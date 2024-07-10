Spread the love

Superlative and insanely comfortable? Unheard of when it comes to typical bridal shoes. Fortunately for brides-to-be there is Bella Belle, a luxurious wedding shoe company that knows what a bride needs on her special day – a shoe that is gorgeously tailored for the long hours on her feet while still being aesthetically pleasing. Bella Belle shoes are made with the importance of one of life’s most monumental moments in mind. Filling the gap that most bridal shoes leave behind, co-founders Erina Ardianto and Veronyca Kwan aim to cater to women seeking a shoe with impeccable quality that outlines her individuality. From different backgrounds, the two came together to share a vision of a “twelve-hour shoe” with details like hand-stitched embroidery or pearls that will make a stunning statement while complimenting any wedding dress. Tailored for the perfect fit to ensure wearability, Bella Belle seeks to make a bride’s most important memories as joyous (and comfortable) as possible. Today both Veronyca and Erina share with us their inspirations and design process while enlightening us as to what fashion means to them.

Tell us a little bit about yourselves.

Erina: My journey into the world of shoes began with a foundation in architecture. After completing my formal training and working briefly as an architect, I realized that my true passion lay elsewhere. I wanted to channel my design skills and entrepreneurial spirit into something that truly excited me. This led to the creation of Bella Belle. I love the technical aspects of design and the creative freedom that comes with it. When I’m not designing, I enjoy relaxing in coastal towns in New England and have a particular fondness for a classic white T-shirt.

Veronyca: For me, Bella Belle is all about bringing happiness through beautiful shoes. Nothing makes me happier than hearing from brides who love their Bella Belle shoes. This venture started as a passion project with Erina, and it has allowed me to combine my skills in business operations and social media. I thrive on creating an exceptional customer experience and sharpening my craft through Bella Belle. Outside of work, I have a love for white kitchens with gold accents and enjoy spending time at Japanese restaurants.

Together, our combined skills and shared vision drive Bella Belle. Erina’s design expertise and my focus on customer satisfaction and business operations ensure that every Bella Belle shoe embodies beauty, comfort, and joy.

What made you both decide to start your fashion brand?

Bella Belle was born from a shared dream between my high school best friend, Erina, and me. Our journey began with a mutual passion for women’s footwear, which was evident from our earliest days together. We both recognized a significant gap in the market for bridal shoes that were both beautiful and comfortable. This realization became the cornerstone of our vision for Bella Belle.

What is your favorite part of being a fashion designer?

My favorite part of being a fashion designer is the ability to bring my imagination to life. There’s something truly magical about taking inspiration—whether it’s the graceful transformation of a butterfly or the delicate beauty of a flower—and incorporating these elements into my designs. This creative process allows me to express my artistic vision and translate it into something tangible that brides can wear on one of the most important days of their lives.

It’s incredibly rewarding to share this beauty with brides and fellow shoe lovers, making each pair a unique expression of art and craftsmanship. Knowing that our shoes play a part in such a significant moment is deeply fulfilling. Seeing a bride’s face light up when she finds the perfect pair, and hearing how comfortable and beautiful she feels in them, is what drives my passion. Each design is a blend of creativity, artistry, and meticulous attention to detail, crafted to bring joy and elegance to the wearer.

Who or what are your inspirations in developing your designs?

Our designs are deeply influenced by our travels and the rich tapestry of cultures we encounter around the world. Every journey offers a new perspective and unique elements that spark our creativity.

One of our most cherished sources of inspiration is Japan, especially during the Sakura season. Witnessing the ethereal beauty of cherry blossoms in full bloom inspired the intricate floral embellishments in our designs. We aim to capture the delicate elegance of these blossoms, infusing our shoes with a sense of romance and fleeting beauty.

Beyond Japan, each destination we visit contributes to our creative vision. The vibrant hues of Indian festivals, the intricate patterns of Moroccan tiles, and the timeless elegance of Parisian architecture all play a part in shaping our collections. These diverse influences allow us to create shoes that are not only beautiful but also resonate with brides from different backgrounds and cultures.

By incorporating elements from our travels, we ensure that every Bella Belle shoe is a work of art, reflecting the beauty and diversity of the world. Our goal is to offer brides footwear that is as unique and inspiring as the journeys that shape them, blending tradition with contemporary elegance.

What is your best fashion moment? Your worst?



One of my memorable fashion moments was during a hot summer business trip in Asia with my partner Erina. It was a factory trip, so we were dressed casually in flip-flops, white t-shirts, and shorts. When we got back to the hotel, the staff mistook us for cleaning ladies and told us the entrance for the cleaning crew is on the other side of the building. It was a funny mix-up that we still laugh about!

