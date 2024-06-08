Spread the love

Pride Month is celebrated annually in June to honor the LGBTQ+ community. While it traces its roots back to the 1969 Stonewall riots, a horrific event, it’s now a colorful, positive celebration. All month long cities across the country proudly display their rainbow flags and show that love is love.

On June 1st, as Pride Month started in Los Angeles, Gurus Magazine kicked off its first annual #30Voices30Days initiative. Each day in the month, 1 new cover will be released, featuring the LGBTQ+ community and their Allie’s. To launch this momentous initiative Gurus hosted a daytime VIP Pride Wellness Retreat followed by a star studded Pride Cover Launch Party previewing all 30 covers of the magazine – each celebrating a unique voice and story – all benefitting GLAAD.

Jessica Betts’ cover for Gurus Magazine #30Voices30Days Initiative to Celebrate Pride Month

Frankie Grande’s cover for Gurus Magazine #30Voices30Days Initiative to Celebrate Pride Month

The daytime VIP Pride Wellness Retreat was hosted by Gurus Magazine’s founder and publisher Derek Warburton and produced by Rachel Wilson. Cover talent and hand selected VIP’s were invited to enjoy the Element Lounge at the Godfrey Hotel Hollywood. Emmy Award Winner, Niecy Nash celebrated her wife, recording artist Jessica Betts’ cover – the first to launch the campaign. Drag Race star Laganja Estranja, enjoyed a hydrafacial and massage by South Bay Plastic Surgeons, while cover star, Gleb Savchenko (Dancing With The Stars) got a B12 Shot from R3 Anti Aging Medspa Beverly Hills. Host of Drag Race Mexico, Valentina got her hair blown out to perfection by the Kevin Murphy Hair team and Cynthia Bailey (Real Housewives Of Atlanta) got her makeup touched up by Gensee Beauty – both in director’s chairs from FilmCraft LA. Freshy gifted a pair of shoes to everyone in attendance, while True Notions handed out specialty mens undergarments. Other gifts included Lip Nourishment from Purlisse, skincare by Peter Thomas Roth, Danessa Myricks Beauty’s Yummy Skin serums, Anna Nicole Smith: Portrait of an Icon books, Equals Human custom T-shirts and more. All the while, El Cristiano poured coconut margaritas for the likes of Joely Fisher (Ellen/ SAG-AFTRA Treasurer) and Jonathan Schaech (Blue Ridge), alongside the Godfrey Hotel’s restaurant ALK (About Last Knife), who served high tea. VIPs were gifted their own El Cristiano bottles to take back to their rooms to enjoy later.

El Cristiano margaritas and high tea snacks at the Gurus Magazine VIP Pride Wellness Retreat

Scott William, Freshy shoes founder, wtih Neicey Nash and Jessica Betts at the Gurus Magazine VIP Pride Wellness Retreat

Gleb Savchenko mingles with VIPs at the Gurus Magazine VIP Pride Wellness Retreat

Freshy sneakers for all attendees at the Gurus Magazine VIP Pride Wellness Retreat

Sarah Meyer getting glam thanks to the Gensee Beauty team at the Gurus Magazine VIP Pride Wellness Retreat

VIP Guests and Cover Stars, including Cynthia Bailey, Niecey Nash and Jessica Betts mingle at the Gurus Magazine VIP Pride Wellness Retreat

After rainbow balloons rained down on the courtyard, the daytime retreat came to a close, only for everyone to return all glammed up a few hours later for the Pride Cover Launch Party that covered the entire I|O Rooftop at the Godfrey Hotel Hollywood. Notables on the Pink Carpet included Patricia Arquette (Actress), Aubrey O’Day (Media Personality), Niecy Nash (Actress) & her wife Jessica Betts (recording artist), Sutton Stracke (RHOBH), Cynthia Bailey (RHOA), Laganja Estranja (Drag Race), Matt Dallas (Kyle XY), Tara Reid (American Pie), Joely Fisher (Ellen/ SAG- AFTRA Treasurer), Gleb Savchenko (DWTS), Lisa Ann Walter (Abbott Elementary), Jonathon Schaech (Blue Ridge), Frankie Grande (Broadway), Valentina (Drag Race Mexico), James Charles (Influencer), Camille Meyer (RHOBH), Brian Justin Crum (Recording Artist), Ronen Rubinstein (Actor), Anthony Allen Ramos (GLAAD), and many more.

Derek Warburton and Gleb Savchenko on the pink carpet at the Gurus Magazine Pride Cover Launch Party

Sutton Stracke (RHOBH) on the pink carpet at the Gurus Magazine Pride Cover Launch Party

Frankie Grande on the pink carpet at the Gurus Magazine Pride Cover Launch Party

Jessica Betts and Niecey Nash on the pink carpet at the Gurus Magazine Pride Cover Launch Party

Patricia Arquette on the pink carpet at the Gurus Magazine Pride Cover Launch Party

Aubrey O’Day on the pink carpet at the Gurus Magazine Pride Cover Launch Party

Cynthia Bailey, Derek Warburton, Sutton Stracke and Frankie Grande on the pink carpet at the Gurus Magazine Pride Cover Launch Party

With all 30 covers lining the rooftop and being projected on the side of the Godfrey Hotel Hollywood, guests were invited to enjoy the Poolside Pride Party Lounge designed by Amber Walker Events. Nestled around the pool was a Pride Bazaar with luxury jewelry from Todd Sensoli Jewelry; Aumaro Gems colorful stacks; energy bracelets from Larson Arts LA; sneakers and slides from Freshy; underwear and loungewear sets from True Notions; psilocybin mushrooms from Muse; Kevin Murphy Hair’s best-selling items, which were gifted to attendees; and Randy Scobey signed copies of his autobiography WHY: A Memoir. As guests mingled they noshed on rainbow pasta from The Blonde Italian.

Lisa Ann Walter with some of the #30Voices30Days covers at the Gurus Magazine Pride Cover Launch Party

Tara Reid with her #30Voices30Days cover at the Gurus Magazine Pride Cover Launch Party

Cover star Matt Glace poses with his cover at the Gurus Magazine Pride Cover Launch Party

After the Pink Carpet, Gary Thomas Entertainment brought the house down with his cabaret show, WHISKEY. Not to be outdone, Niecy Nash and Jessica Betts hopped on the mic for an impromptu performance of their new single, “Pride,” followed by Anthony Allen Ramos, Vice President of Communications & Talent at GLAAD, who gave a speech about the importance of projecting voices and introduced the “legend” Derek Warburton – the man behind the incredible #30Voices30Days initiative – who gave a moving speech about how this event came to be. Singer Yellacatt closed out the night performing two songs and revealed her latest music video.

Kevin Murphy goodies that all attendees took home

A few of the #30Voices30Days covers on display at the Gurus Magazine Pride Cover Launch Party

Yellacat after her performance, with Derek Warburton

Throughout the night, celebrity fashion photographer, Josh Fogel, shot over 5000 frames of party attendees in the Gurus “Out Loud & In Color” Floating Garden Photo Studio.

Every guest left the event smiling with Peter Thomas Roth gift bags and bottles of Hpnotiq for Gurus Magazine cover talent. #30Voices30Days set the standard for a wondrous Pride Month in LA and beyond. To see each cover star and read their stories on authenticity, passion and pride, visit GurusMagazine.com.

Sarah Meyer on the pink carpet. My smile says it all about what a fantastic night this was!

Photos provided by Sarah Meyer, Saulo Padilla and Dimitri Halkidis.