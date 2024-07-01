Spread the love

Joseph Anthony Byrd, Jabari Khaliq, Breon Arzell, THEE Ricky Harris and Jos N. Banks in “The Hot Wing King.” Photo by Michael Brosilow.



The Hot Wing King is not only a visual spectacular, but with live cooking heating up the stage, you’ll also be taking in the scent of the barbecue sauce as well.



It’s all happening at Writers Theatre in Glencoe, under the leadership of Executive Director Kathryn M. Lipuma and Artistic Director Braden Abraham. Written by celebrated author Katori Hall, The Hot Wing King is the winner of the 2021 Pulitzer Prize for Drama. Hall also wrote Broadway’s Tina: The Tina Turner Musical. The play is directed by Chicagoan Lili-Anne Brown, who is thrilled to be at the helm of this magnificent production.



When it comes to chicken wings, Cordell is king! Supported by his beau Dwayne and the best friends who serve as his fry team, the group prepares for the annual competition at Memphis’s annual hot wing festival.



Will this be the year Cordell wins the crown with his secret recipe that’s been handed down for generations? He’s surely hoping so, but there’s trouble afoot when Dwayne’s troubled nephew unexpectedly arrives needing a place to stay.



As the story unfolds, it quickly becomes a recipe for disaster on all fronts. This hysterical romp packs a lot of punch with humorous dialog as well as the antics of the “New Wing Order” that keeps the audience laughing.



Along the way, we discover the truth about love, fatherhood, friendship, and relationships. And what commitment really means.



Joseph Anthony Byrd, Jos N.Banks, Breon Arzell, THEE Ricky Harris and Jabari Khaliq in “The Hot Wing King.” Photo by Michael Brosilow.

The cast includes: Breon Arzell (Cordell), Jos N. Banks (Dwayne), Joseph Anthony Byrd (Isom), Thee Ricky Harris (Big Charles), Jabari Khaliq (Everett), and Kevin Tre’von Patterson (TJ).

Joseph Anthony Byrd steals the show with his outlandish comments and physical comedy. He twists and turns himself into a human “pretzel” with the audience continuously chuckling. Thee Ricky Harris is hysterical, bringing welcomed comic relief in times of high drama and poignant moments.



The creative team includes: Lili-Anne Brown (Director), Lauren M. Nichols (Scenic Designer), and Yvonne Miranda (Costume Designer).



Kudos to Miranda for her colorful costumes, ranging from expensive designer clothes, Versace included, to the team tee-shirts. Even the street footwear and gym shoes match the costumes.



Language dominates the play as the audience learns more about the characters and the situations they’re hiding that impact them all. Whether Cordell wins the competition or not, it’s the audience that comes away a winner.



For tickets, call 847-242-6000 or www.writerstheatre.org. Writers Theatre is located at 325 Tudor Court in Glencoe.



WRITERS THEATRE 2024/25 SEASON



The Hot Wing King is the last performance of the 2023-24 season. Look for the 2024-25 season launching with the Chicago premiere of the acclaimed musical Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812, nominated for 12 Tony Awards. This offering reunites director/choreographer Katie Spelman with music director Matt Deitchman after their previous collaboration on WT’s twice-extended sold-out run of Once.



Kimberly Senior returns to Writers to direct the hilarious and compassionate one-person play Every Brilliant Thing. Acclaimed writer and performer Vanessa Severo will star as both herself and legendary Mexican painter Frida Kahlo in her searing new play Frida…A Self Portrait, directed by Joanie Schultz. Next spring, Braden Abraham brings Brian Friel’s touching Irish drama Translations to the Writers stage before the season concludes with the World Premiere of Dhaba on Devon Avenue, directed by Chay Yew, co-produced with TimeLine Theatre Company.