Your shoes are so beautiful – what does fashion mean to you?



Fashion, to me, is a powerful form of self-expression and creativity. It’s not merely about keeping up with the latest trends, but about capturing and celebrating individual style and personality through design. Fashion allows us to blend artistry with functionality, crafting shoes that are not only visually stunning but also make women feel confident and beautiful on their special day.

For us, fashion is about celebrating uniqueness and making a statement through every intricate detail of our designs. It’s the opportunity to tell a story, evoke emotions, and create something truly memorable. Each pair of Bella Belle shoes is a testament to this philosophy, embodying the perfect harmony of elegance, comfort, and personal expression.

How has your work evolved since you began your own label?

When we first started Bella Belle, bridal footwear was often overlooked. Brides had limited choices—either colored ready-to-wear shoes that didn’t feel bridal or bridal shoes that were often matronly, frumpy, and uncomfortable. The industry was fragmented, with ready-to-wear designers simply adding white fabric to a few styles, individuals selling shoes with makeshift embellishments, or companies focusing solely on specific aesthetics.

Bella Belle emerged to fill this gap, creating exquisite and comfortable shoes that brides would be proud to wear on their special day. We emphasize the importance of having footwear that is both beautiful and comfortable, ensuring that brides can be on their feet all day and night without a second thought.

Over time, our brand has experienced significant growth. We now ship our shoes worldwide, providing brides in over 90 countries with the prettiest 12-hour shoes. Recently, we completed our world pop-up tour in 2024, visiting top markets like LA, NYC, Sydney, London, and Toronto. This transition from an e-commerce-focused brand to offering an in-person retail experience has been incredibly rewarding. It allowed us to see how our shoes fit real women and to receive their feedback and compliments in person.

This evolution has reinforced our commitment to quality, comfort, and style, driving us to continue innovating and expanding our reach to brides everywhere.

Describe Bella Bella Shoes in three words.

Beautiful: Inspired by the Italian word for “beautiful,” Bella Belle shoes are designed to captivate and enchant. Each pair embodies elegance and charm, making them perfect for a bride’s most special day. Our designs are a fusion of timeless beauty and modern sophistication, ensuring that every bride feels stunning and confident.

Comfortable: Engineered for comfort, Bella Belle shoes are known as the prettiest 12-hour shoes. Each pair is cushioned with thick padding to provide all-day wearability. We understand that a bride needs to be on her feet from morning till night, and our shoes are crafted to offer unparalleled comfort without compromising on style. You can dance the night away without a second thought about your feet.

Exquisite : At Bella Belle, we take pride in the craftsmanship of our shoes. Each pair undergoes numerous rounds of fittings to ensure a perfect fit. We use only the finest and most luxurious materials, and every shoe is meticulously hand-sewn and hand-beaded. This dedication to quality and detail ensures that each Bella Belle shoe is not just footwear but a work of art that reflects the beauty and uniqueness of the bride wearing it.

How would you describe your brand aesthetics?



Our brand aesthetics at Bella Belle are best described as feminine and exquisite, embodying elegance and beauty in every design. We believe that bridal footwear should not only complement a bride’s gown but also stand out as a piece of art in its own right.

Feminine elegance is at the core of our designs. We draw inspiration from the delicate details found in nature, the romantic allure of vintage fashion, and the timeless grace of classic couture. Each shoe is meticulously crafted with intricate embellishments, luxurious materials, and a keen eye for detail. From delicate lace and hand-beaded floral motifs to soft satin and romantic tulle, our designs exude a sense of refined femininity.

Exquisite craftsmanship is another hallmark of our brand. We are committed to using only the finest materials and techniques, ensuring that each pair of Bella Belle shoes is a masterpiece of design and comfort. Every shoe undergoes numerous rounds of fittings and adjustments to achieve the perfect balance of beauty and wearability. This dedication to quality ensures that our shoes are not only stunning to look at but also a joy to wear.

Ultimately, our brand aesthetics celebrate the joy and beauty of a bride’s special day. We strive to create shoes that make brides feel as beautiful and special as they truly are, capturing the essence of romance, elegance, and sophistication in every pair.

Please walk us through the design process from concept to construction.



Inspiration for our designs can come from a myriad of sources—a breathtaking landscape, a captivating piece of art, a catchy pop song, or even a fleeting moment of elegance. The design process begins with Erina sketching out her ideas and experimenting with various materials to bring these inspirations to life.

Each design goes through numerous iterations to ensure it’s not only visually stunning but also comfortable and functional. Erina meticulously adjusts every detail, from the choice of fabrics and embellishments to the shape and structure of the shoe, to meet our high standards of beauty and craftsmanship.

