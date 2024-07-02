Spread the love

The Drury Lane Theatre in Oakbrook, IL, has outdone itself with its vibrant and dynamic production of “Ain’t Misbehavin’,” a musical revue that pays homage to the indomitable spirit and infectious rhythms of Fats Waller. This toe-tapping, finger-snapping journey through the Harlem Renaissance as felt here in Chicago’s famous Bronzeville neighborhood comes to life under the expert direction of E. Faye Butler. It’s nothing short of a theatrical triumph.

From the moment you enter the theatre and see the space for the live band on stage you’re transported back to a time when Chicago nightclubs like the Club DeLisa, The Cabin Inn and The Regal Theatre were the epicenters of jazz culture and the streets echoed with the new beat known as swing. And you are included as part of the action in various moments of the performance. The talented cast of five brings to life an evening of rowdy, raunchy, and humorous songs that perfectly encapsulate the era’s moods and Waller’s playful view of life.

The musical’s opening number, “Ain’t Misbehavin’,” sets the tone with its lively energy and playful spirit. Each subsequent song, from the sultry “Honeysuckle Rose” to the exuberant “The Joint is Jumpin’,” is performed with an infectious enthusiasm that has the audience swaying in their seats. The ensemble’s chemistry is electric, their harmonies flawless, and their comedic timing impeccable and each of them has standout solo moments as well as exciting combinations within their ensemble work.

One of the production’s standout features is its seamless integration of humor and heart. Numbers like”Find Out What They Like,” “Your Feet’s Too Big,” and “Fat and Greasy,” which in the hands of the superb James T. Lane and Orenzo Rush Jr became an audience sing-a-long, showcase Waller’s wit and the performers’ comedic prowess. There’s an entire section of wartime-themed songs like “The Ladies Who Sing With the Band,” “When the Nylons Bloom Again” and “Cash For Your Trash” that highlight how every part of the American community was caught up in the stresses and sacrifices of World War II, even the Jazz club scene and songwriters like Waller.

Songs like “Mean to Me,” “Keepin’ Out of Mischief Now,” and “I’ve Got a Feeling I’m Falling” offer poignant moments that resonate deeply. And there’s an entire section on code switching with “Loungin’ at the Waldorf” contrasted with “The Viper’s Drag” that remains as relevant today as it was in the 1930s. This balance of levity and emotion is a testament to the direction of E. Faye Butler, whose vision brings a fresh and nuanced perspective to this classic revue.

Choreographer Mz. Flo Walker Harris makes a dazzling debut at Drury Lane with routines that capture the exuberance and style of the swing era. The choreography is period accurate and spirited, perfectly complementing the music’s infectious beats. The musical direction by William Foster McDaniel is equally masterful, ensuring that every note and rhythm transports the audience back to Waller’s world.

Scenic designer Andrew Boyce and costume designer McKinley Johnson deserve special mention for their stunning contributions. Boyce’s set, a vibrant recreation of a Southside nightclub, provides the perfect backdrop for the action, while Johnson’s costumes are a visual feast, capturing the elegance and flair of the 1930s.

The cast is nothing short of sensational. It’s difficult to pick anyone out as better than the rest, they’re all that strong and they all show it. Sharriese Y. Hamilton, James T. Lane, Alanna Lovely, Alexis J. Roston, and Orenzo Rush Jr. each bring their unique talents to the stage, delivering powerhouse performances that are both vocally and physically demanding. One note from me is that Sharriese was badly served by the sound engineer. Her mic was not loud enough in certain sections and she was drowned out by other voices, even when she was singing lead. I hope this is corrected as her performances were just as exceptional as the others and she deserves to shine as she should, as do all her colleagues. Their portrayals are infused with charisma, charm, and a deep respect for Waller’s music and legacy.

There’s not enough that can be said for the live band, either. Lead by William Foster McDaniel on piano and featuring Yusef Ben Israel on Bass, Rodney Harper on Drums, Dudley Owens on Clarinet and Tenor Sax and rounded out by Fernando Pullum on Trumpet and Flugelhorn, they’re so good that they’d be worth the price of admission on their own. They could have just played Waller’s songs instrumentally and made for an epic night of great music.

“Ain’t Misbehavin'” at Drury Lane Theatre is more than just a musical revue; it’s a joyous celebration of a musical genius and a pivotal era in American history. This production captures the essence of Fats Waller’s music and the spirit of the Jazz Age with an authenticity and energy that is simply irresistible. It’s a must-see for anyone who loves great music, great performances, and a great night out at the theatre. Don’t miss your chance to experience the magic—this show is jumpin’!

All photos by Justin Barbin