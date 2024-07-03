Spread the love

No matter how many times you’ve been to Las Vegas, there’s always something new to check out. This year, the Sphere entertainment venue opened with a full lineup of events. Going to the Sphere is a WOW outing, too with the Sphere Experience that capitalizes on new technology like their “Postcard from Earth.” Recent concerts include the Eagles and Dead & Company. At night, the Sphere changes colors and puts on the best show in town!

See the New Shows and Some Old Favorites

Cirque du Soleil is known for its innovative, jaw-dropping performances at Las Vegas hotels. They’re simply indescribable, a combination of awe-inspiring acrobatics, special theatrical sets, and the world’s most popular music.



Take a Bite of the “Mad Apple”

“Mad Apple” captures New York nightlife at its wildest. Photo courtesy of Cirque du Soleil

Having seen several Cirque du Soleil shows in Las Vegas, I was eager to experience their newest offering, “Mad Apple,” at the New York-New York Hotel. Like most Cirque du Soleil performances, the show STARTS before the show. Be sure to arrive about a half-hour early so you can grab a drink from the hippest bar on stage and mix it up with the cast. Where else can you order a drink on the same stage as the performance and see magic close-up, New York trivia, and jokes? Only here!

Combining New York’s most iconic landmarks like the Statue of Liberty and Empire State Building with outlandish fashions, exciting sports action, and hip sports, this is the wildest New York dream come to life!

Then, get ready for non-stop fun with high-flying acrobats, dancers, comedians, street performers, and music. Using the latest technology, “Mad Apple” captures all the excitement and energy of the New York scene. Like the city that never sleeps, “Mad Apple” will leave you breathless.

Check out all the other Cirque du Soleil shows in Las Vegas, including Michael Jackson’s ONE, O, KA, and Mystere.

Get a Taste of Everything with Lip Smacking Food Tours

Named the number one tour in Las Vegas for eight years in a row by the Las Vegas Review-Journal, Lip Smacking Food Tours continues to offer a stellar dining experience. I’ve done several of their tours and find them the best to sip and savor all through town.

Share the experience with new friends. Photo courtesy of Lip Smacking Food Tours

The Lip Smacking Foodie Tour lets you taste signature dishes from award-winning chefs at four to five restaurants. Get a guided tour between stops packed with insider information on Las Vegas. Choose from Lip Smacking Boozy Brunch (weekends), Afternoon Culinary Adventures, Savors of the Strip and Savory Bites and Neon Lights, which even includes a helicopter ride over the glittering strip. An optional beverage package with paired signature cocktails is available.

One new tour is at the Fountainbleau, Las Vegas’s newest luxury resort where you’ll enjoy signature dishes at three restaurants in the hotel. “Joined in Bliss with a Lip Smacking Kiss” lets Elvis renew your vows at the Bliss Wedding Chapel, followed by a Downtown Lip Smacking Foodie Tour to revel in your big day. A Magical Night with Savory Bites includes dinner and show, a magic show with a well-known magician at his secret hideaway.

Another new tour features international cuisine with “Vegas Sights, Worldly Bites” which features several restaurants in the humongous Resorts World hotel. This two-and-a-half-hour tour focuses on Asian cuisine.

Flavorful sushi rolls at Kusa Nori. Photo by Mira Temkin

Burrata bruschetta was out of this world. Photo by Mira Temkin

We started at Kusa Nori, Japanese fare and sampled yuzu kewpie snow crab rolls as well as Jidori chicken and beef Rabata skewers. Next was Bar Zuzu, an upscale Tapas lounge where we tried lollipop wings and burrata bruschetta, absolutely heavenly. Crossroads Kitchen, where plant-based dining reigns supreme offered spicy rigatoni vodka, roasted baby fennel, and more. Our last stop was Fuhu which featured Asian-inspired dishes set in a gorgeous Japanese flower garden. Sample entrees included crispy tuna, duck fried rice, black pepper beef and a surprise dessert. The experience made me feel like I wanted to go back to these restaurants and try more of their culinary fare.

Lollipop wings at Bar Zuzu. Photo by Mira Temkin

“Our VIP dining tour lets guests experience many of Vegas’ best restaurants in one outing and try multiple signature dishes from each one,” said Don Contursi, founder of Lip Smacking Food Tours. Guests enjoy VIP immediate seating with signature food and drink set down immediately, while chefs offer greetings and cocktails are prepared tableside,” said Contursi. “We are rated the Number One Food Tour in Las Vegas.”

Everyone has a great time tasting the best of Las Vegas! Your table is waiting. Call 888.681.4388.

For more information on what’s new in Las Vegas, go https://www.visitlasvegas.com/ or https://www.vegas.com/