Twenty-four years after the comedy horror film, PSYCHO BEACH PARTY, came out, it has found its way to the Matrix stage. Charles Busch, author of both the original play and the screenplay, penned a parody of 1950s beach movies and 1980s slasher flicks. And, while he was at it, decided that his primary character might just be psychotic. To quote playwright Charles Busch (interviewed in The Georgia Voice), “I had no affection for beach party movies, but I thought if the main character was psychotic, she could have other personalities than a teenage girl. Maybe one alter ego could be a Cruella de Vil-like dominatrix vamp, which was more for me.” The play was originally entitled “Gidget Goes Psychotic” and premiered in Manchester UK in 2011, a decade after the film.

Chase Rosenberg, Adrian Gonzalez, Thomas Hobson, and Karen Maruyama – Photo by Jeff Lorch

It’s fascinating history suggests that this show emerged from the anti-drag, anti-trans sentiments around Washington D.C. at the time. Back in the 1980s, Busch’s play helped to begin a push-back against that message, making this – the 2024 Pride Month in West Hollywood – the perfect time to carry the torch forward. Now PSYCHO BEACH PARTY, presented by HorseChart Theatre, appears is settling in as a ridiculously funny campy classic ready to entertain Los Angeles audiences.

Karen Maruyama, Sam Pancake, and Thomas Hobson – Photo by Jeff Lorch

Set in 1962 in Malibu, PSYCHO BEACH PARTY tells the tale of teenage tomboy Chicklet Forrest (Drew Droege) who desperately wants to learn how to surf so that she can become part of the surfer crowd at Malibu Beach. Finally, she manages to intrigue the famed surfer Kanaka (Karen Maruyama) – who trains his eager protégé and makes her dream come true. Unfortunately, even dreams may have their downsides as that cute little teen body turns out to house quite a few other personalities who typically tend to surface at inconvenient moments. Meanwhile, Chicklet hob nobs with other Malibu-ites, including Yo-Yo (Adrian Gonzalez), Provoloney (Daniel Montgomery, Starcat (Thomas Hobson), Berdine (Daniele Gaither), Swing (Harrison Meloeny), and Marvel Ann (Pete Zias). And let’s not forget the sex goddess Bettina (Chase Rosenberg) and Chicklet’s mom, Mrs. Forrest (Sam Pancake), who seems to prove that certain genetic theories about craziness may hold water.

Daniel Montgomery, Chase Rosenberg, Drew Droege, Karen Maruyama, and Adrian Gonzalez – Photo by Jeff Lorch

The merry goings-on are helmed by Tom De Trinis and Ryan Bergmann, who keep the chaos going full steam for close to two hours. The ensemble cast seamlessly interact in this nutsy show. Kudos to Droege, whose delicious facial expressions are hilarious precursors to those intruders living inside little Chicklet’s head. Yuri Okahana-Benson’s and Nicole Bernardini’s scenic design encompass not only the stage – but also the entire theater, which is turned into a kitschy beach resort through their efforts. They are ably assisted by Nicole Bernardini (with added roles of scenic painting and properties), RS Buck (lighting), Andrea Allmond (composer/sound), Alexis Carrie (costumes), and Jenni Gilbert (wigs).

Michael P. McDonald, Drew Droege, and Daniele Gaither – Photo by Jeff Lorch

PSYCHO BEACH PARTY is an uproarious production which will definitely tickle the audience funny-bone. You might want to grab hold of the 2000 film before coming just to get on the right page. And don’t forget to wear some tropical beach attire to the show to get in the mood. If you’re looking for a show made to entertain and poke fun at just about everybody – while providing a laugh a minute – then PSYCHO BEACH PARTY is for you. Come early to enjoy Kiki Tiki Hour in the lobby/lounge, have a drink, and hang out with like-minded campy enthusiasts. AUDIENCE ALERT: This is definitely an R rated show.

Drew Droege, Thomas Hobson, and Michael P. McDonald – Photo by Jeff Lorch

PSYCHO BEACH PARTY runs through July 7, 2024, with performances at 7 p.m. on Thursdays through Sundays (added performance on Monday July 1; no performance on Thursday July 4). The Matrix Theatre is located at 7657 Melrose Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90046. Tickets are $45 (seniors $35; Pay-What-You-Can June 20 and July 1 ($10 minimum). For information and reservations, call 323-496-3390 or go online.