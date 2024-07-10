Spread the love

INK AND PAINT introduces the Santa Monica Playhouse Benefit Series, an innovative program that presents extremely limited engagements of new and developing works by emerging and renowned local, national, and international artists. Selected artists receive technical and artistic support, rehearsal space, and the opportunity to present a fully-mounted production – with proceeds supporting the Playhouse Annual Fund, International Cultural Exchange, and Diversity-in-Education programs, Artistic Mentoring, Jewish Heritage Series, and Senior OutReach.

Maya Nahree McGowan (center) and cast – Photo by Cydne Moore

Now in its sixty-third year of continuous theatrical and educational services to the community, Santa Monica Playhouse is supported in part by generous grants from the City of Santa Monica and the Santa Monica Arts Commission, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors through the Los Angeles County Department of Arts and Culture, the Ahmanson Foundation, and Playhouse PALS.

Ensemble Cast – Photo by Cydne Moore

A short version of INK AND PAINT premiered off-Broadway in 2023 and was a Time Out New York Critics’ Pick. The full length musical was a semi-finalist for the 2023 Live and In Color Musical Incubator and Wild Imaginings’ 2024 Epiphanies Festival. INK AND PAINT will also be featured in the 2024 SheLA Festival.

Ensemble Cast – Photo by Cydne Moore

With book, music, and lyrics by Danielle E. Moore, INK AND PAINT tells the fascinating story of the first female artists hired by the Walt Disney Animation Studios in the 1930s. We have Grace Huntington (Erica Colarusso), in her early twenties, a feisty story specialist and accomplished pilot with two very powerful talents. In fact, Grace broke multiple aviation records and was the first woman given screen credit for her animation at the Disney Studios. Then we have Sylvia Moberly Holland (Mary Kate Petsky), in her forties, a widowed former architect and Disney’s first female director. A third member of the elite group is Gyo Fujikawa (Maya Nahree McGowan), in her late 30s, a former art professor, promotional artist, and illustrator of Japanese American heritage. The group is rounded out by Retta and her best friend Mary Blair (Maggie EK) – in her early 30s, the wife of Disney artist Lee Blair, and the sole female of the quintet who earned Disney’s respect. And stuck around.

Ensemble Cast – Photo by Cydne Moore

INK AND PAINT also tells the story of the evolution of the Disney Studios from its earliest days of the explosion of animation through World War II, the Japanese internment, the era of strikes for better working conditions, and beyond – as well as the challenges faced by the few women who dared to compete in a male world. Perhaps their greatest accomplishment was taking on “Fantasia,” one of Disney’s masterpieces. But at what cost to their lives?

Ensemble Cast – Photo by Cydne Moore

Kudos to director Stacey Weingarten, who managed to cast, rehearse, and helm the production in a scant amount of time. Congratulations are also in order for the talented cast, each with significant vocal talents as well as their ability to trip the light fantastic, courtesy of Vanessa Ledesma’s music direction and Anakarina Gallardo’s choreography. INK AND PAINT makes excellent use of some very simple props (think colorful umbrellas) to turn the stage into magic. INK AND PAINT will appeal to Disney aficionados, as well as to folks interested in historic challenges, the artistic struggle, and feminism. And let’s not forget those people who simply love a good musical with an intriguing message.

INK AND PAINT Logo – Courtesy of Santa Monica Playhouse

INK AND PAINT ran for two 7:30 p.m. performances only over the July Fourth weekend (Friday, 7/5/24 and Saturday 7/6/24). But – for those who missed the production – it will most likely be returning in the fall. So keep your eyes peeled for future INK AND PAINT performances at the Santa Monica Playhouse.