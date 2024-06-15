Spread the love

When the sun is shining and the grill is sizzling, there’s no better way to celebrate summer than with a backyard BBQ. And who better to guide us through the ultimate BBQ experience than celebrity chef Ryan Rondeno? Known for crafting exquisite meals for stars like Ben Affleck, Will Smith, and Ashton Kutcher, Chef Ryan brings his signature flair and gourmet touch to classic summer dishes. Let’s dive into a few of his mouthwatering recipes that are sure to make your next BBQ the talk of the town.

Cajun Corn Elote

Serves 6

Ingredients:

6 ears corn, husked

3/4 cup mayonnaise

¼ cup sour cream

½ cup Cotija cheese, freshly grated

2 tablespoons parmesan cheese, grated

2 tablespoons tajin

2 tablespoons Cajun seasoning

2 limes, cut into quarters

1 cup cilantro, chopped, for garnish

Instructions:

In a small stainless-steel bowl, combine mayonnaise, sour cream, cilantro, lime juice, salt, and pepper. Mix until blended. Set aside. Shuck the corn and season with tajin and Cajun seasoning. Grill corn on all sides until slightly charred. Allow to cool slightly. Using a brush, coat the corn with the mayo-sour cream mixture. Sprinkle with Cotija and parmesan. Season with additional tajin and Cajun seasoning. Garnish with chopped cilantro and serve with lime wedges.

Best BBQ Baked Beans

Serves 8-10

Ingredients:

6 slices applewood smoked bacon, diced small

1 lb. wagyu ground beef

1 large onion, diced small

1/2 medium bell pepper, diced small

2 tablespoons garlic, chopped

2 28-ounce cans baked beans

2 tablespoons Chef Ryan’s Ancho-Chile BBQ rub

1 tablespoon Chef Ryan’s Nola Creole Rub

1 cup your favorite barbecue sauce, such as Newman’s Own

1/2 cup brown sugar

2 cups chicken stock

1 bunch scallions, sliced (optional)

Kosher salt and black pepper to taste

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 325°F. In a 6-quart pot or cast iron pan, cook the bacon over medium heat until slightly crispy, about 3-4 minutes. Add onion, bell pepper, and garlic. Cook for 1-2 minutes. Stir in ground beef, seasoning with BBQ and creole rub. Cook until browned, about 4-5 minutes. Add baked beans, brown sugar, BBQ sauce, and chicken stock. Stir until combined. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Bring the beans to a simmer, then transfer the pot to the oven. Cook for 1 hour or until slightly thickened. Remove from the oven and fold in scallions. Serve hot.

Grilled Peach Salad with Burrata Cheese

Serves 4-6

Ingredients:

2 ripe peaches, cut in half

2 packages baby arugula or little gem lettuce

1 cup burrata cheese, torn into small pieces

¾ cup mint leaves, roughly chopped

¾ cup extra-virgin olive oil

¼ cup champagne vinegar

1 Tbsp. fresh lemon juice

1 Tbsp. Dijon mustard

1 Tbsp. honey

½ tsp. kosher salt

¼ tsp. black pepper

Instructions:

Preheat grill to 400°F. Drizzle the peach halves with olive oil. Grill for 4 minutes on each side. In a bowl, whisk together champagne vinegar, lemon juice, Dijon mustard, and honey. Slowly drizzle in olive oil while whisking. Season with salt and pepper. In a large bowl, combine arugula, grilled peaches, and mint. Toss with the vinaigrette. Arrange the salad on a platter and top with torn burrata cheese. Serve immediately.

Coffee Spiced Ribs with Chimichurri Sauce

Serves 4-6

Ingredients:

2 racks of St. Louis or baby back ribs

1/3 cup yellow mustard

½ cup coffee-chili rub

Chimichurri Sauce:

½ cup parsley, chopped

½ cup cilantro, chopped

¼ cup mint, chopped

1 large shallot, finely diced

4 cloves garlic, chopped

1 tsp. creole seasoning

½ tsp. crushed red pepper

¼ cup red wine vinegar

¾ cup olive oil

Instructions:

For the chimichurri sauce: Combine parsley, mint, cilantro, red wine vinegar, creole seasoning, crushed red pepper, shallot, and garlic in a bowl. Slowly whisk in olive oil until combined. Season with salt. Marinate for 1 hour to allow flavors to develop. Preheat grill to 225°F for indirect cooking. Remove the membrane from the ribs and rub them with yellow mustard on both sides. Generously season with coffee chili rub. Wrap ribs tightly in aluminum foil and place on the grill over indirect heat. Cook for 2 hours. Increase grill temperature to 400°F. Unwrap ribs and place on direct heat, cooking for 4-5 minutes on each side. Baste with a thin layer of BBQ sauce to form a light glaze. Remove ribs from grill, let rest on a cutting board, then cut into individual ribs. Serve with chimichurri sauce.

Embrace the flavors of summer with these delectable recipes from Chef Ryan Rondeno, and make your BBQ the highlight of the season. Happy grilling!

The official website for Ryan Rondo may be found at https://www.rondenoculinarydesigns.com

Photos provided by Chef Ryan Rondeno