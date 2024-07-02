Spread the love

Behind The Scenes Ain’t Misbehavin’ The Fats Waller Musical

Almost a century later, the joint is still jumpin’; join in the legendary Thomas “Fats” Waller jazz/stride pianist phenomenon tribute review in the sizzling summer production of Ain’t Misbehavin’ at the Drury Lane Theatre 100 Drury Lane in Oakbrook Terrace. Thomas “Fats” Waller wrote the 1929 “Ain’t Misbehavin” score with Harry Brooks. The lyrics were penned by Andy Razaf, an American poet, composer, and lyricist inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 1972. Drury Lane’s musical revue is deftly directed by E. Faye Butler, a Jeff Award supporting actress winner, who has produced a magnificient, entertaining musical.

Alanna Lovely

Before the 1978 Tony Award Winning Best Musical Ain’t Misbehavin’ premiered on the Broadway stage, there was a precursor in 1929. Leonard Harper, a producer, stager, and premier choreographer, directed and produced Connie’s Hot Chocolates at the Hudson Theater in New York City, a revue featuring the opening song “Ain’t Misbehavin’.” It became one of the most popular songs of its day. Louis Armstrong debuted on Broadway in this production. Armstrong recommended Cab Calloway as his replacement. It ran for 219 performances with much critical acclaim for its cast’s singing and dancing and female and male chorus lines. This was during the Harlem Renaissance, which centered in Harlem, Manhattan, and New York City during the 1920s and 1930s. It was an intellectual, cultural reformation of literature, art, dance, music, and politics that spread across the urban Northeast and Midwest United States after the Great Migration of Blacks from the South to the North.

Lorenzo Rush, Jr.

Bronzeville became its own densely populated Black Middle-class Metropolis only ten minutes south of downtown Chicago. It was the epitome of the Black Renaissance, housing many cultural institutions, including two Black Newspapers, the Regal Theatre, the Savoy Ballroom, the Sunset Cafe (live music nightclub), Binga Bank, and Cleveland Hall Library. Many notable Black prominent citizens and entrepreneurs made their home among the 300,000 citizens there. They had the best of Black entertainment and glamorous fashion. Notable musicians Joe “King” Oliver, Louis Armstrong, Billie Holiday, Ella Fitzgerald, Paul Robeson, and other illustrious entertainers and musicians performed in Bronzeville. Although I found no history of Fats performing in Bronzeville. He did perform in Chicago at the Sherman Hotel in 1926 and was so popular even with the mob gangster Al Capone that his goombahs kidnapped him at gunpoint to play for Capone’s 28th birthday party at the Hawthorne Inn. Fats reported he was well-treated at the birthday bash. I do find the artistic choice of staging the Drury Lane production of the Fats Musical in Bronzeville as brilliantly significant. We gained insight and glimpses into the cultural significance of this neighborhood. The actors also educated us on jazz terms such as stride and swing.

Dudley Owens

The All-Star cast of Ain’t Misbehavin’: The Fats Waller Musical features Lorenzo Rush, Jr., James T. Lane, Sharriese Y. Hamilton, Alanna Lovely, and recipient of a Jeff, Black Theatre Alliance, and Black Excellence award Alexis J. Roston. This is a magnificent ensemble with superb singing and sensuous dancing prowess. Rush and Lane’s voices were mellow, warm honey, melting your soul. They both were marvelous at engaging the audience with comedic charm. Lane’s lithe, supple moves in dancing are both artistic and athletic. His kicks were higher than the Radio City Hall Rockettes. Rush is of stellar stature onstage with his booming voice and comic antics. Hamilton, Roston, and Lovely had excellent comedic timing and delivered amusing snarkiness and jibes. I felt the second act was livelier than the first act. Near the finale, the company’s rendition of “Black and Blue,” the lyrics that speak to the pain and anguish of racism, was profoundly heartfelt and soul-stirring.

The Company Performing “Black and Blue”

The lively, dynamic, center-stage Drury Lane Jazz Orchestra with William Foster McDaniel as Conductor and Pianist, Yosef Ben Israel on Bass, Rodney Harper on Drums, Dudley Owens playing both the Clarinet and Tenor Saxophone, with Fernando Pullum on Trumpet and Flugelhorn regally command the stage. The jam-packed Drury Lane Theatre audience revelled in this premier entertainment while toe-tapping, nodding, and swaying to the magical rhythms and melodies of the magnificent band and music of Fats Waller. There are over thirty favorite songs, including “Honeysuckle Rose,” “The Joint is Jumpin’,” and “I Can’t Give You Anything But Love.”

The creative team outdid themselves with this production. MzFlo Walker-Harris‘s choreography is captivating and mesmerizing. Andrew Boyce designed a set that was a glimpse into the past of Bronzeville nightclubs. He created a warm, inviting 20s vibe with cafe tables, lamps, palm trees, brick walls, and period microphones. it is an impressive set. Lee Fiskness’s lighting ranged from moody, subtle, startling, and, at other times, dazzling. Kevin S. Foster (Wig, Hair, & Makeup Designer) and Costume Designer McKinley Johnson expertly captured the jazz era’s glamourous, glitzy, gorgeous fashion. Cassy Schillo (Properties Designer) and Larry Baker (Production Stage Manager) transport us to the Roaring 20s party time. You cool cats must get out to Drury Lane to have a good time and tap those big feet while experiencing this spectacular show.

Alexis J. Roston

Drury Lane Theatre is located at 100 Drury Lane in Oakbrook Terrace (630) 530-0111. Box Office Hours are Monday-Sunday, 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Drury Lane Theatre. Tickets start at $52.95, including taxes and fees. Group discounts are available to groups of ten or more. Dining and show packages are also available. Showtimes are Tuesdays at 7:00 p.m. (July 2 only), Wednesdays at 1:30 p.m., 7:00 p.m. (July 3 only), Thursdays at 1:30 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. (No performance on July 4) Fridays 7:00 p.m. Saturdays 3:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. Sundays 2:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. Free and Valet parking is available.

James T. Lane

Photos: Courtesy of Justin Barbin and Cathy Taylor Public Relations, Inc.