The 51st Annual Daytime Emmy Awards ceremony was held June 7 and televised on CBS, with the 51st Annual Daytime Emmy Creative Arts & Lifestyle Awards held on June 8 and live-streamed on the Emmys app. Both nights featured fabulous frocks on the red carpet, heartfelt speeches from winners and lots of cheering from colleagues. The team from the Kelly Clarkson Show may take top prize for cheering, when they nabbed an Emmy for best Daytime Talk Series, as their hoots and hollers could be heard throughout the Westin Bonaventure, where the event was held.

Kelly Clarkson with her Emmy Winning Crew at the 2024 Daytime Emmys (Photo Credit: Sarah Meyer)

Kelly called for a goofy photo with her Emmy Winning Crew at the 2024 Daytime Emmys (Photo Credit: Sarah Meyer)

Dwayne Wade at the 2024 Daytime Emmys (Photo Credit: Sarah Meyer)

Entertainment Tonight’s Kevin Frazier and Nischelle Turner hosted the televised ceremony, which featured a musical performance by The Talk’s Jerry O’Connell and Amanda Kloots. Lauralee Bell and Eric Braeden from The Young and the Restless presented Melody Thomas Scott of The Young and the Restless and her husband, Edward J. Scott, supervising producer of The Bold and the Beautiful, with the Lifetime Achievement Award. The most notable attendee of the night, who received not one but two standing ovations, was the legend himself, Dick Van Dyke. At 98 years old, Van Dyke won his 6th Emmy and danced his was across the red carpet to talk with reporters afterward. His smile was infectious, and his gratitude warmly felt. When asked about whether he thinks his next trophy will be an Oscar, he joked he might only receive it posthumously. The entertainment world is praying that’s not the case as his talent is worthy of all accolades. Presenters for the evening included Derrick Campana (Wizard of Paws), Kelly Clarkson (The Kelly Clarkson Show), Stefan Dennis (Neighbours), Zooey Deschanel (What Am I Eating with Zooey Deschanel) Scott Evans (Access Hollywood), Jackée Harry (Days of Our Lives), Amelia Heinle (The Young and the Restless), Star Jones (Divorce Court), Annie Jones (Neighbours), Christel Khalil (The Young and the Restless), Jacqueline MacInnes Wood (The Bold and the Beautiful), Eric Martsolf (Days of Our Lives), Kiara Liz (The Bay), Danielle Pinnock (Ghosts), Melvin Robert (Extra), Lawrence Saint-Victor (The Bold and the Beautiful), Jonathan Scott (Backed by the Bros.), Laura Wright (General Hospital).

Inside the ballroom at the Westin Bonaventure in downtown Los Angeles, for the 2024 Daytime Emmys (Photo Credit: Sarah Meyer)

Amanda Kloots & Jerry O’Connell open the show with a festive song and dance at the 2024 Daytime Emmys (Photo Credit: Sarah Meyer)

The Bold and the Beautiful’s Thorsten Kaye accepting his award at the 2024 Daytime Emmys (Photo Credit: Sarah Meyer)

The Creative Arts Daytime Emmys were equally as exciting, and a night of many firsts. Dwayne Wade won his first Daytime Emmy for Short Form Programming as an Executive Producer on Dads, while Robert Downey Jr. won his first Emmy for Downey’s Dream Cars in the Lifestyle Program category, and baker extraordinaire, Buddy Valastro won his first Emmy as Culinary Host for Legends of the Fork. Another famous face in the world of food, Lidia Bastianich was presented the Lifetime Achievement Honor by her grandson Lorenzo Manuali. Presenters for the evening included: Valerie Bertinelli (Valerie’s Home Cooking), Kimberlin Brown (The Bold and the Beautiful), Derrick Campana (Wizard of Paws), Elia Cantu (Days of Our Lives), Christian Cooper (Extraordinary Birder with Christian Cooper), Ken Goldin (King of Collectibles: The Goldin Touch), Donte “Hammer” Harrison (Harlem Globetrotters Play It Forward), Evan Hofer (General Hospital), Courtney Hope (The Young and the Restless), Sheryl Lee Ralph (Unexpected), Buddy Valastro (Legend of the Fork), Alison Victoria (Windy City Rehab) and Dr. Rae Wynn-Grant (Wild Kingdom).



