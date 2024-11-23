LIGHTS! MUSIC! MAGIC!
ABC 7 CHICAGO KICKS OFF THE HOLIDAY SEASON NATIONWIDE WITH THE BROADCAST
OF THE WINTRUST MAGNIFICENT MILE LIGHTS FESTIVAL HOSTED BY CHERYL BURTON AND RYAN CHIAVERINI SUNDAY, NOV. 24, AT 6 P.M.
2024 Marks the 33rd Year Wintrust Magnificent Mile Lights Festival on Chicago’s Michigan Avenue
Featuring Grand Marshals Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse From Walt Disney World Resort in Florida
Special Performances Atop Chicago’s Iconic Wrigley Building Include Tony Award-Winning Singer/Actress, Heather Headley and Singer Virginia Bocelli; Iconic Disco Group the Former Ladies of Chic and Funk Band Cameo
The magic of the holidays, Chicago style is captured for viewers around the country with spectacular entertainment, beloved characters from Walt Disney World Resort ® , luminous floats, Santa and
dazzling fireworks as more than a million twinkling Michigan Avenue lights set the stage for the
broadcast of the fantastic Wintrust Magnificent Mile Lights Festival ® , airing Sunday, Nov. 24, from 6-
7 p.m. on ABC 7 Chicago. Encore broadcasts will air Sunday, Dec. 1, at 3 p.m.; Sunday, Dec. 8, at 4
p.m.; and Sunday, Dec. 15, at 11 p.m.
The Wintrust Magnificent Mile Lights Festival steps off on Oak Street and travels down Michigan
Avenue on Saturday, Nov. 23 at 5:30 p.m. ABC 7 Eyewitness News anchors Cheryl Burton and
Ryan Chiaverini will serve as co-hosts of the broadcast along with ABC 7’s Judy Hsu and Hosea
Sanders, who bring sparkle and excitement reporting street side.
The Wintrust Magnificent Mile Lights Festival Parade will be available on demand and stream on
abc7chicago.com and ABC 7’s Connected TV Apps on Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV and
Roku.
Dazzling audiences with a star-studded lineup, the country’s largest evening holiday celebration will
light up the top of Chicago’s iconic Wrigley building with song, featuring Tony ® Award-winning
actress Heather Headley, performing “Thankful”; and Virginia Bocelli, daughter of famous tenor
Andrea Bocelli, singing “Over the Rainbow.”
Parade attendees and viewers alike will be singing along with the iconic disco group, the former
Ladies of Chic, performing hits “Le Freak” and “Good Times.” American soul-influenced funk band
Cameo will keep the holiday spirit groove going when they perform “Word Up!” and “Candy,” and
The Wintrust Express will feature ‘90s Miami Bass duo Quad City DJ’s keeping the mood high while
performing “C’mon N’ Ride It (The Train)” and “Space Jam”; and Choose Chicago will highlight the
40th anniversary of House Music with a performance from DJ Chip E.
In the first official parade of the holidays, grand marshals Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse, from
Walt Disney World Resort will illuminate over 1 million twinkling lights on 200 trees along “The
Magnificent Mile.” As they light each block along the way, Mickey and Minnie will take time to greet
kids of all ages. Soaring alongside Chicago’s spectacular architecture on Michigan Avenue will be
the Muppet balloons, including the super-colossal 60-foot-tall Kermit the Frog Santa and his pal
Animal. Coming down Michigan to delight all will be everyone’s favorite reindeer—Rudolph! Special
Olympics Illinois is thrilled to bring Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer to the Wintrust Magnificent
Mile Lights Festival again this year. Just like Rudolph, who showed that being a little different makes
all the difference, Special Olympics Illinois celebrates the unique abilities of everyone in its
community.
The world’s most beloved Disney characters including Buzz Lightyear, Woody, Anna, Elsa, Tiana
and Belle will be front and center, appearing on awe-inspiring themed floats. Marching bands from
around the country, in addition to returning fan favorites like the Crystal Lake Strikers Drumline, will
bring the thrill of drums beating down the Mag Mile.
This is the 16th consecutive year the much-anticipated tradition will be broadcast to Chicago
audiences on ABC 7, the most-watched television station in the city. Throughout the holiday season,
the special will also be watched in more than 200 U.S. markets throughout the holiday season,
reaching nearly 100% of the country plus Toronto, Canada, with encore airings in multiple markets.
Check local listings for times.
Members of the ABC 7 Eyewitness News team will be spreading good cheer along Michigan Avenue
on ABC 7 Chicago’s whimsical float.
As Santa makes his exciting arrival on the scene while waving from a beautiful float, the broadcast’s
grand finale will light up the sky (and children’s hearts) with The Wintrust Fireworks Spectacular—a
dazzling display over the Chicago River, along with brilliant new lighting made possible by Enjoy
Illinois.
The preceding content was obtained from a Press Release provided to Chicago Splash Magazine by ABC 7 / WLS-TV Chicago.
