From the Editors of E – The Environmental Magazine

Dear EarthTalk : Is there any hope of an international treaty to ban or cut back significantly on plastic waste? — W. Smith, Los Angeles, CA

The global plastic waste crisis has reach alarming proportions, prompting widespread calls for global action. Some 300 million tons of plastic are produced worldwide each year, with a significant portion ending up in oceans and waterways, devastating marine life and ecosystems. The need for coordinated action is evident, as plastic pollution transcends national borders and requires a unified approach.

Efforts towards an international treaty to regulate plastic waste have gained momentum through platforms like the UN Environment Assembly (UNEA) and the Basel Convention. These forums have provided avenues for countries to discuss and negotiate agreements on plastic waste management. Key proposals include limiting the export of plastic waste to countries ill-equipped to handle it, promoting sustainable alternatives to single-use plastics, and establishing all-inclusive recycling and waste management systems.

The Basel Convention, in particular, made significant strides in 2019 by amending its regulations to include plastic waste in its framework for controlling transboundary movements of hazardous waste. This amendment requires countries to obtain prior informed consent before shipping plastic waste across borders, thus curbing the careless disposal of plastics in developing countries. Moreover, several countries and regions have taken proactive steps independently. The European Union, for one, has adopted ambitious plans to ban single-use plastics and promote an economy where plastic waste is minimized, reused and recycled. Such regional initiatives serve as models for broader international cooperation.

Public awareness and advocacy have played crucial roles in driving political will for a global treaty. Environmental organizations, grassroots movements and concerned citizens have mobilized campaigns highlighting the detrimental impacts of plastic pollution and demanding policy action at all levels.

Challenges remain, though, mainly due to economic interests and differing national priorities. Plastic production is deeply intertwined with industries and economies worldwide, making significant reductions or bans controversial. Developing countries, despite being excessively affected by plastic pollution, often lack the resources and infrastructure to manage waste effectively. Nevertheless, the momentum for change is building. International agreements on environmental issues historically start with incremental steps and gradually evolve into more comprehensive treaties. The emergence of coalitions of like-minded countries committed to tackling plastic waste provides optimism for a collective approach.

A 2022 United Nations resolution saw 175 countries endorse a historic resolution to end plastic pollution and create an international legally binding agreement by the end of 2024. The resolution calls for the establishment of an Intergovernmental Negotiating Committee (INC) tasked with creating a draft legally binding agreement by the end of 2024. Environmentalists are keeping their fingers crossed that this draft resolution can become a legally binding instrument to significantly reduce plastic pollution.

CONTACTS: UN lays out blueprint to reduce plastic waste 80% by 2040, www.reuters.com/business/environment/un-lays-out-blueprint-reduce-plastic-waste-80-by-2040-2023-05-16/. Nations sign up to end global scourge of plastic pollution, news.un.org/en/story/2022/03/1113142.

EarthTalk® is produced by Roddy Scheer & Doug Moss for the 501(c)3 nonprofit EarthTalk.