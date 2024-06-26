Spread the love

Look at what is coming to Napa: Lionel Richie, Pretty Yende, Jean-Y Thibaudet, Ray Chen and Time for Three Among More than 100 International Stars and Emerging Talent Featured in Festival Napa Valley’s 2024 Summer Season, July 6-21. Highlights include tributes to Sophia Loren and Henry Mancini, opera, dance, jazz, film, classics, a grand tasting of food and wine, and more than 60 concerts and events at iconic venues throughout Napa Valley

Pretty Yende – Photo credit Elena Cherkashyna

Festival Napa Valley, recognized for transforming California wine country into a cultural destination, is featuring innovative classical, jazz, contemporary, opera, and dance productions paired with Napa Valley’s unparalleled food, wine, and hospitality. Summer 2024 offers something for all budgets, ranging from daily admission-free concerts to the Festival’s renowned Patron experience.

Jean-Yves Thibaudet – Photo credit Andrew Eccles

“We present dazzling talent on spectacular stages surrounded by the incomparable beauty of Napa Valley,” said Festival President & CEO Richard Walker. “It’s a one-of-a-kind experience and a highlight of the year for guests and artists, both returning and new.” See the Q&A with Richard Walker and Chicago Splash Magazines below.

Jonathan Tetelman – Photo credit Ben Wolf

“We welcome locals and visitors to enjoy the best days of summer,” added Robin Baggett, Chairman of the nonprofit Festival’s Board of Directors. “We are thrilled to provide exceptional programming and food and wine events that showcase the very best of Napa Valley.”

Q&A with Festival Napa Valley’s President & CEO, Rick Walker:

How did this festival originate?

I started presenting concerts in Napa Valley in the 1990’s and early 2000’s. At the time, there was very little music or other entertainment here and it was mostly known as a wine destination. Margrit Mondavi encouraged me to start a festival because, in her words, a world class destination needs world class music and art. The concert series that I presented included food and wine events, family concerts, and education and charitable programs – the components that have evolved into what Festival Napa Valley is today. The Festival paved the way for music events of every genre in Napa.

What are the advantages of having the festival take place over two weeks?

Many people come to Napa Valley every year for the Festival and make it into an annual holiday. We try to keep it to 2 weeks, though there is constant demand to expand! Now we have programs year-round, but the main event is July.

What percentage of your audience comes from outside of California?

People come from all over to enjoy the Festival experience. The biggest audience is local and California, but an increasing number come from around the US and many other countries. We find that people introduced to Festival Napa Valley love the experience, and always come back with friends. That has been the secret to its growth and success.

Festival Napa Valley 2024 Summer Season highlights (visit FestivalNapaValley.org to view the full schedule and purchase tickets or passes):

· International superstar Lionel Richie headlines the Arts for All Gala, benefiting arts education and the Festival’s community programs, with an elegant dinner prepared by chef Elliot Bell paired with single vineyard wines provided by Nickel & Nickel Winery at their historic farmstead property

Lionel Richie performing – Photographer – Alan Silfen

· Maria Manetti Celebrates La Dolce Vita honoring screen legend Sophia Loren, with a screening of her iconic films and a performance featuring Loren’s grandson Vittorio Ponti on piano in his festival debut and the Los Angeles Virtuosi Orchestra conducted by Carlo Ponti

· Mancini at 100 with Monica Mancini, Shelly Berg, Gregg Field and The Frost School of Music’s Henry Mancini Institute Orchestra

Ray Chen – Photo credit John Mac

· Uytengsu Family Opening Night with Festival Orchestra Napa conducted by Carlo Montanaro, soprano Pretty Yende, tenor Jonathan Tetelman, and pianist Yang Bao in an Opus One Premieres performance

· Grand Cru Classics with pianist Jean-Yves Thibaudet and violinist Ray Chen in an Olivia Decker Power of Musicconcert with Festival Orchestra Napa conducted by Filippo Ciabatti

Time for Three, credit: Shervin Lainez

· GRAMMY-winning string and vocal ensemble Time for Three performing Pulitzer Prize-winning composer Kevin Puts’ concerto, Contact.

