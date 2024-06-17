Spread the love

A rock musical revue with a wild non-stop party, FOXY LADIES LOVE BOOGIE 70’S EXPLOSION celebrates the strong, invincible women who defined the “Me” decade while belting out the greatest hits of the 1970’s. Created and directed by Fritz Brekeller, the talented cast of seven, the on-stage band, and the audience will take a stroll down memory lane to re-discover the rock and roll of the 70’s. With musical direction by Joel Rutkowski and choreography by Ashley Wren Collins, everyone in the Three Clubs will soon be swinging and swaying as if they were in a time machine taking them back to the musical moments of their youth. And for you unfortunate folks who were born after the 70’s, FOXY LADIES will let you know what you missed.

Mama (Charlotte Crossley) and the Ladies – Photo courtesy of Three Clubs Stage Room

The high octane music that fueled films and television and spawned celebrities, fashions, and politics will keep your toes tapping – for this was the incredible period of sexual revolution, flower children, bell bottoms, Tie dying, hot pants, side burns, oversized sunglasses, Afros, Birkenstocks, and platform shoes. From the sweet gentle love songs of Karen Carpenter to the sexy, sultry, smokin’ tunes of disco queen Donna Summer, you will be swept away from the mundane and transported to a time when life was simpler – but change was a-coming fast. With dazzling costumes, phenomenal dancing, and voices that don’t miss a beat, FOXY LADIES will entice audiences with the boundless possibilities that the 70’s represented.

The 70’s come alive! – Photo courtesy of Three Clubs Stage Room

The foxy ladies come from every corner of the USA and represent those women who entranced and seduced. There’s Mama (Charlotte Crossley), Diva (Karla Mosley), Free Spirit (Nina Gosiengfiao), the Girl Next Door (Erin Ortegon), Babe (Toni Lorene Baker), Boogle Love/dance captain (Devan Watring), and the Swinger (Tiffany Brevard). “I Am Woman” received a well-deserved round of applause. With a lineup like that, the joint was really jumping.

The Ladies strutting their stuff – Photo by Elaine L. Mura

This production is without a doubt one of the very best I have ever seen during the Los Angeles Fringe Festival. The voices are superb and fit the music selected. The dancers don’t have a bone in their bodies (especially one slender blond who nearly touches the ceiling with her toe). The selection of music will certainly take the older audience members down memory lane – and that includes clips from films and television – as well as a little beefcake. But even the younger audience members were rockin’ and rollin’ to the 70’s tunes. On top of that, there must be well over a dozen costume changes to keep the show fresh and reflect the memory of the moment. Kudos to costumier Veta Horwitz for a dazzling presentation. This is a show that you won’t want to miss. Just ask some of the audience members who joined right in.

Mama and the Ladies – Photo courtesy of Three Clubs Stage Room

FOXY LADIES runs through June 24, 2024, with performances at 7 p.m. on Sunday 6/9, at 8 p.m. on Saturday, 6/15, at 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, 6/16, at 10:15 p.m. on 6/21, and at 7 p.m. on Monday 6/24. The Three Clubs Stage Room is located at 1123 N. Vine Street, Los Angeles, CA 0038. Tickets are $25. For information and reservations, go online.