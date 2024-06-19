Spread the love

The Grand Dame of Vancouver, the Fairmont Hotel, is now celebrating its 85th year as one of Canada’s iconic luxury hotels. Rising high as the Castle in the City, this architectural landmark is recognized worldwide for its grandiose accommodations, gourmet dining, and sophisticated shopping right in the lobby. There is a refined sense of elegance throughout the hotel.

Add the Fairmont Gold level to your stay and you’ve stepped up to the ultimate in indulgences. Delicious food and gracious service are offered throughout the day, starting with a daily deluxe European breakfast, tea between 2 pm and 4 pm, canapes between 5 pm and 7 pm, and desserts from 7 pm to 9 pm.

Fairmont Gold Level offers gourmet breakfast and foodservice throughout the day. Photo by Mira Temkin

The private lounge is comfortable with plenty of open seating and a dedicated concierge team to assist you with reservations, tours, and more. You even check in and check out from the convenience of the Fairmont Gold level, including complimentary parking and elevated amenities.

Talk about upscale shopping. You’ll find Dior, Gucci, Louis Vuitton, and St. John shops located on the right in the lobby. Across the street are Tiffany, Hermes, Jimmy Choo, and other high-end retailers in this upscale neighborhood.

Opening in 1939, the Fairmont Hotel has been host to world history, paying homage to its Canadian Pacific Railway legacy. King George VI and Queen Elizabeth, The Queen Mother were guests before the start of the war. Queen Elizabeth and Prince Phillip officially visited in 1971 with other famous guests including Winston Churchill and Babe Ruth. Scenes from “The Good Wife” and “Fifty Shades of Grey” were also filmed here.

Gourmet Dining Heralds the 85th Anniversary Celebration with “Dinner Through the Decades”

Restaurant Notch8, named for the top speed of the trains, offers a collection of “Dinner through the Decades”, a prix-fixed, three-course dinner now through the end of September. This unique dining experience offers a nostalgic journey through the hotel’s rich culinary history, highlighting the restaurants’ most beloved entrées.

Chef Kay Noh has curated a menu of favorites through the famous dining rooms in the hotel. The cost is $85 per person with optional Wine Pairings available for an additional fee.

Caesar Salad is on the menu at “Dinner Through the Decades.” Photo by Mira Temkin.

As part of “Dinner through the Decades,” I started with the Hearts of Lettuce from the Panorama Roof (1939) which was beautifully presented as a wrapped Caesar Salad that tasted as good as it looked. There were three entrees to choose from. My dining partners all raved about the succulent Pan-Seared Halibut that was juicy and tasty. A Vegetable Risotto is also offered.

I opted for the Tenderloin of Beef Minute, served with gratin dauphinois potatoes, French green beans, and king oyster mushrooms from the Timbers Club (1960.) The grand finale for dessert is the Old-Fashioned Strawberry Shortcake from Griffin’s, (1990) which was sweet and refreshing.

Strawberry Shortcake makes the perfect ending. Photo by Mira Temkin.

Notch8 is open for breakfast, lunch, dinner and happy hour.

Don’t Miss High Tea at the Fairmont Vancouver

Collaborating with Vancouver Art Gallery, the hotel is celebrating renowned artist Emily Carr with an immersive Afternoon Tea, “Into The Forest With Emily Carr” inspired by the legacy of the Canadian artist. Nestled at the back of the Notch8 Restaurant & Bar is a separate alcove. Once you enter the tea salon, you become immersed in a colorful visual display art form and feast of the senses.

Set before you are Scones, Savory, and Sweets, beautifully displayed in tree bark trivets and surrounded by a forest-themed décor. Start with a classic buttermilk scone served with cream and marmalade. Savories include mushroom tarts, tuna, and chicken salad sandwiches. Sweets feature huckleberry cheesecake, maple date bar, and macarons. Choose from a selection of loose-leaf teas, my favorite being the Pomegranate Lemon, along with inspired cocktails, vino and bubbles. Special children’s menus are available. Reservations recommended.

Afternoon Tea at the Fairmont Vancouver is a real treat. Photo by Mira Temkin.

The best part is they give you boxes to take home the leftovers.

I was able to visit the Vancouver Art Gallery before the tea to learn more about the genius of Emily Carr and see her collection of forest art which whet my appetite for the feast.

Artwork of Emily Carr at the Vancouver Art Gallery. Photo by Mira Temkin.

Choose your Elegant Timepiece at Omega

Fairmont Hotel Vancouver has introduced “Timeless Icons” experiences to celebrate its 85th Anniversary. Partnering with OMEGA, the new experience features luxurious Fairmont Gold and suite accommodations, champagne welcomes, and private OMEGA watch consultations with timepiece keepsakes at the hotel.

Omega watches at Fairmont Vancouver. Photo by Mira Temkin.

Omega watches have been a timeless tradition since the 1932 Olympics. Get the ultimate in personal service when you shop for your elegant timepiece at the Omega Boutique. Check out the new Olympic and NASA watches for men and women.

Make plans to visit Vancouver and stay at the Fairmont Vancouver during their 85th anniversary celebration.