Spread the love

Seun Kuti Announces a Groundbreaking Collaboration: Lenny Kravitz to Executive Produce Seun Kuti & Egypt 80’s Upcoming Album to be Released on October 4th.

In a groundbreaking collaboration, Grammy-winning rock icon Lenny Kravitz will executive produce the highly anticipated new album from Seun Kuti & Egypt 80, working alongside legendary producer and engineer Sodi Marciszewer, renowned for his work with the Afrobeat pioneer Fela Kuti. The new album is expected to drop worldwide on October 4th on independent Milan label Record Kicks distributed by Secretly distribution. The Afrobeat virtuoso has uploaded on his Youtube channel a video of himself, Lenny Kravitz and Sodi Marciszewer at Question de Son studio in Paris working on the album, watch it HERE.

Seun Kuti, the youngest son of Afrobeat pioneer Fela Kuti, has been a powerful force in the Afrobeat scene, continuing his father’s legacy while forging his own path. This new album promises to be a milestone in the genre.

Seun, Photo By Ula Tara

Lenny Kravitz, known for his eclectic musical style and multi-instrumental talent, brings a fresh perspective to the project. His involvement is expected to introduce new elements to the Afrobeat sound, while staying true to its roots.

Sodi Marciszewer, who played a pivotal role in shaping Fela Kuti’s iconic sound, adds a layer of authenticity and continuity to the project. His deep understanding of Afrobeat’s intricate rhythms and textures ensures that the new album will resonate with longtime fans and new listeners alike.

Seun Kuti expresses deep gratitude towards Lenny Kravitz for his unwavering support and guidance throughout the project, describing Kravitz’s involvement as a demonstration of brotherly love and respect. He highlights Kravitz’s professionalism and unmatched dedication as the executive producer.

Seun Kuti has spent most of his life preserving and extending his father’s political and musical legacy as the leader of his father’s former band Egypt 80. As a developing saxophonist and percussionist, he entered the formal ranks of the band before he was 12. In 1997 when Fela passed, in fulfilment of his father’s wishes, Seun assumed the mantle as head of Egypt 80 and he has run it ever since.

During his career, Seun Kuti released 4 albums with Egypt 80: ‘Many Things’ (2008), ‘From Africa with Fury: Rise for Knitting Factory Records’ (2011), coproduced by Brian Eno and John Reynolds, ‘A Long Way Beginning’ (2014) and the Grammy nominated ‘Black Times’ (2018) that included a feature from Carlos Santana. They also released numerous EPs. Seun has played for enthusiastically receptive audiences globally and collaborated with many great artists. In 2022, he joined forces with Roots frontman and MC extraordinaire Black Thought in the EP ‘African Dreams’. In 2023, Seun collaborated on Janelle Monae’s ‘The Age of Pleasure’ (Grammy nominee for Album Of The Year) with the two singles ‘Float’ and ‘Knows Better’, teamed up with Talib Kweli and MadLib for their album ‘Liberation 2’ on the song ‘Nat Turner’ featuring Cassper Nyovest and released a new version of the single ‘Bad Man Lighter’ with Black Thought, featuring Vic Mensa.

Photo of Seun by Raphaël Frydman

As a musician and pan-African activist, Seun has been involved in a number of campaigns in recent years, including #EndSARS – a social movement against police brutality in Nigeria. Significantly, he’s revived the Movement of the People (M.O.P.), the political party his father set up in 1979, which was quashed by the military government not long after Fela’s failed presidential bid.

Seun Kuti and Egypt 80 embark on a 17-city North American Tour beginning June 8. Tickets for the tour are available for purchase through https://linktr.ee/seunkutitour

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit website- https://www.seunkuti.net/about

FOLLOW SEUN KUTI HERE

Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | Website | Spotify

FOLLOW SEUN KUTI MUSIC HERE

Catch them live at these cities:

● Burlington, VT – Burlington Discover Jazz Festival– June 08

● Portland, ME – Portland House of Music– June 09

● Pembroke, MA – Soundcheck Studios– June 11

● Bridgeport, CT – Park City Music Hall– June 12

● San Diego, CA – Music Box*- June 14

● Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl Jazz Festival* – June 16

● North Adams, MA – Mass Moca– July 12

● Brooklyn, NY – Bric Celebrate Brooklyn– July 13 (FREE show)

● Chicago, IL – Millennium Park Summer Music Series– July 15 (FREE show)

● Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage+– July 17

● San Francisco, CA – SFJAZZ Center Miner Auditorium– July 18

● San Francisco, CA – SFJAZZ Center Miner Auditorium– July 19

● Denver, CO – Levitt Pavillion– July 20

● Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center +– July 22

● Detroit, MI – The Shelter– July 23

● Kalamazoo, MI – Bell’s Eccentric Cafe– July 24

● Minneapolis, MN – Fine Line-July 26

● Nelsonville, OH – Nelsonville Music Festival– July 28