Spread the love

Written by Miranda Rose Hall, THE SANDWICH MINISTRY premieres at the Skylight Theatre in 2024. For the next few months, the Skylight Theatre Company plans to explore four slices of Americana in the twenty-first century with topics ranging from friendship to the evolution of communities. To quote Producing Artistic Director Gary Grossman, “A primary goal in selecting our plays is always about how audiences are going to engage. Miranda creates a clever perspective in THE SANDWICH MINISTRY on the state of communities today through the lens of the story that she tells.”

Jordan Hull and Jayne Taini – Photo courtesy of Skylight Theatre

What will happen in a small town after a once-in-a-century storm which leaves neighbors and friends displaced from their homes by flooding, chaos, and devastation? Meanwhile, through it all, three women methodically make sandwiches in a basement church kitchen, their small contribution to the catastrophic event and a simple step to help. But there is more than meets the eye going on in that enclosed space. Claudia (Maha Chehlaoui), Joyce (Jayne Taini), and Hannah (Jordan Hull) were once the closest of friends. But something happened to tip the apple cart, and now they barely tolerate each other. This is a cocoon of secrets which no one dares speak. If not for the thundering tempest outside, could they even manage to stay in that one room?

Jordan Hull and Maha Chehlaoui – Photo courtesy of Skylight Theatre

Director Katie Lindsay manages to convey a sense of impending doom in tiny, unassuming, everyday steps, steps which these three quiet run-of-the-mill ladies must take with utmost caution. The three principals do an excellent job of conveying the “do-not-touch” atmosphere which makes that fairly large room grow smaller by the minute. Carolyn Mraz’ scenic design is carefully planned, turning the stage into a bland basement with flickering, storm-impaired lights, courtesy of R.S. Buck’s lighting. Mylette Nora’s costumes fit the time and place, and Noel Nichols’ sound fully conveys the sturm und drang outside – and inside the room.

Jayne Taini and Maha Chehlaoui – Photo courtesy of Skylight Theatre

THE SANDWICH MINISTRY will appeal to anyone who has lived through a traumatic event courtesy of Mother Nature. It will also prove fascinating to those who have had friendships go bad – and for no discernible reason, as well as those who have problems confronting uncomfortable and very troubling situations. THE SANDWICH MINISTRY is not for the faint of heart. While everything on the surface is routine and obvious, the underside of the experience may prove surprising.

Maha Chehlaoui and Jayne Taini – Photo courtesy of Skylight Theatre

THE SANDWICH MINISTRY runs through July 7, 2024, with performances at 8:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, at 3 p.m. on Sundays, and at 7:30 p.m. on Mondays (no performances on Mondays June 3 and 10). The Skylight Theatre is located at 1816 ½ North Vermont Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90027. Tickets range from $10 to $42 (students $20, seniors $35). For information and reservations, call 213-761-7061 or go online.