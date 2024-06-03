Spread the love

Meet & Greet at Gelson’s West LA

Friday, June 7 at 9:30 a.m.

WHO: Jason Momoa (Meili Vodka co-founder, Aquamanfranchise, Fast & Furious franchise) and Blaine Halvorson (Meili Vodka co-founder)

WHAT:

Gelson’s Markets is set to host a special event featuring Meili Vodka founders Jason Momoa and Blaine Halvorson at their new West Los Angeles store on Friday, June 7 from 9:30-11am. The duo will be hosting a bottle signing for Meili Vodka, voted the best vodka in the world.

During the event, signed bottles will be available for purchase while supplies last, providing fans with a unique opportunity to own an autographed bottle. The first 100 people to pre-purchase a 6-pack case of Meili Vodka will get VIP access to a photo opportunity with Jason & Blaine. Order at gelsons.com/meili. The event is open to the public and attendees must be 21 years of age or older to purchase.

WHEN:

Friday, June 7

Media Check-In: 9:00 AM

Event: 9:30 AM – 11:00 AM

WHERE:

Gelson’s West Los Angeles

West Edge, 12121 West Olympic Boulevard (corner of Bundy Drive)

ABOUT GELSON’S MARKETS

Gelson’s is a collection of premium food and beverage markets with 27 locations throughout Southern California featuring the full breadth and amenities of a traditional grocer with the high level of personalized service and tailored offerings of a neighborhood shop. Each store offers a wide range of carefully selected produce, meat, seafood, bakery, and floral items, as well as chef-crafted signature and seasonal recipes from Gelson’s Kitchen, including deli to-go and catering. Shoppers can enjoy a unique collection of the best quality local, specialty, and organic products, along with favorite national brands. Gelson’s has earned recognition for its selection of top-quality private brand products, virtual educational and tasting events, and charitable and community partnerships.

Gelson’s West Los Angeles store is located at West Edge, 12121 West Olympic Boulevard, on the corner of Bundy Drive. The location anchors West Edge, West LA’s most desired destination to work, live, eat, drink, and connect. For more information, please visit www.gelsons.com.