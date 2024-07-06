Spread the love

Rick Kogan on WGN Radio 720 AM (wgnradio.com/after-hours-with-rick-kogan) starts off the week interviewing the people who make Chicago tick. Sunday July 7, 2024 at 5:00 to 6:00 PM CT Rick will be talking to House Music recording Star and Chicago influencer Irene Michaels. He will also be playing her new music “Party on Lake Shore Drive.”

Rick Kogan aside from being a radio host is also a newspaper journalist who has worked for the Chicago Daily News, Chicago Sun-Times, and the Tribune where he is currently a columnist. He has penned a dozen books and was inducted into the Chicago Journalism Hall of Fame in 2023.

Irene is just coming off of a New York Pride After-party performance at the Penthouse NYC where she thrilled the audience with “My Last Love” and her dazzling silver adornment. On July 9, 2024 Irene will be performing live at Chicago’s Jazz Showcase at 7:30 PM in “Totally Jazzed” with Nick Psyhogios.

Watch for Irene in Nashville this October as she celebrates the 10th Anniversary of the Josie Music Awards at the CMA Theater at The Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum. Last year Irene triumphed when she won an award for her hit song “I Like Rain” and this year she is again nominated in two categories.

Irene Michaels has led and still continues to lead a sparkling life entwined with music, acting, writing, modeling, influencing and dancing. Join her this coming Sunday with Rick Kogan and learn more about her exciting world and contributions to Chicago….

The official website for Irene Michaels may be found at https://www.irenemichaels.com