Courtney Hope, star of CBS’s The Young & the Restless with her Emmy at the 2024 Daytime Emmys (Photo Credit: Sarah Meyer)

Annika Noelle, star of The Bold and the Beautiful on the red carpet at the 2024 Daytime Emmys (Photo Credit: Sarah Meyer)

Actress Kim Coles on the red carpet at the 2024 Daytime Emmys (Photo Credit: Sarah Meyer)

Actress Sheryl Lee Ralph on the red carpet at the 2024 Daytime Emmys (Photo Credit: Sarah Meyer)

Gift Bag Swag on Display at the 2024 Daytime Emmys (Photo Credit: Sarah Meyer)

It’s safe to say daytime TV is not going anywhere and the programming we have grown to love will continue to bring joy and entertainment to our days, while opening and expanding our minds.

Sarah Meyer interviewing Dave & Jenny Marrs from HGTV’s Fixer to Fabulous at the 2024 Daytime Emmys (Photo Credit: Sarah Meyer)

Sarah Meyer interviewing Alison Victoria from HGTV’s Windy City Rehab, having a laugh with Alison’s boyfriend, at the 2024 Daytime Emmys (Photo Credit: Sarah Meyer)

Sarah Meyer interviewing a soap opera costume designer at the 2024 Daytime Emmys (Photo Credit: Sarah Meyer)

Sarah Meyer interviewing Buddy Valastro at the 2024 Daytime Emmys (Photo Credit: Sarah Meyer)

Sarah Meyer interviewing Emmy Award winner, Bertie Gregory at the 2024 Daytime Emmys (Photo Credit: Sarah Meyer)

Sarah Meyer interviewing the soon to be head of daytime TV at NATAS, Rachel Schwartz at the 2024 Daytime Emmys (Photo Credit: Sarah Meyer)

Notable winners from both nights are listed below. To see a full list of winners for both Daytime Emmys shows, visit theemmys.tv.

DAYTIME DRAMA SERIES – General Hospital (ABC)

DAYTIME TALK SERIES – The Kelly Clarkson Show (Syndicated)

ENTERTAINMENT NEWS SERIES – Entertainment Tonight (Syndicated)

CULINARY SERIES – Be My Guest with Ina Garten (Food Network)

LEAD PERFORMANCE IN A DAYTIME DRAMA SERIES: ACTRESS – Michelle Stafford as Phyllis Summers, The Young and the Restless (CBS)

LEAD PERFORMANCE IN A DAYTIME DRAMA SERIES: ACTOR – Thorsten Kaye as Ridge Forrester, The Bold and the Beautiful (CBS)

SUPPORTING PERFORMANCE IN A DAYTIME DRAMA SERIES: ACTRESS – Courtney Hope as Sally Spectra, The Young and the Restless (CBS)

SUPPORTING PERFORMANCE IN A DAYTIME DRAMA SERIES: ACTOR – Robert Gossett as Marshall Ashford, General Hospital (ABC)

GUEST PERFORMANCE IN A DAYTIME DRAMA SERIES – Dick Van Dyke as Mystery Man/Timothy Robicheaux, Days of our Lives (Peacock)

DAYTIME TALK SERIES HOST – Mark Consuelos & Kelly Ripa, Live with Kelly and Mark (Syndicated)

DAYTIME PERSONALITY – DAILY – Kevin Frazier, Nischelle Turner Matt Cohen, Cassie DiLaura, Denny Directo, Will Marfuggi, Rachel Smith, Entertainment Tonight (Syndicated)

LEGAL/COURTROOM PROGRAM – Judy Justice (Amazon Freevee)

TRAVEL, ADVENTURE & NATURE PROGRAM – Animals Up Close with Bertie Gregory (National Geographic)

INSTRUCTIONAL/HOW-TO PROGRAM – Hack My Home (Netflix)

ARTS & POPULAR CULTURE PROGRAM – Oprah and “The Color Purple” Journey (Max)

DAYTIME SPECIAL – Culture Quest: Ukraine (PBS)

CASTING – African Queens: Njinga (Netflix)

COSTUME DESIGN/STYLING – The Bold and the Beautiful (CBS)

To learn more about the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences, click here.

Photos courtesy of Sarah Meyer.