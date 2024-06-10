Spread the love

Here comes Father’s Day. And here are a variety of things you can do to celebrate the day with that special Dad

From Boat Cruises to Bentleys and Brunch, we’ve put together a list of the best Father’s Day meals, specials, experiences and more in Chicago and beyond to help celebrate every fan-stache-tic father figure in the family!

Celebrate dad and father figures alike with a memorable experience aboard a City Cruises Chicagodining cruise. For the sophisticated dad, the Premier and Premier Plus brunch and dinner cruises offer a delectable dining experience paired with craft cocktails. Meanwhile, the Signature cruises are perfect for the fun-loving dad, with rooftop games, lively DJ entertainment, and breathtaking views of Chicago’s skyline and iconic architecture. To book an experience, please visit their website.

Looking for the perfect way to celebrate Dad and father figures alike this Father’s Day? Treat him like a king during Father’s Day week at Teatro Zinzanni! The whole family will have the time of their lives while enjoying an exquisite dining experience, refreshing drinks, and sensational entertainment. Plus, don’t miss the chance to arrive early and savor a game of cornhole and a delicious cocktail in the Lounge! Click to snag your tickets. (Chicago Splash Magazine Review)

Looking to make this Father’s Day extra special? Swing by Puttshack for a memorable celebration! Puttshack Oakbrook and St. Louis will be opening an hour earlier and offering a commemorative photo opportunity at the ninth hole. Treat Dad to delicious food and drinks, and make it a Father’s Day to remember! Book your reservation now.

On the North Shore, families will have the chance to treat Dad to a brunch buffet featuring a complimentary whiskey tasting, variety of cigars available for purchase and the chance to check out a new Bentley Continental GT and Flying Spur live in person at Oaken Bistro + Bar, 200 N. Field Dr. in Lake Forest! The brunch menu will include a bakery and seasonal fruit station, salad station, a carving station featuring Ribeye with a Rosemary Demi-Glace, an omelet station, traditional brunch favorites and more. Seatings are available for the Father’s Day brunch experience at 10 AM and 12:30 PM. To book a Father’s Day experience, please visit Oaken Bistro + Bar’s page on Eventbrite.

Make this Father’s Day a “brewtiful” one at Forbidden Root and Cultivate by Forbidden Root! The culinary team at Forbidden Root has put together a decadent lineup of specials sure to satisfy Dads and father figures alike. Featured all day on Sunday, June 16, treat dad to Maple Candied Bacon, dotted with coconut and honey roasted sunflower seeds, or indulge in a Manhattan Filet, decorated with Nichols Farm Asparagus, Smoken Hollandaise, Poached Egg, and Potato Straws. Cultivate has also put together a divine special with delicious Bourbon Date BBQ Pork Ribs, with Chicharone and Cornbread Crumble, and a rich Panda Party Brownie, with Swiss Meringue, Nutella Mousse, and Graham Cracker. Both locations will also be offering their beer and cocktail specials throughout the day. Cheers to Dad and learn more at www.forbiddenroot.com

Level up Father’s Day with a meal at Aire Rooftop Bar, with its stunning 360-degree panoramic views 24 stories above Chicago! Savor a special menu featuring grilled delights and refreshing beverages. Indulge in Bratwurst topped with Giardiniera and Mustard on a New England Roll, Grilled Corn with Butter, Paprika, and Lime, savory Chicken Kabobs with Bell Pepper, Onion, and Mushroom in House Herb Oil, and succulent Lamb Chops. Enjoy Tall Boy Ber specials and a featured Father’s Day cocktail, the premier Elote Old Fashioned. Reservations can be made on their website.

Celebrate Father’s Day in style at Carnivale! Delight in the bold flavors of their Latin American-inspired fare while enjoying a variety of exclusive activations in the Rumba Lounge, tailored to Dad! Enjoy a professional photographer providing photo opportunities courtesy of Ketel One, perfect for capturing special moments with Dad. Sip on specialty “Dads’ Day” cocktails featuring Ketel One & Ketel One Botanicals, or indulge in a complimentary whiskey tasting featuring Diageo brand spirits. Plus, raffle giveaways, games & prizes to enjoy. Visit Carnivale on Sunday, June 16th from 1-5pm and reservations can be made on their Tock.

Hyatt Lodge Oak Brook

Celebrate Father’s Day in good fashion at the Hyatt Lodge Oak Brook! Enjoy their mouthwatering Smoked Baby Back Ribs special paired with Calabrian barbecue sauce, blue cheese coleslaw, and jalapeno cornbread for a taste of the grill, starting at $35. Don’t miss their exclusive Old Fashioned Flights, featuring Blade & Bow Old Fashioned, Sazerac Old Fashioned, and Mezcal Old Fashioned, available for $45. Reservations to enjoy these exclusive Father’s Day offerings can be made on OpenTable.

Photos are courtesy of the Heron Agency