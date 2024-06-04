Spread the love

Carmen’s Love Brunch starring the popular Las Vegas songstress Skye Dee Miles on Sundays at the Composers Room in Las Vegas is a delight. You get some fine entertainment and traditional Southern classic foods served buffet style. As if that isn’t enough, after you’ve had your fill of the culinary offers, there is Skye Dee Miles, a versatile, high energy personality who knows how to belt out a song. And wow she does — in a comfortable up close and personal show room.

The event started with a soul food buffet. Photo by Burt Davis

Photo by Burt Davis

The day we attended, the brunch included fried chicken, fried catfish, creamy macaroni and cheese, waffles stuffed with eggs and bacon, red beans, gumbo, rice, breakfast potatoes, and cornbread biscuits. The buffet begins at noon and when you have satisfied your hunger, you move into the show room to satisfy your soul with a show that includes some good old style Sunday morning church gospel type songs.

Even before the show began, gospel singers treated patrons to some feel good music Photo by Dianne Davis

Photo by Burt Davis

Skye treated us to “I’ll Take You There.” And she did. And there’s more. She was backed by a traditional choir giving us songs that made our feet stomp and our spirits soar.

Skye’s mother Carmen Jones with little Skye Photo of Photo by Burt Davis

This is just what Skye set out to do. The title Carmen’s Love Brunch comes from the late Carmen Jones, Skye’s beloved mother. Skye wanted to pay homage to her mom. Listening to the songstress’s stories, we can picture this wonderful woman who Skye told us, “Could feed an entire neighborhood with a bag of potatoes.” Skye told us about the woman who spread the word that you should leave people feeling better than when you found them. Skye wants you to leave feeling like, “ You just got a good Mama hug.” She aims to feed you soul food and follow with uplifting soulful music.

Photo by Dianne Davis

The show is about good feelings and good spirits, old style gospel type music with the message in the music. “We have enough booty shows,” Skye tells the audience which includes folks of all ages as well as many children for the most part dressed in their Sunday best. Be there at before noon when you begin feeding your body. Stay til 3:00 p.m. as Skye and her weekly guests feed your soul.

The Composers Room, located in the old commercial district of Las Vegas, is pleased to provide free parking for patrons. Prices start at $69.95 for front row reserved and Meet and Greet to $39.95 for brunch and the show. You can opt for the show only for @29.95. For information and reservations, go to The Composers Room.

Photo by Burt Davis

Article by Burt Davis and Dianne Davis Photos by Dianne Davis or Burt Davis