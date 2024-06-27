Spread the love

The Gay Men’s Chorus of Los Angeles (GMCLA), which was founded in 1979 during the emergence of the gay rights movement has been spreading its message of love and acceptance for decades, hosting concerts across the globe. Under the current leadership of Executive Director & Producer, Lou Spisto and Music Director & Conductor, Ernest H. Harrison, GMCLA will close it’s 45th season on June 30, 2024 with a celebration of three legendary Queens of Music, with the one-performance-only show SOLID GOLD: Aretha, Dionne & Whitney, at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium.

GMCLA performing We ❤️ Boy Bands! in 2024. Photo courtesy of Gregory Zabilski.

This outstanding musical tribute will feature 25 songs from these three influential voices performed by GMCLA’s 200-member choir. The show will honor HBO’s gourndbreaking series “We’re Here,” and include performances by special guests, and queens of the drag world, Priyanka, Latrice Royale and the Solid Gold Trio, Summer Nicole Greer, Jenelle Lynn Randall and Amber Wright.

Performer and Drag Queen, Priyanka. Photo courtesy of GMCLA.

Following the SOLID GOLD concert, GMCLA will host it’s annual GALA dinner and dance party at the Pasadena Convention Center. The annual GALA fundraiser benefits GMCLA’s Alive Music Project in schools and free concert performances in the community. GALA guests will enjoy red carpet photos, a silent auction, drinks and dinner, a dessert reception, as well as live music and dancing. Each year, GMCLA honors outstanding individuals, companies, and institutions with GMCLA’s Voice Award — a longstanding Chorus tradition. This year, HBO’s groundbreaking TV series “We’re Here,” starring Priyanka and Latrice Royale, will receive GMCLA’s Voice Award along with the show’s producers.

Performer and Drag Queen, Latrice Royale. Photo courtesy of GMCLA.

GMCLA’s Season 45 finale concert will take place on Sunday, June 30, 2024 at 3:00 p.m. at Pasadena

Civic Auditorium (300 E Green St, Pasadena, CA 91101). Single concert tickets range from

$45 to $125 and are now available online at GMCLA.org/SolidGold, or by phone via the

Pasadena Civic Box Office (626) 449-7360.

Individual gala tickets are $750, $1,250, and $2,500 and table sponsorships are available for 10

guests at $7,500 and $12,500, and for 12 guests at $25,000. All gala tickets and sponsorships

include prime front orchestra seating for the concert and special recognition in the program. and on GMCLA’s website. For Gala reservations and table sponsorships, visit www.GMCLA.org/gala.