· High energy contemporary dance group BODYTRAFFIC returns to Festival Napa Valley for the annual Dance Gala

BODY TRAFFIC by Guzman Rosado

· Vocal Fantastique featuring Manetti Shrem Summer Conservatory Vocalists infavorite opera scenes and composer Gordon Getty’s Old Man Trilogy featuring Volti Chorale, with Festival Orchestra Napa conducted by Ming Luke

· Art song recital featuring soprano Lisa Delan, pianist Kevin Korth and clarinetist David Barnett, with a world premiere by composer Jake Heggie

· An innovative Manetti Shrem Operaproduction of Mozart’s Abduction from the Seraglio conducted by Carlo Montanaro and directed by Jean-Romain Vesperini, with soprano Brenda Rae, tenor Michele Angelini, Bass David Soar and Volti Chorale

· Taste of Napa, Festival Napa Valley’s signature celebration of food, wine and music at The Meritage Resort and Spa

Taste of Napa at The Meritage Resort (Photo credit: David Ortega)

· Young Original, bringing fresh energy to the Great American Songbook at CIA at Copia in a double bill performance with singer-songwriter Matt Costa, and at Alpha Omega

· Daily admission-free Festival Live! concerts with participants from the Frost School of Music at Festival Napa Valley’s Blackburn Music Academy

· Three Bouchaine Young Artist concerts featuring violinist Geneva Lewis, pianist Daniela Liebman, and harpist Alisa Sadikova

· Two admission-free, family-friendly Novack Concerts for Kids

· Upon a Day book release author event with composer and poet Gordon Getty

· Kaiser Permanente Thrive Community Concerts presented on the Festival Napa Valley Stage at Charles Krug

· Festival Napa Valley’s Official Jeweler, Pomellato, will present its 2024High Jewelry Collection, with additional luxury brands showcased during Summer Season including a collection by St. John

Festival Napa Valley 2024 Venue and Event Hosts include ADAMVS, Alila Napa Valley, Alpha Omega, Antinori NapaValley, Bella Union Winery, Bouchaine Vineyards, Castello di Amorosa, Charles Krug, Culinary Institute of America (CIA) at Copia, Davis Estates, Del Dotto Estate Winery, The Donum Estate, Freemark Abbey Winery, HALL St. Helena, The Meritage Resort and Spa, Napa Valley College, Nickel & Nickel, ONEHOPE Winery, Raymond Vineyards, Spottswoode Winery, Stag’s Leap Wine Cellars, Sterling Vineyards, Tamber Bey Vineyards, St. Supéry Estate Vineyards and Winery, Tre Posti, and Turnbull Wine Cellars.

Performances take place on the Festival Napa Valley Stage at Charles Krug in St. Helena, the Ecolab Theatre and Jackson Family Wines Amphitheater at CIA at Copia in Napa, Nickel & Nickel in Oakville, and at wineries, resorts, and estates throughout Napa Valley. Concert tickets are priced from free to $35. Taste of Napa general admission tickets range from $125 to $295. Patron Passes start at $1,550, with limited quantities available.

Festival Napa Valley 2024 Premier sponsors are Bouchaine Vineyards, Kaiser Permanente/Thrive, Audi, Opus One, Pomellato, and The Meritage Resort and Spa. 2024 Performance partners include Charles Krug, the Culinary Institute of America at Copia, Frost School at Festival Napa Valley, Meyer Sound, and Napa Valley College.

About Festival Napa Valley celebrates music's unmatched power to uplift and inspire. Napa Valley's flagship festival presents international stars and emerging talent during the summer season in Napa and year-round on iconic stages in the Bay Area and beyond. With inspiring education programs for youth and seniors, tuition-free academies for vocalists and instrumentalists, and scholarships for talented students, Festival Napa Valley plays a vital part in creating a thriving, healthy, and engaged community.