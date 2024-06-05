Spread the love

By Meryl Pearlstein

Winesday, the new off-Broadway musical from lyricist and writer Jenne Wason with music by Joseph Benoit, has a premise that you’re bound to agree with: enjoying wine with musical theater makes everything that much rosier (or is it rosé-er?). Hence, the subtitle, “the wine tasting musical.”

Opened at the Jerry Orbach Theater at the Theater Center, 210 West 50th Street, on the northern edge of New York City’s Theater District, Winesday: the wine tasting musical presents a novel concept for theatergoers. With each new vignette or song, attendees receive a pour of a variety of vintages that complement the personalities of the performers and Benoit and Wason’s lush songs.

Michael Valvo, Jennifer Diamond, Dawn Cantwell, Debra Thais Evans, Amanda Lea LaVergne, and Shannen Hofheimer. Photos by Russ Rowland

But, don’t fret, if you’re on a spirit-free regimen, non-alcoholic beverages are available, too, also in a range of creative blends.

Five women have carved up time during their hectic week to meet on “Winesday” Wednesday, purportedly for a yoga class, book club discussion, dance party or general “whine” schmoozing. Each friend comes with her own personal baggage, from writer’s block to dating fiascos. You’ll soon understand why each one thinks the others’ lives are more perfect than her own. But are they really?

To facilitate the flow of conversation, wine is the integral ingredient, encouraging openness and self-reflection. So, perhaps, these mid-week Winesday rendezvous are merely an existential excuse for imbibing? It does seem that wine is the all-important ingredient that cements the group and their friendship in spite of their obviously different life situations.

Jennifer Diamond and Debra Thais Evans. Photos by Russ Rowland

At the beginning of each scene, the joyfully knowledgeable wine steward introduces the four vintage to be served to the audience, wines that cheekily match the characteristics of the ladies onstage. Pinot grigio, rosé, sangiovese, cranberry juice, and more — the wines and N/A beverages vary in appearance, aroma, taste and finish and are described with parallel human notes like full-bodied, complex, angular, refined and rich. Serious in content but offered somewhat tongue-in-cheek, these poetic wine commentaries are the perfect preface to the activity unfolding on stage.

The “no judgement” get-togethers are hosted by Winter, an ebullient but frustrated writer who has hired a writing coach to kick her into gear. She also has something of a wine issue. Molly is a serial dater whose life revolves around what she calls “perfect” relationships, something that the others contest. Vanessa, coupled with her girlfriend and a love of travel, is hindered from progressing with her life thanks to a serious attachment to her dog Barney. Everyone points to Sammie as the participant with no issues with two perfect kids – she has a perfect husband (ironically named Sam), a perfect “undefined” job, and, of course, a perfect life. Finally, we meet Jess, a passionate protester of any cause that comes her way, who keeps a stash of pink pussy hats in her purse “just in case.”

Amanda Lea LaVergne, Debra Thais Evan, and Jennifer Diamond. Photos by Russ Rowland

Musical numbers are pure Broadway with gorgeous tunes and harmonies. Are the singers truly imbibing while they sing? Does their “whining” sound better and better as you, the audience, sip along with them? That’s for you to decide. Do you need an excuse to drink wine at any time? Winesday and the five friends don’t think so – Winesday pairs well with musical theater and pretty much every activity they choose to undertake.

Amanda Lea LaVergne, Jennifer Diamond, Debra Thais Evans, Dawn Cantwell, and Shannen Hofheimer. Photos by Russ Rowland

The Winesday cast includes Dawn Cantwell (1776, Wicked), Jennifer Diamond (Let Me Be Me), Debra Thais Evans (Hairspray), Shannon Hofheimer (Anything Goes), Amanda Lea LaVergne (Annie, The People in the Picture) and Michael Valvo (Cirque Musica: Holiday Wonderland).

Winesday runs through July 2024. Tickets are available online at www.winesdaymusical.com or a Ticketmaster. 18+ required for a wine wristband.