It’s 1959 at Rydell High. The greasers, the jocks, and the nerds are all rockin’ out to everyone’s favorite nostalgic musical, now playing at Skokie Theatre through July 28.



The Pink Ladies and Burger Palace Boys (read flunkies) rule the school with their tales of lost love, friendship, and bored teenagers looking for some action. “Grease” was written by Chicagoans Jim Jacobs and Warren Casey based on their experiences at Taft High School and first produced in 1971. It wasn’t until 1978 that “Grease” was released as a movie that put John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John on the world stage. You’ll fall in love all over again with Danny, Sandy, Rizzo, and the gang as they sing and dance their way into your hearts. As it has for more than 50 years, it’s the music that captivates the audience as they sing along to “We Go Together,” “Summer Nights” and “Look at Me, I’m Sandra Dee.”

Seth Riley and the Burger Boys in Grease at Skokie Theatre. Photo by Luis Hernandez

Directed and choreographed by Ty Perry with music direction by Jeremy Ramey, “Grease” will take you back in time to when life was much less complicated and a lot more innocent. The high-energy cast makes all the right moves. Chloe Hayes as good girl newbie, Sandy Dumbrowski sings her heart out with powerful vocals. Seth Riley as bad boy Danny Zuko is genuinely charming as he interacts with his gang and the girls. Standouts include understudy Oliva Daly-Short as Marty, and perfect Julia Aragon as the pig-tailed Jan, and Alex Villasenor as Roger. Liam Schlosser as Teen Angel gets his wings and the most laughs in “Beauty School Dropout,” but he hits the high notes, too! Now celebrating the 10th anniversary of Skokie Theatre, “Grease” is produced by Wendy Kaplan with associate producer, Wayne Mell.

Kudos to costume designer Patty Halajian who always rises to the occasion with her amazing prom dresses, Pink Ladies jackets, leather ones for the guys, even down to the gym shoes.



Whether you’ve never seen it or you’ve seen it many times, don’t miss this fresh look at “Grease” and your chance to road trip back to the 50s!



Coming up next at Skokie Theatre is HERStory: A Century of Songwriting Sisters. Anita Kallen and Katherine Thomson present a new chapter in the HERStory series. Sat, Aug 3 at 7:30 tickets $25. The remainder of the 2024-2025 series includes: SOUTH PACIFIC, SEP 6 – OCT 6, 2024; BOY GETS GIRL, ;

NOV 1 – NOV 24, 2024; ROMEO AND BERNADETTE, FEB 7 – MAR 2, 2025 and

KEN LUDWIG’S LEND ME A SOPRANO. MAR 28 – APR 20, 2025.



Skokie Theatre is located at 7924 Lincoln Avenue in Skokie. For tickets, call 847-677-7761 or visit skokietheatre.org.







