Explore some new and favorite delights this Holiday Season with the items in this guide. Click a link below to jump to the section that will work best for your gifting needs, or scroll through all our items to be inspired! Treats Drinks Cookbooks

Treats

Supermarket Italy Gift Baskets

Bring the world into your home this holiday season with these limited-time curated gift baskets from Supermarket Italy, and take a chance on a new delight. These baskets are filled with authentic imported gourmet products. Enjoy the tastes of Italy, France, Greece or various others from Supermarket Italy. Pick one of their curated baskets or build your own from a wide variety of their international products.

$44.95+ Buy now!

Fikabröd Subscription Box

A perfect gift for any baker, at any level. A Fikabröd subscription, month-to-month or long term, will bring a gift of anticipation upon arrival. Each box is filled with unique ingredients and tools to give bakers an opportunity to try something new. All products are either gourmet, imported or from small businesses. This woman owned company sends recyclable packaging right to your door. Take an adventure each month with the Fikabröd Subscription Box.

$44.95+/month Buy now!

JoJo’s PEPPERMINT PRETZEL BUNDLE + Plant-Based Protein

Perfect to snack on or gift all season long. Enjoy the Peppermint Chocolate Covered Pretzels, or the Dark Chocolate Peppermint Pretzel Bites, as both are sure to satisfy the salty and sweet cravings this holiday season. These treats are low-sugar, low-carb and gluten free! Dip in and let the guilt of eating sweets go with these perfect treats!

$29.99 Buy now!

NuttZo – Gingerbread Nut Butter

Embrace the holidays with this delicious Gingerbread nut butter from NuttZo. Perfect on toast, pancakes, waffles, celery and many other snack foods. This blend of cashews, almonds, Brazil Nuts, flax seeds, chia seeds, hazelnuts, pumpkin seeds and a variety of spices is sure to bring a smile to the faces of those who try it. Every purchase helps out the non-profit group Project Left Behind, supporting orphaned and disadvantaged children.

NuttZo has a variety of other flavors including, Pumpkin Spice, Churro, Chocolate Almond, and many more. They even have a couple flavors just for your the pups in your family!

$12.99 Buy now!

Bonnie & Pop’s Gift Collections

Be it Chanukah, Kwanza, Christmas or whatever holiday you are celebrating this year, Bonnie & Pop’s are sure to have the sweet snack you are looking for. This mother-daughter owned business has a selection of perfect gourmet treats for 2024 – decadent chocolates, sweet and salty, fruity and creamy, nutty and chewy. For whoever you are shopping for (even if it is yourself) you are sure to find the perfect gift!

$12+ Buy now!

Drinks

High Wire Distilling Discovery Pack

The perfect gift for someone with a thirst for new adventures. This trio tasting set comes in a brown keepsake box with gold details that includes High Wire Distilling’s most popular whiskies—Jimmy Red Classic Bourbon, Jimmy Red Sherry Cask Finish, and Jimmy Red Bottled in Bond.

$39.99 Buy now!

Jaisalmer Indian Craft Gin

Jaisalmer Gin stands out in the U.S. market for its exceptional quality and versatility. It enhances any occasion, whether enjoyed neat, in classic cocktails, or as part of innovative new creations. Its consistent excellence makes it a must-have for any refined bar. Crafted with 11 botanicals, Jaisalmer also features seven of those botanicals that are sourced from all four corners of India. The unique and complex flavor of Jaisalmer Gin comes from: juniper berries, coriander seeds, angelica root, cardamom, black pepper, licorice root along with a selection of exotic spices.

$38.99 Buy now!

Mingle Mocktails

Whether you’re looking for a fun, unique gift set for your newly sober or sober curious friend, or a variety of non-alcoholic, tasty mocktail recipes, there’s something for everyone from Mingle Mocktails!

$38.95-$76.95 Buy now!

Don Q Oak Barrel Spiced

Don Q Oak Barrel Spiced is a premium spiced rum with warm, radiant, rich, golden hues and a medium to heavy texture. This spiced rum is an extraordinary blend of Puerto Rican rums aged in American White oak barrels, with the youngest being 3 years old. Warm kitchen spices slowly give way to oaky tannins, moderate sweetness and a touch of toasted coffee which completely coats your palate with a slow soft finish all the way to the heart and soul.

$34.99 (prices may vary depending on retailer) Buy now!

