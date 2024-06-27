Spread the love

A Hot Summer deserves Rocking Hot Music, which you can immerse yourself in Beehive The 60s Musical at the Marriott Lincolnshire Theatre through August 11, 2024. Indulge yourself in the nostalgia of the 1960s with Beehive The 60’s Musical. It is the story of female empowerment, a culture of revolution and rebellion, free love, and flower power. Fashion went completely rogue, with women wearing pants, mini skirts, short shifts, bell bottoms, vivid colors, bold prints, and tie-dyed apparel. Bouffant hairstyles (nicknamed beehives) were all in vogue.

Celebrate the powerful female singers from the 1960s whose lyrics resonate with the roller coaster era. From Aretha Franklin and Janis Joplin to Diana Ross, The Supremes, Tina Turner, and more, popular songs featured are such timeless classics as “My Boyfriend’s Back,” “Be My Baby,” “Son of a Preacher Man” and “Me and Bobby McGee.” There are twenty-six songs in all. My favorite act was the Tina Turner revue, although there was not an act that I did not love. There was also a poignant, thoughtful tribute to the untimely assassinations of Social Justice and Civil Rights Heroes: President Abraham Lincoln, President John F. Kennedy, and Martin Luther King.

Beehive stars six phenomenal female vocalists who bring these ballads back with perfect pitch harmonies and powerful solos: Emma Grace Bailey, Grace Bobber, Lucy Godinez, Leah Morrow, and Aisha Sougou are the five Marriott alums, and Miciah Lathan is making her Marriott debut. They utterly embody the singers they pay tribute to. Their mix of dances, from the Twist, Mash Potato, Swim, Jerk, and the Monkey, are so high-energy and exuberant that you might have difficulty staying seated and not joining in. That is thanks to Associate Director/Choreographer Shanna VanDerwerker’s stellar choreography. The all-female ensemble consists of charming actors who engage the audience immediately with the Name Game and continue to talk to us intimately, “ you know what we’re talking about manner” throughout the quips they share recalling the 1960s decade. Their mix of dances from the twist, mash potato, swim, jerk, and the monkey is so high-energy and exuberant that you might have difficulty staying seated and not joining in.

The Honey Jackets Band really rocked the decades of 1960s music, and their solo performances were totally captivating. This young all-girl band onstage, comprised of Celia Villacres, conductor/keyboard, tenor saxophone, Karli Bunn, lead trumpet, guitarist Stephanie Chow, electric Bass Lauren Pierce, and drums Camilla Mennite, were astounding performers. Their solos were amazing and blew the audience away.

BEEHIVE is a love letter to the music of the 1960s,” said Director Deidre Goodwin. “This summer, we invite families and friends of all ages to take a trip down memory lane and hear songs from your favorite girl groups and powerhouse solo artists while also reminiscing on all the fun hairstyles in between!” Peter Blair, Executive Producer, and Peter Marston Sullivan, Artistic Director, have produced a show of prime entertainment and fun.

The fabulous music direction is by Jeff Award Winner Ryan T. Nelson. He entertains us with the timeless classics sung by the powerhouse women of the 1960s who left their indelible mark on the music industry. The music kept the audience so engaged. Many of us sang along while moving our upper bodies to the rhythm and beat we were all in tune with. All of us danced joyfully out of the theatre. Do not miss this nostalgic trip down memory lane.

The artistic team features Scenic Designer Collette Pollard, who sets the mood with her imaginative set design featuring a cool graphic glass enclosure for the band. The oval display above the stage had different teenage bedroom scenes with the appropriate 1960s posters, radios, lamps, and other memorabilia. Costume Designer Amanda Vander Byl made the fashions a powerhouse character star. She created the dirndl skirts so ubiquitous to the late 1950s to the early 60s and moved on to minis, Mary Quant Shifts, hot pants, peddle-pushers, greaser style leather, Tina Turner dazzle, and bell bottoms. The high white patent go-go boots enchanted us.

Lighting Designer Jesse Klug really nailed the light effects. The blacklight dresses were especially creative and clever with their neon designs. Great teamwork with Klug’s lighting and Byl’s designs. Kudos to Sound Designer Michael Daly. Wig Designer Miguel A. Armstrong, you took us through the decades-long 60s hair trends with aplomb. With the high-energy dance moves, how did you keep those hairdos on? Props Designer Sally Zack put us smack dab in the 1960s with her keen attention to detail.

BEEHIVE: THE 60’S MUSICAL is scheduled to run 90 minutes without intermission on Wednesdays at 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Thursdays at 7:30 p.m., Fridays at 8 p.m., Saturdays at 4 p.m. and 8 p.m., and Sundays at 1 p.m. and 5 p.m., with select Thursday 1:00 p.m. shows. Ticket prices start at $60 (excluding tax and handling fees). Call for student, senior, and military discounts. To make a restaurant reservation, please call 847.634.0100. Reservations are strongly recommended. Please ask about the new Theatre Prix Fixe menu. Free parking is available at all performances. To reserve tickets, please call the Marriott Theatre Box Office at 847.634.0200 or go to the Marriott Theatre. Visit www.MarriottTheatre.com for more information.

Photos: Courtesy of Liz Lauren