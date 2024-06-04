Spread the love

The world premiere of Stokely: The Unfinished Revolution, a significant event in the theater world, will captivate audiences until June 16, 2024, at the prestigious Court Theatre in Chicago. This compelling production, penned by the talented Nambi E. Kelly and skillfully directed by Tasia A. Jones, was the proud recipient of the Prince Prize for Commissioning Original Work in 2018, a testament to its exceptional quality.

Stokely Carmichael, one of the most controversial and influential leaders in civil rights, left an indelible mark on history. His famous quote, ‘The secret of life is to have no fear; it’s the only way to function,’ and the rally slogan, ‘Black Power!’ are testaments to his powerful influence. Carmicheal’s leadership roles in SNCC (Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee), the Black Panther Party (BPP), and the All-African People’s Revolutionary Party (A-APRP) are a testament to his dedication and impact.

The impact of our beginnings paves many journeys. Often, who we are is developed through our life experiences. Who we become depends on us, whether good, bad, or indifferent.

The play unfolds at the twilight of Stokely Carmichael’s life as he grapples with the weight of his past as a civil rights activist and leader. In a poignant twist, he reaches out to his mother, Mable Charles (Wandachristine), to help him complete his memoir. Despite his need for her, he harbors deep-seated resentment from her abandonment of him and his siblings in their childhood. Their shared struggle with past hurts forms the play’s emotional core as they strive to heal their relationship.

Stokely: The Unfinished Revolution is a masterful portrayal of Carmicheal’s life’s work and his beginnings. Anthony Irons (Stokely Carmicheal/Kwame Ture) delivers an extraordinary performance, seamlessly transitioning between scenes and embodying the character. The entire cast, under the phenomenal direction of Tasia A. Jones, does an excellent job of making the ensemble’s character changes fluid and easy to follow. Nambi E. Kelly’s incredible talent shines through her creative incorporation of many historical perspectives, clearly showing how Stokely’s formative years impacted his journey as a leader.

The production of Stokley: The Unfinished Revolution was creative, informative, and entertaining. I highly recommend it. To purchase tickets, contact the box office at 773-753-4472 or visit CourtTheatre.org.

Photo Credit: Michael Brosilow