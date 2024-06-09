Spread the love

Celebrate Father’s Day from Las Vegas to Los Angeles with an array of delectable dining experiences that are sure to satisfy your taste buds and create lasting memories to honor and indulge your dad on his special day. Whether you’re seeking savory barbecues, gourmet tastings, or unique gastronomic adventures, these Father’s Day food events showcase the region’s vibrant culinary scene and provide the perfect opportunity to bond with your father over a shared love for delicious fare. Get ready to tantalize your senses and embark on a gastronomic journey with some of Splash Magazines’ top choices!

Juicy Lucy-Barney’s Beanery

There’s no better way to celebrate dad than to take him to the rock-n-roll restaurant/pub at Barney’s Beanery. Barney’s has been around for over 100 years and continues to serve good ol’ American classics, like the cheese-stuffed Juicy Lucy Burgers (available in BBQ Bacon Cheddar, Jalapeno Cheddar, Three Cheese Stuffed Classic), Shaved Pastrami Sliders, Irish Nachos, and of course a bar with over 40 beers on draft! Diners can find their nearest Barney location HERE.

BOA Steakhouse

What better way to treat dad than at BOA Steakhouse where he can indulge in thick-cut, tender steaks and smokey cocktails? Head to any BOA location this Father’s Day for a hearty meal, featuring new menu items from Chef Brendan Collins such as the roasted bone marrow or king crab ceviche for starters. For the main event, pa can enjoy a Westholme Wagyu Ribeye or Japanese F-1 Filet. Looking to go out all out? Opt in for the 21 Day Dry Aged Tomahawk! Wrap up Father’s Day with a sweet treat with choices from warm BOA cookies and ice cream, a classic Carrot Cake or Chef Collins’ renowned Sticky Toffee Pudding. Guests can find their nearest BOA location online.

Vallarta Supermarkets

Light up the grill this summer with Vallarta Supermarkets’ offerings of all things sweet, savory and spicy! Whether hosting a carne asada with dad and the fam or cooling off by the pool, there’s something for every occasion. In light of Father’s Day, Vallarta is offering an array of grilled meats such as a Thick Cut T-bone or Porterhouse Steak, Carne Asada Seasoned or Beef Tomahawk Steak. Those looking for refreshing and flavorful starters can also order the Fish Ceviche Trays or Shrimp Ceviche Trays. Don’t forget the sides and sauces such as Fresh Guacamole or Fresh & Authentic Salsas. In addition, Vallarta Supermarkets just launched its new Guava Sweets line including a Guava Bundt Cake, Guava Tres Leches Cake, Guava Empanadas, Guava Conchas and more! One can head to their nearest Vallarta store or order ahead.

Cabra Restaurant & Bar

Picture this. A Fresa Frozé (rosé wine, strawberry, kiwi, and frozen lemon) in one hand and a Chicken Empanada in another, chatting with friends at a rooftop bar while soaking in the sunny view of DTLA. That’s what spirited rooftop, Cabra Restaurant and Bar, is all about. This restaurant’s Peruvian-inspired cuisine by Chef Stephanie Izard features items like the Salmon Ceviche (with English peas and avocado), Hot Chorizo & Queso Dip (with herby chimi, chip crunch, taro & plaintain chips and flatbread), Seco de Carne (braised short rib, sweet plantain, choclo, and serrano-cilantro), Jalea Mixta (calamari, shrimp, plantain chips, and chip crunch) and Guava-Banana Sorbet (passionfruit shaved ice, coconut caramel, and coconut-chili-lime crunch). For cocktails, not only is the Fresa Frozé is a must-have, but the LA Dreamin’ (tequila, pomegranate, and ginger) is also a great option. To make a reservation, visit their website.

Katana

Every Sunday this summer, Sunset’s Katana embraces the sunny weather with their Red Sun BBQ on their spacious patio, featuring an all-new menu, creative cocktails and a live DJ. Enjoy items like the Sunset Roll (spicy tuna & cucumber inside topped with salmon, avocado, tempura flakes, sweet soy and chilli oil), Robata Grilled Japanese Style Tacos, and much more. For drinks, refresh the palette with summer-esque style cocktails including the Lychee Kyuri Sunrise (haku vodka, lychee juice, cucumber, st. germaine, and lemon) and Earth & Fire (el cristiano blanco, yellow chartreuse, mango, lime, agave, cilantro and firewater bitters). To make a reservation, visit their website or call 323-650-8585.

Negroni Beverly Hills

Dine in the warm and cozy atmosphere at Negroni Beverly Hills. This Buenos Aires cosmopolitan-inspired restaurant serves a delightful array of sushi rolls, sushi, appetizers, salads, pastas, entrees and burgers. Highlights include the Truffle Tuna (tuna tartare, avocado, topped with tuna and truffle ponzu sauce), Scampi Pappardelle (prawns, tomatoes, fennel, bisque sauce), and Crispy Rice with crab, tuna, or salmon. For drinks, be sure to opt for the Sunset Disco Margarita (reserva de la familia tequila plata, Cointreau, lime juice, hibiscus syrup and black Hawaiian sea salt) or the Cacio e Pepe Martini (Gin Mare fat washed in Pecorino cheese and black pepper, Lo- Fi dryvermouth and olive oil). To make a reservation, visit their website or call 310-906-8238.

Negroni Beverly Hills