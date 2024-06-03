Spread the love

BottleRock is one of a kind! Where else can you listen to the top artists, have the best sips and bites from culinary masters, and be surrounded by high-quality wine? The three-day festival takes place over Memorial Day Weekend at the Napa Valley Expo and is the first taste of Summer!

In addition to having the best sips and bites in one place, attendees were in for a delectable treat by watching their favorite celebrities interact with top chefs to create a few savory bites on the Culinary Stage.

A few highlights on the Culinary Stage over the weekend include: Cameron Diaz raised a glass of her wine, Avaline, before cooking a classic smashburger with rapper Nelly! Bradley Cooper made an incredible Philly cheesesteak sandwich for his lady love Gigi Hadid. Fans lined up hoping to get lucky to snag one! In addition to the entertainment throughout the weekend on the Culinary Stage, festival-goers had quite the selection from choosing their food and beverage.

A few of our top sips & bites:

Monday Bakery had their classic delicious lobster roll on their signature croissants. I opted to try “The Sheeran,” which was a bangers and mash croissant. Perfect little bits jam-packed with more flavors than you could imagine. Highly recommended! Other top hits at the establishment that were coyly named after some of the sets over the weekend included: Mt. Tam, Ham & (Pearl) Jam Puff Pocket, (Mana) Crispenada, Ice Kouign (of the Stone Age) Sundae, and for the House Made Cold Brew *Va-Nelly (It’s getting cold in here!) and *Stevie Nicks Cinni-Sticks. Cooked by Gio had the best afternoon pick-up with the Lumpiang Shanghai’s (10 pieces per order). Croccante Artisan Pizza delivered high-quality pizzas in no time. The Maryland Blue Crab Cake sandwich at New England Lobster and Crab Shack was easily the shining star. A meaty crab cake with lime vinaigrette slaw topped with spicy aioli – beyond incredible!

For wine, JaM Cellars takes the cake! How could you not want one of the best Chardonnays?! JaM Cellars returned for the eighth year and brought some new sips. Attendees were able to sip Butter Chardonnay, Butter Bubbles, and Butter Cab, plus NEW Butter Sauv Blanc and Butter Pinot Noir to the sounds of Cold War Kids, The Beaches, Say She She, Tors, and more while at the JaMPad!

Besides wine from JaM Cellars, another beverage that stands out from the pack is the infamous three-story bar by Hendrick’s Gin! Set next to the Culinary Stage, attendees were entertained by the actors blowing bubbles, handing out trinkets such as fans, polaroids, and tattoos, or even riding a unicycle in the area.

The cocktails featured the original Hendrick’s Gin, and the newest limited-edition release from the Cabinet of Curiosities, Grand Cabaret. The beverage lineup included:

HENDRICK’S CUCUMBER LEMONADE: Hendrick’s Gin, Lemon Juice, Cucumber Juice, Simple Syrup, Soda Water, Cucumber & Lemon Wheels

Hendrick’s Gin, Lemon Juice, Cucumber Juice, Simple Syrup, Soda Water, Cucumber & Lemon Wheels GRAND CABARET SPRITZ ROYALE: Hendrick’s Grand Cabaret, Cranberry Juice, Fresh Lime Juice, Simple Syrup, Soda Water, Cucumber Wheel

Hendrick’s Grand Cabaret, Cranberry Juice, Fresh Lime Juice, Simple Syrup, Soda Water, Cucumber Wheel STRAWBERRY SUNDANCE: Hendrick’s Gin, Fresh Lemon Juice, Strawberry & Vanilla Infused Syrup, Soda Water, Cucumber Wheel, Strawberry

Hendrick’s Gin, Fresh Lemon Juice, Strawberry & Vanilla Infused Syrup, Soda Water, Cucumber Wheel, Strawberry HENDRICK’S BUTTERFLY EFFECT: Hendrick’s Gin, Chareau Aloe Liqueur, Jardesca Apertivo, Fresh Lemon Juice, Fresh Honeydew Juice, Simple Syrup

It comes as no surprise as BottleRock is known as the first taste of Summer – there are a plethora of tantalizing high-end selections for your taste buds to devour. Thankfully, attendees yearning for a bit more are able to check out the new festival, La Onda, the weekend after BottleRock for a Latin-inspired round two!