A man contemplates the end of his life and relays the joy, sorrow, success and regret to his best friend whom he asks, well begs, to perform the eulogy at his imminent funeral. Sound familiar? Except this is no ordinary man. It is the biblical King David, the titular character in the exciting, new Off-Broadway premiere of David, A New Musical with music by Al Tapper, book and lyrics by Martha Rosenblatt, Gary Glickstein, and Mr. Tapper, with music direction by David Wolfson, and direction and choreography by Kyle Pleasant playing for a limited engagement now through July 13, 2024, at AMT Theater (354 West 45th Street – between 8th & 9th Aves) in New York City.

As the biblical King, DAVID strives to helps us understand how and why decisions are made – good and bad – and the legend that has him bemoan the fact that history may only remember him as ‘the kid with the slingshot” who killed Goliath. Confiding in his best friend, Nathan, a prophet, the two recount the dramatic events that led to David’s rise from obscure soldier to warrior to lover to eventual king of the entire land.

Similar to the life of almost every modern day leader, there is love and betrayal and bloodshed in his reign. Under the smart direction of Kyle Pleasant, the story unfolds through powerful relationships created by the strong ensemble cast that include a vibrant Jay Aubrey Jones (Achish), the compelling Jacob Louchheim (Jonathan), tough and torn Caleb Mathura (Solomon), logical and funny Kenny Morris (Nathan), poignant and strong Timothy Warmen (David), sweet and suffering Olivia Vadnais (Michal), and energetic and open Ethan Zeph (Young David). Ashley Marie Arnold, Blair Alexis Brown, Bruce Blanchard, Scott Harrison, Garland Ray, and Jodi Snyder complete the terrific ensemble.

Olivia Vadnais and Jacob Loucheim (center) and cast

The creative team is James F. Fenton (set design), Mary Ellen Stebbins (lighting design), Ashley Soliman (costume design), and Elisabeth Weidner (sound design). The production stage manager is Emily Kluger. The assistant stage manager is Eitan Markowitz. The assistant director is Christina Franklin.

AMT Theater is the brainchild of Producer Al Tapper (“Broadway: The Golden Age”) and Artistic Director Tony Sportiello. The goal is to create a regional theater right in the heart of Manhattan’s theater district, creating new shows and new musicals, doing children’s theater, cabaret, festivals, readings and more. It is a haven for actors, writers, directors, technicians, stagehands, and audiences, as we seek to create exciting new work and become an integral piece of the Broadway community.

David, A New Musical will play the following performance schedule: Wednesday at 2pm & 7pm, Thursday & Friday at 7pm, Saturday at 2pm & 7pm and Sunday at 3pm.

Tickets are $65 and may be purchased online here. Tickets may also be purchased in person at the AMT Theater box office one (1) hour before curtain. Further information about AMT Theater here.

Photo Credit: Russ Rowland