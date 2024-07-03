Spread the love

Look at who is coming to Millennium Park!

WHAT: Legendary Afrobeat artist and Kuti family scion Seun Kuti is continuing his North

American tour with Egypt 80, now rebranded as the “Dey” tour following the release of his

new song “Dey,” featuring four-time Grammy Award-winner Damian Marley. “Dey” was

released via Milan-based label Record Kicks and is the first single from Seun Kuti & Egypt

80’s upcoming album executive produced by Lenny Kravitz, Heavier Yet (Lays The

Crownless Head). The tour is hitting stops at 11 venues and festivals through July 28,

including support for the Red Hot Chili Peppers.

Seun Kuti

Seun has had a busy few years, joining forces with countless notable artists, including

Janelle Monae on the singles “Float” and “Knows Better” from her Grammy-nominated

album The Age of Pleasure (2023); Talib Kweli and Madlib on the song “Nat Turner,”

which features Cassper Nyovest, from their album Liberation 2 (2023); The Roots’ co-

founder and emcee Black Thought on their EP African Dreams (2022); and Vic Mensa on

the record “Bad Man Lighter 2.0,” which is a new version of Seun and Black Thought’s hip-

hop remix of a single from his Grammy-nominated album Black Times.

New Single “Dey” Featuring Damian Marley and Executive Produced by Lenny Kravitz Out Now HERE!

Seun is an activist on the frontlines—a revolutionary in every sense of the word—who

revived the Movement of the People (M.O.P.), a political party launched by his father. With

his captivating global gigs and righteous social media presence, Seun is a towering figure in

Nigeria and revered worldwide. Seun joined the Knitting Factory Management artist roster

in 2021, having previously released the album From Africa With Fury: Rise, which was co-

produced by Brian Eno and John Reynolds, on Knitting Factory Records.

Seun Kuti, credit Kola Osha

WHEN: Monday, July 15 at 6:30PM CDT

WHERE: Millennium Park at Jay Pritzker Pavilion, 201 E Randolph St, Chicago, IL 60602

MORE: Free; more information here.