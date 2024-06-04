Spread the love

Chicagoland is at its best in the Summer Time although it is woefully short and sweet. My nieces from Hawaii visited us every summer while growing up and were amazed at how many celebrations and events we were scheduled to attend during their stays. My sister remarked, “You know, We only have a short span to get all the partying in.” You have about 3 months to take advantage of the limited opportunities to be in the great outdoors this 2024 season. Please consider taking advantage of a wonderful invitation to dine Al fresco at the Hyatt Lodge at 2815 Jorie Boulevard in Oakbrook. They just officially opened their terraced patio. We dined there on the kick-off of an exquisite evening. We experienced the wonders of nature in this hidden haven’s renowned, friendly, Hyatt Hospitality setting, including its lap of luxury amenities.

White Swan Couple on Fred Lake Photo: Courtesy of R. Romano ©

Famed architect and grandson of Mies Van Der Rohe, Dirk Lohan, who believed in texture, color, warmth, and a very strong connection to nature designed the Hyatt Lodge as part of the McDonald’s University (Hamburger U) campus-in-the-park concept CEO Fred Turner’s vision encompassed. With its stone, brick, wood, and massive windows the three-story lodge blends into its natural surroundings and creates a peaceful environment albeit with modern comforts.

Hyatt Lodge Patio

The lodge overlooks the serene peaceful 80-acre landscaped forest land. It is dotted with two lakes, streams, walking and biking trails. The lodge sits at the edge of the man-made Fred Turner Lake named after the fry cook who advanced from the grill to McDonald’s Senior Chairman. There are long curving footbridges that beckon you to walk over the lake. We were mesmerized by the White Swan Couple who glided across the tranquil lake and delighted by the lone loon engrossed in finding his dinner while we dined on fabulous delicious casual fare prepared so artfully.

Epic Charcuterie Board Photo: Courtesy of R. Romano ©

We were invited to experience the patio opening this week. The menu included delectable loaded mini burgers, crispy french fries, lemon pepper chicken wings, and buffalo-style chicken wings. There was a savory garlic hummus with pita bread, celery, and Crostini garlic bread along with delicious toasted raisin bread. There was an epic charcuterie board with multiple fine cheeses, diverse cured meats, salamis, and artfully sculpted vegetables and fruit. The bowl of olives was garnished with orange zest. For dessert, there was a fabulous smores bar with dark, white, and milk chocolate accompanied by other goodies. We toasted the marshmallows ourselves and placed them on the traditional graham crackers or in a surprising twist stuffed them in a waffle cone.

Water’s Edge Restaurant

Dulcet tunes of Bobby K gently rocked the guests on his acoustic guitar accompanying our repast. Aperol was serving refreshing spritzers. Guests were also treated to wines, sodas, special margaritas, and premier classic old-fashioned cocktails beautifully garnished. Our evening ended with an exciting topper. Crossing over to the parking lot we spotted a deer peaking through the woodlands. As we approached the other side a young buck appeared with nubby antlers in all his magnificence. We were truly graced by his presence.

Indoor Pool Photo: Courtesy of R. Romano ©

Besides enjoying a pleasurable dining experience on the patio you may want to consider reserving a room or suite at the Hyatt Lodge. Traveling by plane has become such a hassle and driving far has its drawbacks causing the popularity of a close staycation trend to soar. Oakbrook’s most unique hotel, the Hyatt Lodge is pet-friendly and surrounded by beautiful lakes, streams, and wooded trails yet so close to urban entertainment venues that it is the perfect place for a relaxing, staycation getaway.

Hyatt Lodge Oakbrook

The Hyatt Lodge has every amenity including, exemplary contemporary artwork, a Concierge, free Wi-Fi, Room Service, Business Services, Laundry, Free Parking, Digital Check-in, and the Midtown Spa & Fitness Center. There is an indoor 70-foot recreational pool with lap lanes that is especially impressive. You will feel like you are on an island oasis in the pool area. Hyatt Lodge is committed to bringing a special experience to its guests. Connected to the hotel is their Conference Center ideal for weekday corporate meetings. Their location is perfect for retreats, wedding guests, and family weekend getaways. For more information on Hyatt Lodge Oak Brook Chicago, please call 630.568.1234 or visit Hyatt online.

Party on the Patio

Enjoy the Hyatt Lodge as it is a welcome get-away where you can feel one with nature, yet close to every urban amenity Oakbrook and nearby Chicago offers. Wonderful places to visit close by are the Drury Lane Playhouse and the MaysLake Peabody Estate. If shopping is your jam Oakbrook Centre is a premier place to shop. When you are done with the shopping visit the two restaurants at Hyatt’s Lodge: the Water’s Edge and the Hearth Lounge and of course the patio. Oakbrook has it all.

Photos Courtesy of: Hyatt Lodge unless otherwise indicated