PATH Water

If planning an epic holiday get-together or just gathering for a relaxing time with family and/or friends, PATH water bottles is a perfect way to keep hydration fun. From fully customizable bottles to flavored sparkling water, or unflavored still, alkaline, or sparkling water, there is sure to be something for everyone. PATH Water bottles come filled and then can be reused over and over again. They are made from lightweight aluminum that is 100% recyclable and made in the USA. Prices vary.

$29.99/9-pack of flavored sparkling water Buy now!

Nanor Chai Tea with Pumpkin

Nanor, known for the candles, also offers tea! Their Chai flavor is an elegant silky black tea blend with notes of ginger, cinnamon, nutmeg & cloves, and yes, pumpkin! Nanor curates elegant, silky tea blends with spices and herbs to formulate a delicious tea. Filled with antioxidants, there is a blend for any mood or occasion. All teas are cruelty-free and eco-friendly handcrafted blends. Time to pamper yourself!

$15 Buy now!

SweetLeaf’s Water Drops

Sweeten up your drinks in a guilt-free way this Holiday season with the all-natural, zero calorie, zero sugar, no artificial flavors, dyes, or sweeteners, SweetLeaf Water Drops. With the variety of flavors to choose from you are sure to find a delicious way to enjoy water. This is a great alternative for people who don’t like the taste of plain water or for those who need help drinking enough throughout the day. It offers a healthy alternative for individuals searching for a revitalizing upgrade to their hydration regimen.

$5.95 Buy now!

Bigelow Butterfly Pea Flower teas

These new herbal tea blends are just what you need to wind down after a stressful day. Each premier herbal tea blend is sold exclusively at select Walmart stores and Walmart.com.

Vanilla Midnight Herbal Tea is a soothing blend of butterfly pea flower, cinnamon, natural vanilla flavors, and other comforting ingredients. This caffeine-free herbal tea is reminiscent of the tranquility of the quiet hours of the day and offers a dark blue brew and a sweet herbal floral aroma.

Sapphire Bay Herbal Tea transports the tea drinker to a tropical paradise with its blend of butterfly pea flower, passionflower, pineapple, mango, and other ingredients. This caffeine-free herbal tea brews to a deep purple-blue, exuding fruit aromas and robust, sweet flavors that make every sip a delightful island escape.

$4.98 Buy now!

Cookbooks

Love the Foods That Love the Planet: Recipes to Cool the Climate and Excite the Senses

Eco-conscious home cooks looking for low-carbon dishes will find an impressive selection of recipes that are not only delicious but also great for Mother Earth in Love the Foods That Love the Planet: Recipes to Cool the Climate and Excite the Senses, from health and sustainability chef Cathy Katin-Grazzini. Recipes range from simple and quick weeknight dinners to elevated dishes suitable for celebrations and entertaining. With more than 100 recipes, scientific facts about the planet, and tips for every kind of cook!

$23.80 Buy now!

Let’s Bake by Gail Sweeney

Let’s Bake! Over 100 Dessert Recipes for Gifting & Giving from experienced home baker Gail Sweeney showcases a gorgeous assortment of cakes, cookies, pastries, and pies — each recipe a gift to share, whether for friends, fundraisers or special occasions. Check out two holiday-perfect recipes below.

$20.80 Buy now!

The Unofficial Elf Cookbook By Bryton Taylor

One of America’s top five Christmas movies, Elf is a timeless favorite that families enjoy again and again for the holidays. Now, from the kitchen of literature and film-inspired recipe developer, Bryton Taylor, comes The Unofficial Elf Cookbook with recipe from Buddy’s Breakfast Spaghetti, “The World’s Best Cup of Coffee,” “It’s Not Free Candy” Gum and Papa Elf Pot Pie.

Each recipe is a culinary twist on Buddy’s adventures in New York City, offering both fans and foodies a taste of Christmas cheer. Imagine revisiting the whimsical world of Buddy the Elf, not through the screen, but through the flavors and aromas of the kitchen. With The Unofficial Elf Cookbook, families will relive the cherished moments from the North Pole to New York City.

$20.26 Buy now!

The Heart Healthy Plant-Based Cookbook by Jenneffer Pulapaka and Hari Pulapaka

The Heart Healthy Plant-Based Cookbook by acclaimed chefs and health advocates, Jenneffer Pulapaka and Hari Pulapaka. Whether you want a quick meal, a nutritious dinner, or a heart-healthy dessert, this essential cookbook offers over 100 meticulously crafted recipes designed to lower blood pressure, reverse heart disease, and support cardiac recovery.



Foreword writer David L. Katz, MD, MPH from the American College of Lifestyle Medicine believes the book helps people to “benefit from the transformative power of food as medicine, and still find delight in eating every day.”

$20 Buy now!

