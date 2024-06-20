Spread the love

Actor, radio show host, musician, producer…. John Kerecz excels in all…and that only touches the surface of his passions. John’s driving force leaps out and reveals itself in all that he attempts. He has stepped out of the shade aflame and unafraid to see the light. You can only become truly accomplished at something if you love it….

We traded questions and answers with John Kerecz regarding his endeavors and his personal passions….

What inspired and inspires your radio show?

My Hobbies. Almost everyone has a hobby and the passion to support it, which is why they make great topics for radio. Every hobby I have – from martial arts, wrestling, music, to making movies – has a fanbase. Tapping into these networks helps draw attention to my show especially since I have passion in those interests!

Where and when does it air?

Oshradio on YouTube is where! Back when the show was live it had a set time, now interviews and videos are available shortly after they are recorded or created!

What is the format of the show?

Presently the interviews are prerecorded they are question driven but I prefer to lead the guest into a conversation loosely driven by the questions so that you can get to learn their personalities and so they can also freely promote whatever is important to them at the time!

As an actor what type of roles have you had?

As an actor I have done roles from being a dead person lying somewhere to a lead villain. Some movies if you look hard you can find me in multiple roles in the back ground. During the Covid times I enjoyed what I called the call in roles where you record your part and send it in with the director giving you direction and then you have to do your own retakes!

You are also into music, tell us about that?

Always loved music with the Beatles and Elvis being my big first influences. I still remember the Beatles on the Ed Sullivan show (come to think of it Ed might have had an influence on me to do interviews along with Dick Cavett). When I was a kid my sister and I both got guitars, but only she went for lessons, when she came home from her lesson she then had to show me! Later when my own kids started doing lesson and were interested it gave me the bug back and I started playing bass in a number of bands. This led both to me writing for music magazines and oshradio which was originally only about promoting music and artists! So music kind of got me into the interviewing and writing more where my love of martial arts got me originally into working on movies with the movie “superfights” back in the 90s. Although I had auditioned for playing the part of a younger Arnold in a Conan movie which I heard about thru the gym back in the early 80s.

My favorite music type is blues.

Is there a moment you can recall that changed the trajectory of your life?

I do not think my trajectory has ever really changed but I have gotten a few pushes. I have always been pleasantly aggressive (as a college professor wrote on a recommendation) but I think I have always been a little bit of an egotistical narcissist but in a modestly directed manner! Pushes I have had are when my Dad died. I then went to the edge of space and when my mom died. I had my hip replaced and went to the base camp of Mt Everest and also studied at the es temple in China. After my bad stroke where I lost my left side for a bit, I have also stepped up my pace in all things because you realize life is shorter than you had thought!

As a TV producer what is your vision when producing a show?

As a producer, my vision when producing a show encompasses several key elements to ensure the show is engaging, successful, and resonates with its target audience. Here’s a comprehensive overview of that vision:

1. **Compelling Storytelling**: The heart of any great product is its story. My vision would focus on creating narratives that are original, captivating, and emotionally engaging. Whether it’s a drama, comedy, or reality show, the storytelling should connect with the audience on a personal level.

2. **Strong Characters**: Characters drive the story and keep viewers invested. Developing well-rounded, relatable, and dynamic characters is crucial. Their growth and interactions should be believable and compelling, drawing the audience into their world.

3. **High Production Quality**: Ensuring that the show has high production values is essential. This includes quality in cinematography, set design, costumes, sound, and special effects. Every visual and auditory element should contribute to the overall atmosphere and immersion of the show.

4. **Creative Innovation**: Pushing the boundaries of traditional formats and introducing innovative elements can make a show stand out. This could involve unique narrative structures, interactive elements, or groundbreaking use of technology.

5. **Audience Engagement**: Understanding and targeting the audience is key. This involves not only appealing to their interests and preferences but also engaging with them through social media, promotions, and interactive content. Building a loyal and active fanbase can drive the show’s success.

6. **Cultural Relevance**: Addressing contemporary issues and reflecting the cultural zeitgeist can make a show more relevant and impactful. This includes being inclusive and representing diverse perspectives and experiences.

7. **Collaborative Environment**: Fostering a positive and creative working environment is essential for bringing the best out of the cast and crew. Collaboration and open communication among writers, directors, actors, and technical staff can lead to a more cohesive and polished final product.

8. **Strategic Planning**: Meticulous planning and organization are necessary to manage the complex logistics of production. This includes budgeting, scheduling, resource allocation, and contingency planning to handle unforeseen challenges.

9. **Marketing and Promotion**: A comprehensive strategy to promote the show across various platforms ensures it reaches a wide audience. This includes trailers, interviews, social media campaigns, and collaborations with influencers.

10. **Sustainability and Longevity**: While aiming for immediate impact, it’s also important to consider the long-term potential of the show. Planning for multiple seasons or creating a universe that can be expanded in various ways helps ensure the show’s longevity.

In summary, my vision as a producer would be to create a show that is not only entertaining and high-quality but also meaningful and culturally relevant, while fostering a collaborative and innovative production environment. It’s should always be enjoyable also above everything else!

What did it feel like on the fringes of outer space?

You can’t truly anticipate the emotional impact of leaving the planet. As you look down at Earth and out into space, you realize you’re no longer on it, the experience is breathtaking and hard to compare to anything else!

If you could have me ask you any question on the planet what would it be and how would you answer?

If I could have you ask me any question, it would be:

**Question:** “What do you feel are the most important qualities for achieving success and happiness in life?”

**Answer:** The most important qualities for achieving success and happiness in life include resilience, empathy, curiosity, and integrity. Resilience helps you overcome obstacles and bounce back from failures. Empathy allows you to connect deeply with others and build meaningful relationships. Curiosity drives you to learn and grow continuously. Integrity ensures that you remain true to your values and earn the trust and respect of others. Cultivating these qualities can lead to a fulfilling and impactful life.

What’s a cool fact that people might not know about you?

I was a preliminary 2020 presidential candidate for the US Transhumanist Party, which is a science based company.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of John Kerecz