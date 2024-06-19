Spread the love

The Salon, a delightful two-hour musical comedy with a fifteen-minute intermission, is the latest addition to the Black Ensemble Theater‘s 2024 season. Written and directed by Michelle Reneé Bester, the production presents an evening of laughter and entertainment. It will be running until July 28, 2024, at the Black Ensemble Theater Cultural Center, located at 4450 N. Clark Street in Chicago.

The Salon features a stellar cast, each bringing their unique charm to the stage. Carter, affectionately known as Mamma T, is the heart of the team. Johnny, played by Vincent Jordan, is a charismatic barber who often finds himself in amusing predicaments. Monique, portrayed by De’Jah Jervai, is a stylist on a perpetual quest for love. And Jacob, played by Jaitee Thomas, is a young man yearning for a sense of belonging.

The group is thrown into disarray with the recent change of owners. Marie (Rose Marie Simmons), a social media influencer with no hair care experience, takes over the Salon and brings in Erin (Makenzy Jenkins), a young non-binary stylist with a wealth of experience. The clash of new rules and the tensions between Johnny and Erin create an uneasy atmosphere in the shop.

Marie, the new owner, steps into a world of hair care she’s unprepared for. Unbeknownst to her, the Salon is on the brink of collapse. To save their beloved workplace, the team must unite and embark on a journey to raise the funds needed to keep the Salon’s doors open.

The Salon is a truly entertaining experience, filled with laughter and heartwarming moments. The production features good singing and solid acting, promising a memorable time for the audience. It’s a show that will keep you engaged from start to finish, reminiscent of the early plays of Tyler Perry. I highly recommend this production for a fun-filled afternoon or evening date night.

Get Tickets for The Salon online or call (773) 769-4451, or at the Black Ensemble Theater Box Office, 4450 N. Clark Street in Chicago. Performances are Saturdays at 3:00 pm and 8:00 pm and Sundays at 3:00 pm. Tickets are $56.50-$66.50 (fees included). Valet parking, a convenient option for theatergoers, is available for $13 (cash only).

Photo Credit: Darin Gladfelter