Once the initial design is perfected, we create prototypes and conduct extensive fittings to ensure that the shoes are both aesthetically pleasing and comfortable to wear. This phase involves close collaboration with skilled artisans who handcraft each shoe, paying attention to every stitch and bead.

Throughout the process, our focus remains on achieving the perfect balance between elegance and comfort. We believe that every pair of Bella Belle shoes should be a masterpiece, embodying the grace and sophistication that our brand is known for. From concept to construction, each step is a testament to our commitment to creating exquisite footwear that brides can cherish on their special day.

Could you describe the materials you use to create Bella Belle Shoes? Where are they sourced from?



At Bella Belle, we take immense pride in using only the finest materials to craft our shoes. Our commitment to quality begins with the selection of 100% real silk, which is renowned for its softness and luxurious feel. This exquisite fabric not only enhances the aesthetic appeal of our designs but also ensures a comfortable fit for brides.

In addition to silk, we utilize buttery soft leathers that provide both comfort and durability. These high-quality leathers are chosen for their ability to mold perfectly to the foot, ensuring that each pair of shoes feels as good as it looks.

We also love incorporating sparkling crystals and lustrous pearls into our designs, adding a touch of elegance and sophistication to every pair. These embellishments are custom-designed and meticulously hand-applied, reflecting our dedication to craftsmanship and attention to detail.

Our materials are sourced from reputable suppliers around the world, each selected for their commitment to quality and sustainability. This careful sourcing ensures that every Bella Belle shoe is not only beautiful but also crafted to the highest standards, providing brides with footwear that is as exceptional as their special day.

Let us know who your target customers are.

Our target customers are primarily fashionable brides-to-be and those planning their weddings. A wedding is often a once-in-a-lifetime celebration, and brides want their day to be truly special, reflecting their unique style and aesthetics. They invest a significant amount of thought and budget into every detail to ensure their wedding day is perfect, and that includes their choice of footwear.

At Bella Belle, we cater to brides who refuse to compromise on style or comfort. Our shoes are designed for those who seek both elegance and ease, ensuring they look stunning and feel comfortable throughout their special day. We understand that a wedding day is filled with moments that require a bride to be on her feet—from the walk down the aisle to the first dance, and everything in between. Our shoes are engineered to provide all-day comfort without sacrificing the beauty and sophistication that brides desire.

Our customers are women who appreciate meticulous craftsmanship, luxurious materials, and thoughtful design. They want their wedding shoes to be an extension of their personality and an integral part of their bridal ensemble. Bella Belle shoes are for those who envision their wedding day as a heightened reflection of themselves, where every detail, including their footwear, contributes to the magic and joy of the occasion.

I see that your shoes are available online. Where can we find Bella Belle shoes at retail locations?

While Bella Belle shoes are conveniently available online, we also have a presence in bridal boutiques worldwide. Aside from shipping directly to 90 countries, our shoes can be found in 82 retail stores in 23 countries. Our retail partners are carefully chosen to ensure that they provide the same level of personalized service and attention to detail that we pride ourselves on.

In these bridal boutiques, brides-to-be can experience the beauty and comfort of Bella Belle shoes firsthand. Our retail locations are spread across major cities and charming towns, making it easier for brides to find their perfect pair. From New York to London, Tokyo to Sydney, Bella Belle shoes are accessible to brides everywhere, ensuring that every bride can walk down the aisle in style and comfort.

You have a wonderful website. How did you go about developing your site for Bella Belle shoes?

When developing our website, we prioritized creating an immersive experience that truly resonates with our customers. Our approach centered on designing from a consumer’s perspective, ensuring intuitive navigation and featuring our shoes with stunning, editorial-style photography.

We wanted our website to be more than just a place to shop; we aimed to provide a source of inspiration and useful content. By showcasing our shoes in beautiful, aspirational settings, we help brides envision how our designs can complement their wedding day. Each page is thoughtfully designed to guide visitors through our collection seamlessly, making it easy to find detailed information and styling tips.

Additionally, we incorporated valuable content that enriches our visitors’ journey. From bridal style guides to behind-the-scenes looks at our design process, we aim to inspire and assist brides in finding the perfect pair of shoes for their special occasion. This holistic approach ensures that our website is not just a shopping destination but a comprehensive resource that enhances the overall Bella Belle experience.

Thanks so much for the interview! Is there anything else you would like our audience to know about Bella Belle shoes?

You can follow us online by visiting our official website at bellabelleshoes.com. You can also find us on Instagram and TikTok @bellabelleshoes.

Photography Courtesy of Bella Belle Shoes