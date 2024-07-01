Spread the love

When bestselling author Andrew Carroll discovered a profoundly moving letter written by a distant cousin telling about his experiences as a pilot in World War II, inspiration was born. He began to search for wartime correspondence across time periods and geography. Soon Carroll was following the trail to all 50 states – and then to over 30 countries and three active warzones. Methodically, he cataloged testimonies of troops, medics, nurses, chaplains, family members at home, and civilians caught in the heart of combat. The rich results of his research have been captured in print (“Letters of a Nation,” “War Letters,” “Behind the Lines”) and on stage in IF ALL THE SKY WERE PAPER. First performed at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C., Carroll revised and expanded the information and emotional impact in IF ALL THE SKY WERE PAPER and created a play which is both timely and timeless.

Doug Rynerson, Orlando Austin, Lori McKenna, Kat Prado-Ventress, Darwin Lujan, and Elijah Reyes – Photo by Luke Bolle

Carroll is the founding director of the Center for American War Letters at Chapman University, with his travels including Iraq, Afghanistan, and Ukraine to seek out the greatest war letters ever written. He received the “Chairman’s Medal,” the highest award given by the National Endowment for the Arts. Clearly, his humanistic, compassionate, and authentic exploration of the human condition in the wake of tragedy and strife has resonated with audiences everywhere.

Lori McKenna and Brian Lai – Photo by Luke Bolle

Several possible thoughts about the catchy title of his play might include its relationship with a poem by Joseph Coelho (“If All the World were Paper”) – which explored the theme of protecting those we love and preserving their memory – and even its relationship with a twelfth century Tibetan Kagyu teacher named Phagmodrupa who equated the search for wisdom and spirituality in “If All the Land were Paper.” Regardless of where the title came from, the final result manages to do all of these things and more.

Lily Baer – Photo by Luke Bolle

Director Jude Lucas helms the production with compassion and a keen eye for the many conflicting emotions which accompany these letters – from honest to heartfelt, from mundane to profound, from humorous to tragic. Each emotionally charged letter is delivered by a spotlighted performer with appropriate dress and manner as author Carroll (Douglas Rynerson) lends his own keen observations to the tale spanning close to 250 years.

Doug Rynerson and Orlando Austin – Photo by Luke Bolle

Kudos to a splendid ensemble cast including Brian Lai, Clayton Searcy, Darwin Lujan, Elijah Reyes, Kat Prodo-Ventress, Katsy Chappel, Lily Baer, Lori McKenna, Mark Youngs, and Oraldo Austin. Each delivers his words with moving, powerful, and poignant passion as the group transcends cultural and societal differences to reach the core of humanity in every letter. Perhaps a special congratulations is in order for author Andrew Carroll, who journeyed to Porticos Art Space in Pasadena to help the members of the Arroyo Repertory Theatre truly understand what these letters meant to him and to everyone involved in this massive undertaking. And let’s not forget the production team for their efforts. Without the carefully planned lighting and sound (Cici Mao and Brandon John) and costumes (Cherie Hurst), the message may have been diminished.

Katsy Chappel – Photo by Luke Bolle

The Arroyo Repertory Theatre has definitely reached new heights with this stunning, timely, and timeless play. It will bring the occasional chuckle – and the occasional tear – to the audience. IF ALL THE SKY WERE PAPER is a must-see production.

IF ALL THE SKY WERE PAPER runs through July 7, 2024, with performances at 7:30 p.m. on Fridays (6/21, 6/28, 7/5), at 3 p.m. (6/29 and 7/6) and 7:30 p.m. (5/22, 6/29, 7/6) on Saturdays, and at 3 p.m. (5/23, 6/30, 7/7) on Sundays. The Arroyo Repertory Theatre performs at Porticos Art Space, 2033 E. Washington Blvd., Pasadena, CA 91104. Tickets are $35 (students, seniors, and veterans $25). For information and reservations, go online.