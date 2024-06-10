Spread the love

Chanteuse Gina Zollman is making tidal waves in the entertainment industry. Her live cabaret performances are touching, heartfelt, passionate, and fun. Spreading an epidemic of happines, wherever she performs like a true seductive alchemist of art, she transforms private anguish into a narrative of truth.

Her CD Album Gina Zollman: Anywhere with You was produced by Steven Applegate and recorded at Capitol Records in Hollywood. It is a compilation of standards that include Someone to Watch Over Me, An Hour or So in the Dark, How are Things in Glocca Morra? and other oldies but goldies.

She and collaborative writer, Kevin Fishberg are about to release new music. We spoke with Gina regarding her career and found her warm and enlightening.

What inspired the path you’ve taken in the entertainment world?

I have succeeded in many endeavors in my life. It seems that once I conquered them, work became routine, even boring. I find performing to be alive, enthralling and always challenging! It takes courage and discipline, and persistance often against steep competition and high odds. I feel fulfilled on stage in a way no other work ever has given me.

Who have been your greatest influences thus far?

My main influence has been Judy Garland.

That voice; that emotional depth; that drive to express her most private world in a public way that is solitary and generous at the same time. I adore Frank Sinatra, and am inspired by his honesty and phrasing technique and his musical taste. I idolize singers like Sammy Davis, Jr, Vicki Carr and Eydie Gorme- that full-bodied, soulful singing gets me every time!

Where do you hope to be in the next 5 years career wise?

I hope to be recording and touring at the top of my game, with one-woman shows and regional theatre, with original music in my shows and on the radio and streaming services. My songs are recorded by myself, I hope to work with big-name artists and win Grammys!!

Is there a moment that you can recall that changed the trajectory of your life?

When I lost 130 pounds in 2 years after 15 years of obesity, I had a new life. I no longer wanted to be laughed at, to be the best friend, the comedic sidekick. I wanted to share my triumphs and setbacks in a way that inspired people, and not in a self-deprecating way, as the star of the show!

What seem to be your biggest challenges and your biggest triumphs thus far?

Obesity was a terrible affliction. Dieting only made it worse. It was my biggest challenge and I’m still winning it having kept off 130 lbs. for over 26 years! My biggest triumph was singing at Carnegie Hall with The Marina Singers. I cried for a half hour after that. I was at my goal weight, in one of the most prestigious venues in the world. Huge triumph!

What is your favorite part of performing live?

I feel the love from the audience. I love the give and take. I trust the audience and I listen to them and send them love. It’s very gratifying!

If you could have an interviewer ask you any question on the planet, what would it be and how would you answer?

The question would be – What would you tell your 18-year-old self?

I would tell my 18-year-old self to be a working artist: get an MFA at the best school you can get into (Juilliard or Yale); become a voice teacher and learn your craft while working in your field. Learn how to be frugal and humbly learn and network. Have a balanced life- a relationship, family, friends, travel, hobbies. Don’t let your health suffer by being hyper-focused on stage time. Don’t diet! Accept and love yourself as you are!

Gina Zollman

The official website for Gina Zollman may be found at https://www.ginazollman.com

Stream “Anywhere with You” By Gina Zollman on Spotify here:

Photos provided by Gina Zollman