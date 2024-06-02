Spread the love

Modern times have improvised ways of capturing attention. Deciding where your attention goes determines the flow of energy. When we desire to rid ourselves of unhealthy habits, or when we just need a good laugh; enter hypnosis. Hypnosis may prove harder to accomplish these days with so many distractions in the background yet centering humor ensures an experience where at least one laugh can spark feel good neurochemicals. How exactly does one fall under a hypnotic state? According to energizing Chicago native, Chris Jones, we are all able to be hypnotized…it is only a matter of allowing yourself to relax, sleep, and become entranced.

Chris Jones rose to fame on the show ‘America’s Got Talent’ when he was able to place Howie Mendel under a hypnotic state and for the rest of the story check it out online! Let’s just say if you have a phobia, let it be gone! This charming millennial southsider currently travels nationally performing with creative collaborations in exotic locales such as Hawaii and also marvels audiences across Chicagoland including Oak Park’s Comedy Plex. Chris Jones provides comedic relief, stands up for women’s equality, and is a kind soul whose generosity, inclusiveness, and bright smile make him sparkle that much more. He compares his looks to the Disney star turned rapper, Drake, and even had participants during the Comedy Plex’s packed live show fanning over him when they believed he was the real musician.

Oak Park’s Comedy Plex is tucked away from the main street where their bright marquee announces performances. A short one block from the Green line and the Metra, this hidden gem is commuter friendly. Walking down the side street closest to the end of the corner, it is located on the lower level with a couple of flights of stairs to walk down. The venue is alluring, inviting and with a two drink minimum entering the euphoric tipsy state bodes well for any performer taking the stage. Their menu lights up for your viewing pleasure as delightful drinks named after famous people that have lived in Oak Park are sure to whet your palate. The lit up menu placed on the table also indicates to the service staff that you are ready to place your order. Service is prompt and efficient. You can even bring your own snacks! The local grocery store assists in supplying all the munchies for your snacking pleasure throughout the show. Make sure to get there early to grab premium front row seats as this place can get crowded even standing room only with local celebrities headlining.

Chris Jones is a versatile performer. Private shows are full of fun memories that will last a lifetime. Even weeks later party guests are still talking about the memorable surprise birthday full of family and friends and the perfect guest star who had wives finding out about their husband’s fetishes, exploring the magic of levitation, and in awe of up close card tricks. Chris prefaces his shows with a desire to make you laugh until tears of joy come falling. He delivers nonstop joy, connectedness, relaxation, and laughs! Attention flowing towards positive brings more positive, so bring on the laughs and keep finding the good in life. Chris Jones has found how to keep people smiling, laughing, and having a good time (even teenagers so you know that’s a feat) – such a spectacular performance!

Disclaimer: This writer was definitely not hypnotized when writing this. She is still a skeptic while enjoying people’s good energy.

Book Chris at hypnotistchrisjones.com

For more information on Oak Park Comedy Plex check out comedyplex.com

Photography credit: Sherman Edwards