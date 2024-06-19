Spread the love

By Jennifer Lunz and Kimberly Darovec

All hail the six queens of King Henry VIII! Broadway in Chicago is pleased to have the Tony Award® Winning and exhilarating new musical phenomenon, Six, back in the windy city at the James M. Nederlander Theatre (24 W. Randolph St., Chicago) through July 14, 2024.

Photo: Joan Marcus

The six wives of King Henry VIII takes the microphone to remix with modern style and 500 years of historical heartbreak, into a euphoric celebration of 21st century girl power! This new original musical is the global sensation that everyone appears to be losing their heads over.

The talented cast of Six, in historical order: Kristina Leopold (Catherine of Aragon), Anne Bolyn (Cassie Silva), Kelly Denice Taylor (Jane Seymour), Danielle Mendoza (Anna of Cleves), Alize Cruz (Katherine Howard) and Adriana Scalice (Catherine Parr). This outstanding, energetic cast perfectly captured and embodied what the modern female version of each queen would be like in today’s society.

The amazing backup band dubbed “The Ladies in Waiting,” were badass, fantastic musicians who completed the story and the stage. Ladies in Waiting included Jane Cardoba (Music Director/Keyboard), Sterlyn Termine (Bass), Rose Laguana (Guitars) and Kami Fulton (Drums).

Six won seceral Tony awards in the 2021/2022 Broadway season, and there is no surprise why. The 80 minute non-stop musical was a powerhouse, side-splitting thrill-a-minute dance party and regal history lesson. The story, music and lyrics kept my friend and I on the edge of our seats, while entertaining us with an ultra modern and fascinating perspective of the six wives themselves, with a slightly redone version of their lives. The opening number introduced the audience to their usual historical labels that they are best known for, which included divorced, beheaded, died, divorced, beheaded, survived.

The performers were a triple threat of acting, singing and dancing. These masterful, saucy singers exhibited various singing ranges that showed off their mighty vocal abilities. We simply loved the expertly choreographed song and dance numbers, which impressed us with a confident bang, just like 4th of July fireworks.

Kudos for Carrie Anne Ingrouille’s impressive costume design, which boasted colorful, glittery and blingy David Bowie futuristic fashion clashing with 16th century royalty fashion.

The evolution of the story plot line, which guided us through each queen’s story of suffering, in an onstage musical competition as to who had it the worst with King Henry, helped build community, while powerfully lifting the audience right out of their seats. I think that Six the Musical is a must-see if you love all that glitters, while also shaking up your views of the past.

Photo credits: Joan Marcus

For more information and tickets, visit the Broadway in Chicago website.