The Greek community is strong in Los Angeles, and the talent widespread, and that was prevelant at the 18th Annual Los Angeles Greek Film Festival, which took place June 9-16, 2024 across various locations in Los Angeles, California, and showcased over 80 films. Greek writers, directors, producers, actors and beyond showcased their creative works of art, with audiences of all decent in attendance. The film festival included virtual and in-person screenings, with Q&A sessions with the artists involved in the films. There were plenty of parties and celebrations throughout the week, with a Hollywood Scene and Be Seen Bash on the rooftop of the Godfrey Hotel, and the Orpheus Awards on closing night of the festival.

Closing night at the LAGFF 2024; (L to R) Alex Kalognomos, Ersi Danou, Lia Bozonelis, Angelo Hatzistavrou, Marie Avgeropoulos, Elena Evangelo, Alexi Papalexopoulos, Eliza Gerontakis, Maria Korinthiou, Eva Nathena, Festival Director Aristotle Katopodis, Honoree Karyofyllia Karabeti, Ariana

Papalexopoulos, Dimitra Kasdagli, Samuel J. Paul, Michael Selditch, Tommy Savas, Constantine

Tripodes. (Photo credit: Vanessa Skopeo @HeartSparkStudios)

The closing night festivities were held at the Silver Screen Theatre in the Pacific Design Center. The critically acclaimed MURDERESS (FONISSA), starring Karyofyllia Karabeti and directed by Eva Nathena, was featured and included a live dialogue with the film’s star and director. The screening was preceded by a lively red carpet hosted by influencer Becca Brazil and followed by the Orpheus Awards, hosted by Arianna Papalexopoulos. Awards presenters included Angelo Hatgistavrou, Maria Korinthiou, Jaswant Shrestha, Eliza Gerontakis, Elena Evangelo and Marie Avgeropoulos. The closing night reception and party were presented by The Kolovos Family, with appetizers and catering by NICK THE GREEK, wines by AVRA, VIP Room catering by Petros, cocktails from Kleos Mastiha, Dulce Vida Tequila, and Empress Gin, water from Smart Water, soft drinks and cookies by Optima Foods and VIP gift bags from Chrysofora olive oil and Hellenic Aesthetic.

Orpheus Awards ready to be handed out to winners. (Photo Credit: Georgia Tripodes)

A much anticipated documentary from Director Michael Seldich was screened at the event, titled Happy Clothes: A Film About Patricia Field. The documentary followed famed costume designer, Patricia Field, as she worked with her team to create iconic looks for characters in her current projects. Interviews from Sarah Jessica Parker, Kim Cattrall and Lily Collins, along with Patricia’s current and former staff gave insight into the woman known for bringing characters to life through clothing. Patricia has worked on films and TV shows, including Sex and the City, Emily in Paris, Ugly Betty, Younger and Second Act. Happy Clothes took home the fan award for best documentary of the festival, and will be in theaters in the fall of 2024.

A panel of artists who had short films in the LAGFF did an audience Q&A at the 2024 Los Angeles Greek Festival. (Photo Credit: Sarah Meyer)

Happy Clothes Director, Michael Selditch and Producer, Samuel Paul did a Q&A following their documentary’s screening at the 2024 Los Angeles Greek Festival. (Photo Credit: Sarah Meyer)

LAGFF 2024 Jury Panelists were Spiro Skentzos, Colin Campbell, Andrew Wagner, Jaswant Shrestha, María Elena de las Carreras, Eugene Brancolini, Cheng Guo, Portlynn Tagavi, Chris Tsirgiotis, Hugh O’Gorman, Lisa Ogdie, and Jourdain Searles. Awards winners are listed below.

BEST FEATURE FICTION

ORPHEUS AWARD WINNER: ANIMAL BY SOFIA EXARCHOU

AUDIENCE AWARD: JAUNT BY ALEXI PAPALEXOPOULOS

BEST DIRECTOR

ORPHEUS AWARD WINNER: ADONIS FLORIDES FOR AFRICA STAR

SPECIAL JURY AWARD: EVA NATHENA FOR FONISSA

BEST PERFORMANCE

ORPHEUS AWARD WINNER: DIMITRA VLAGOPOULOU FOR HER ROLE IN ANIMAL

SPECIAL JURY AWARD: KARYOFYLLIA KARABETI FOR HER ROLE IN FONISSA (MURDERESS)

DOCUMENTARY

ORPHEUS AWARD WINNER: KRISTOS, THE LAST CHILD BY GIULIA AMATI

SPECIAL JURY AWARD:LAUGHING IN AFGHANISTAN BY ANNETA PAPATHANASSIOU

AUDIENCE AWARD: HAPPY CLOTHES: A FILM ABOUT PATRICIA FIELD BY MICHAEL SELDITCH

SHORT FILM

ORPHEUS AWARD WINNER: WINGS BY FIVOS IMELLOS

SPECIAL JURY AWARD: BUFFER ZONE BY SAVVAS STAVROU

AUDIENCE AWARD: ONE MAN NOTE BY GEORGE C. SIOUGAS

ANIMATION

ORPHEUS AWARD WINNER: READY DIRECTOR: EIRINI VIANELLI

SPECIAL JURY AWARD: CLAW MACHINE BY GEORGES SALAMEH

For more on the Los Angeles Greek Film Festival, including films presented, awards won and much more, visit lagff.org.