Juneteenth is coming and with it comes an interesting announcement for our Splash Magazines Worldwide readers. Recently Road Scholar, the world leader in educational travel for older adults, let it be known that it is launching a new intergenerational program for grandparents and their families that focuses on the pivotal Civil Rights Movement. The program, titled “The Heart of the Civil Rights Movement With Your Family,” continues what Road Scholar does so well – providing immersive and educational travel experiences.

Inspired by its highly acclaimed and impactful program, “The Civil Rights Movement: Atlanta, Montgomery, Selma, Birmingham,” Road Scholar’s new offering is designed to provide an enriching journey through the history of the Civil Rights Movement, with a special emphasis on fostering intergenerational dialogue and understanding. Sign up early-you will be on your way before you know it.

“We are excited to introduce this innovative program that allows our participants to explore and learn together about civil rights history with their children and grandchildren,” said Maeve Hartney, Chief Programs Officer at Road Scholar. “Our aim is to create meaningful experiences that not only educate but also strengthen family bonds and inspire future generations to champion equality and justice.”

Participants spend the day in Birmingham and visit the Birmingham Civil Rights Institute, Kelly Ingram Park and 16th Street Baptist Church to hear Carolyn McKinstry speak

Participants in the “Heart of the Civil Rights” program will have the opportunity to visit iconic landmarks and pivotal sites in Atlanta, Montgomery, Selma, and Birmingham, where key events of the Civil Rights Movement took place. This program is led by expert instructors, including historians and local activists. Participants will engage in interactive discussions, hear personal accounts, and gain a deeper understanding of the challenges and triumphs of the movement.

“The civil rights family program was developed to ensure that the story of the Civil Rights Movement is not forgotten,” said Bobbie Duncan from the Center for Educational Adventure, which is partnering with Road Scholar for this program. “Through educational content and thought-provoking conversations, we hope to bridge the generation gap between Road Scholar grandparents and their grandkids and keep the legacy of the Civil Rights Movement alive in them.”

The program is ready to launch and is now open for enrollments to grandparents and their children and grandchildren, ages 13-18. (Grandparent and grandchildren may also attend without the parents, as a “skip-gen” experience). The first departure date is scheduled for June 22-28, 2025. Road Scholar encourages interested individuals to visit their website or contact their customer service team for more information and to reserve their spots for this transformative journey.

For more information about Road Scholar and the “The Heart of the Civil Rights Movement With Your Family” program, visit roadscholar.org/23423 or contact 800-454-5768.

About Road Scholar:

Road Scholar is the not-for-profit world leader in educational travel for older adults, offering learning adventures on seven continents and across the U.S. Founded in 1975 as “Elderhostel,” Road Scholar’s mission is to inspire adults to learn, discover, and travel. Learn more at www.roadscholar.org/press

Photo provided by Road Scholar

